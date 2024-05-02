Angel Reese Goes Public With Caleb Williams Relationship

Angel Reese had an interview with NBC Chicago on May 1, after another day of Chicago Sky training camp.

In the interview, her X post regarding Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears, was referenced. The April 25 post wrote, ‘DMV TIES! LET’S TURN THE CITY UP!! CONGRATS GANG! @CALEBcsw‘.

When asked if the two new Chicago draftees have been in touch, Reese smiled and said, “Yeah, me and Caleb are cool.”

The former LSU star then added, “One of my good friends are best friends with [Caleb] that are in my friend group. So we’re all from the DMV area. Just being able to have another DMV tie, another amazing player… so we lit right now. We turning the city up right now.

“[Caleb and I] talked after he got drafted,” Reese said. “I don’t know when he’s gonna be here, but we’re all gonna hang out. My friend is coming down, and we’re all gonna hang out, cause we’re cool. So I’m excited.”

Angel Reese Asserts That She’s Single

Reese had been dating Florida State basketball player Cam’Ron Fletcher in 2023.

“Cam’Ron is my boyfriend,” she said on the 1 Star Recruits podcast in June 2023. “We both play the same sport so we understand each other’s schedule. I think that also helps with it too.”

Although Reese then announced that her and Fletcher broke up and that she’s single during a March 2024 Instagram Live video.

“Yeah, I’m single,” she said during the live Q&A video, per TMZ. “I don’t got no man. Don’t attach me to no man. That’s all I’mma say. That’s it.” Reese then added, “I do what’s best for me, that’s it. I’m the catch! Let’s not get it twisted.” While it sounds like her and Caleb Williams’ relationship is purely platonic at this point, the two certainly have a lot in common. Both players were drafted in the first round of their respective drafts, for one. Plus Reese was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. And Williams was born and raised in Washington, D.C. The two cities are about a one hour drive from each other. And as the Chicago Sky forward noted, the two already have mutual friends, and have made plans to hang out once both are set up in Chicago.

Even if their relationship remains just as friends, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Williams supporting Reese at a Sky game in the near future.

Chicago’s Awesome Rookie Class

The city of Chicago’s sports teams have drafted multiple exciting rookies in the past few weeks.

Chicago’s WNBA team, the Sky, drafted Kamilla Cardoso with the No. 3 overall pick in the April 15 draft then Reese with pick No. 7. Then also selected Gonzaga’s Brynna Maxwell at No. 13 overall

On April 25, the Bears selected Williams No. 1 overall, then former University of Washington receiver Rome Odunze with the NFL Draft’s No. 9 pick.

Now the question becomes who the Chicago Bulls will select in the 2024 NBA Draft, which starts on June 26.

The NBA Draft Lottery is being held on May 12, in Chicago.