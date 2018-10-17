How to Watch Nets Games Online Without Cable 2019

After a busy offseason, the Brooklyn Nets head into the 2019-20 season with a new-look roster and star power aplenty as they eye a return to the postseason.

Nets games this year will be on either YES Network (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Nets games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

YES Network, ESPN, TNT and ABC are among the 60-plus live TV channels that come with Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV isn’t included, but those games will also be televised on YES, making Hulu the cheapest option for in-market viewers to watch every televised Nets game online without cable.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Nets games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If ABC isn’t included in your area, those games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

YES Network, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on YES, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Nets games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The ABC games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Brooklyn Nets 2019 Season Preview

The Nets made the biggest splash of free agency, landing both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, Irving — who is coming off a fairly failed stint with the Boston Celtics — is expected to carry the load as Durant recovers from Achilles surgery tear suffered in Game 5 of The Finals while playing with the Golden State Warriors.

Irving is an electric guard, averaging 22.2 points in his career, and Brooklyn is confident they can improve upon their first place exit, even with Durant slated to miss the season.

“We know how much we have,” Nets forward Taurean Prince said. “I think that’s why the front office did a great job of putting a great team together and we know what we can do. We know what we’re capable of.”

Prince is among the many new additions to the roster, which also includes DeAndre Jordan (free agency), Garrett Temple (free agency), Wilson Chandler (free agency), Nicolas Claxton (draft), David Nwaba (free agency), Henry Ellenson (free agency).

“Obviously, Kevin got hurt, but you think about adding him again next year and how much better we’ll be with us just jelling together and guys getting better over the course of the season,” Jordan said, “and you don’t really get opportunities like this. So we wanted to take advantage of it.”

While Durant and Irving were big additions, the Nets already had some talent in place with guys like Caris LeVert and Joe Harris. LeVert missed 42 games last season with a foot dislocation, but was averaging 18.4 points before that. He also played well in the postseason for the Nets, averaging 21 points. The team inked him to an extension in the offseason.

Harris has become one of the NBA’s premier 3-point shooters, as evident by his 47.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc last season.

As head coach Kenny Atkinson pointed out during the Nets’ media day, there’s a lot more attention around his team now than there was previously — which means higher expectations as well.

“People showed up to our press conference. My press conference the first year, it was like crickets,” Atkinson said. “It’s a different excitement with the fans.”

The Nets win total for the season is set at 43.5, which is just a few games higher than the 42 they finished with last season.