WWE Fastlane 2021: Matches & Predictions

Ever since the wrestling calendar restarted, WWE has given us some major moments thus far on the Road to WrestleMania 37.

Edge and Bianca Belair won their respective Royal Rumble matches, The Miz cashed in his MITB briefcase to claim the WWE Championship, and Bobby Lashley dominated him on his way to winning the title for the very first time. Now we have one last PPV to get to before we take a trip to the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. That upcoming pit stop is Fastlane and it looks like we’re due for an evening full of heated action. Chances are high that the results that come from this show will have a huge bearing on the ‘Mania 37 match card.

Now’s the time to take a look at all the announced bouts for WWE Fastlane 2021 and make our educated guesses as to who’s going to come out on top.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Predictions & Winners: This match is happening again because…reasons, I guess? I figured we were going to move past this whole affair since we already saw it at the last PPV, but WWE saw fit to run it back once more. I figured Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair were going to win the titles beforehand, then drop them to NXT’s Dakota Kai and Raquel González due to some miscommunication. That would have made perfect sense in order to build some heat between the future ‘Mania 37 opponents, but the Wednesday night duo already got their title match on a recent episode. And sadly, they failed. So now we’re back to square one with this rematch since there are barely any other legit women’s tag teams on the main roster.

Last time, I predicted that the champs would retain. But now, my gut’s pulling me in the direction of a shocking championship victory for Banks and Belair. This time around, I think Nia Jax and Bianca Belair will be the ones that screw up badly and end up paving the way for their foes to overcome them. The outcome of this match will finally bring the fractured union between Jax and Baszler to an end, plus it’ll throw some more fire on the ongoing feud between Banks and Belair. The new titleholders will remain friends for a little while longer, but I get the feeling that their title reign will ultimately run short and end due to big problems between the two. So yeah, we’re getting a title change here. Sadly, that title switch is for a pair of belts that no one really cares about…