How to Watch Heat Games Online Without Cable 2019

Looking to avoid missing the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since 2003, the Miami Heat enter the 2019-20 season with a new star in Jimmy Butler.

Heat games this year will be on either Fox Sports Sun (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Heat games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heat Channels Included: Fox Sports Sun (select markets), ESPN, TNT, ABC (select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

Fox Sports Sun, ESPN, TNT and ABC are among the 60-plus live TV channels that come with Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV isn’t included, but those games will also be televised on Fox Sports Sun, making Hulu the cheapest option for in-market viewers to watch every televised Heat game online without cable.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Heat games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If ABC isn’t included in your area, those games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

Heat Channels Included: Fox Sports Sun (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month

Fox Sports Sun, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on Fox Sports Sun, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Heat games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Miami Heat 2019 Season Preview

The Heat went 39-43 last season, finishing two games behind the Detroit Pistons in the race for the Eastern Conference’s last playoff spot.

Over the offseason, Miami acquired four-time All-Star wing Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, agreeing to a four-year, $140.7 million contract.

The deal involved four teams. The Heat sent wing Josh Richardson to Philadelphia, center Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers, and a first-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers, and also acquired floor-spacing center Meyers Leonard from Portland.

It was the third time Butler had been traded in just over two years. The Chicago Bulls sent him to the Minnesota Timberwolves after he claimed some of his teammates didn’t care enough about winning, and Minnesota sent him to Philadelphia after he questioned the work ethic of former No. 1 overall picks Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

“I don’t think I’m that bad of a guy,” Butler said at his Heat introductory news conference in September, according to ESPN. “I’m not an a–hole like everybody thinks that I am.

“I’m a little extra at times. I don’t think there’s not too much wrong with that, either. If you do what I do every day, and other people don’t go about it that way, I think you might have a problem with it, too. I love my job. I love the game. I love to work. I’m at it every single day at hours and times when people don’t want to do it. I think, why doesn’t everybody do what I do? To this day, I don’t understand it. I really don’t. Will I ever understand it? Probably not. Will I overreact? Probably so.”

The Heat selected Kentucky Wildcats freshman Tyler Herro with the 13th overall pick in June’s draft. The guard averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game in his lone college season, shooting 35.5% from 3-point range on 4.6 downtown attempts per contest.

“As many hours as he’s putting in on his shooting, which is notable, we’re making him put equal that, double that, defensively, film study, everything, to try to fast track him for this league,” head coach Erik Spoelstra said during the preseason, according to the Sun-Sentinel. “And he’s eating it all up. You can’t give him enough. And that’s what you want from a young player, because there are going to be tough times, as well.”

He added: “We’re just trying to prepare him as much as we can to be ready to help us win, whatever role that may be. He still has a long way to go defensively. He knows that and he’s working it.”