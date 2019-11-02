David Montgomery Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Bears RB Week 9?

The 3-4 Chicago Bears will visit the 4-4 Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday in a rematch of last year’s Wild Card game that ended in the infamous double-doink. The Bears lost that game, and they seemed to have lost their offensive identity since then–until last week.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy has been under fire in recent weeks for his play-calling and his lack of production in the run game, but all that changed last week in the team’s disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nagy went against much of what he had been doing offensively last week against the Chargers, choosing to run his offense through the I-formation. While the Bears eventually lost the game, their offense finally managed to move the ball for the first time this season. The question is: will they keep it up against the Eagles, and will David Montgomery be a good fantasy option this week? Here’s a breakdown of the game, along with his fantasy outlook:

David Montgomery Fantasy Outlook: Matchup Week 9 vs. Eagles

David Montgomery is coming off an excellent game that saw him go over 100 yards rushing for the first time in his young career. Last week against the Chargers, Montgomery had 27 carries for 135 yards and a score.

While this game is being billed as the Jordan Howard revenge game, Montgomery has something to prove himself–he’s Howard’s replacement, and he’ll have an opportunity to go out and show his worth.

He’ll be facing an Eagles defense that has been more difficult to run against than they have been to pass against. The Eagles are surrendering over 24 points a game, and they’re giving up just over 90 yards rushing per contest. But they’ve been slipping against the run as of late…

Should You Start or Sit David Montgomery Week 9 Against the Eagles?

While the Eagles may have started the season strong defensively, they have slipped a bit lately–especially against the run. The Eagles have given up an average of 136.3 yards on the ground over the past three games, and Montgomery is just now heating up.

Starting Montgomery against an Eagles defense that is playing at home will be a definite risk this week. The Sportsline model and game simulator have Montgomery pegged to be a surprise start this weekend due to the Eagles’ recent struggles stopping the run coupled with his increase in production of late.

Final Verdict: START him. Montgomery only has three touchdowns this season, but that will change soon. He may not be a conventional choice this weekend, but he could be well worth the risk, especially if he finds the end zone again. And while he may not go over 100 yards rushing, but he should have over 20 touches and a touchdown.

