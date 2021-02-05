It’s always bound to happen on an annual basis – WWE offloads many of its talents and wishes them well in all their future endeavors.

Last year, Vince McMahon’s wrestling empire quite possibly cut the biggest array of on-camera and backstage personnel they’ve ever had. The impact of the pandemic is said to have played a major part in the company’s decision to let so many superstars, producers, and referees go (even though WWE made record profits in 2020). Now that we’ve arrived in 2021, a whole new batch of WWE personalities have been given their walking papers. With so many other wrestling feds on the scene, it’s not unusual for one or even all of those released talents to pop on a whole ‘nother network under a brand new guise.

But sadly, the negative stigma attached to some of these WWE firings prevents some of them from prospering elsewhere. Without further ado, let’s talk about the WWE talent releases of 2021.

Lars Sullivan

This firing has been a long time coming. And seeing as how WWE didn’t put out their usual PR statement where they wish the newly released talent well in whatever they do next, it seems like the company wants to wipe their hands completely free of Lars Sullivan. There’s a ton of factors that went into getting rid of someone that’s pretty much everything Vince wants in a massive brute – a proven past of hateful sentiments that were found within chatroom discussions, the presence of a homosexual porn tape, and struggles with anxiety all led to the cause of Sullivan’s fall from grace. There’s a ton more info related to Sullivan’s backstage troubles and the mental anguish he experienced outside the ring, which you can read up on here.

Steve Cutler

Steve Cutler went from a Forgotten Son to a lackey for Baron Corbin after his stablemates’ hate-filled opinions became public and broke up the trio. Jaxson Ryker is the stablemate in question, while Wesley Blake is the tag team partner that got to join Cutler alongside SmackDown’s cocky king. To be quite honest, Cutler has never been outright good or bad – he’s just always towed the line of just being passable at best. I figured he and Blake would hold on for a little while longer since falling under Corbin’s royal rule, but it turns out WWE gave up on trying to keep the former NXT duo alive. Can’t say I’ll really miss Cutler, to be honest…