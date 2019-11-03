Bears vs Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The 3-4 Chicago Bears will look to keep their season alive as they travel to Philadelphia to face the 4-4 Eagles.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Bears vs Eagles on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

Fox (live in select markets, including Chicago and Philadelphia) is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle. Plus, if you’re looking to watch more NFL beyond this game, FuboTV is a great option, as CBS, NBC and NFL Network are also included, while NFL RedZone is available in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bears vs Eagles on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live select markets, including Chicago and Philadelphia). It also has CBS, NBC and ESPN, making it the cheapest streaming service to have every channel that will have Bears and Eagles games this season.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bears vs Eagles on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bears vs Eagles and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Bears vs Eagles Preview

This game is a must-win for both teams if they want to keep their remote playoff chances alive.

The Bears have been one of the worst offensive teams in the NFL this year, but they’re coming off their best offensive performance of the year last week–in a game they lost to the Chargers. Rookie David Montgomery rushed for 135 yards and a score, and Matt Nagy relied heavily on the I-Formation offense to move the ball on the ground. It worked. But Nagy will have to out-scheme his good friend on the other side of the field, Doug Pederson.

The Eagles are giving up 90.5 rushing yards a game, but they have been slipping slightly on defense as of late. The Eagles have given up an average of 136.3 yards on the ground over the past three games, and Montgomery is just now heating up. If Nagy can get the run game going again, the Bears can keep this one close.

On paper, the Eagles have the better team–and they certainly have the better quarterback. Carson Wentz is playing well, and former Bears running back Jordan Howard will be entering this game with something to prove after the Bears traded him to the Eagles this offseason. While Chicago has a top 10 defense, Howard will be running hard at them all day, and if Trubisky and the offense can’t give them time to rest, it’s going to be a long day for this Bears team.

Odds Shark has the Eagles winning by a projected score of 28-15. The Eagles have won the last four meetings in a row between these two teams.