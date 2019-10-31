Bears Coach Reveals ‘Aggressive’ Thoughts on Doug Pederson

The close-knit friendship between Matt Nagy and Doug Pederson has been examined in detail on numerous occasions. The two coaches have a deep connection, or a true bro-mance.

The Bears head coach even knows Pederson’s favorite kind of ice cream: vanilla with rainbow sprinkles. Nagy and Pederson started their coaching careers together in Philadelphia under Andy Reid in 2008. Nagy was a coaching intern and Pederson was offensive quality control coordinator. Then, the two followed Reid out to Kansas City to continue their careers. The coaching tree is now bearing bountiful fruit.

When the two men faced off in the playoffs last year, Nagy stated he and Pederson were “hip by hip for six years.” On Thursday, Nagy once again talked about their long-standing relationship and spelled out what he admires most about the Eagles coach.

“We had a lot of good years together, philosophically, talking through stuff … schematically, and I have a lot of respect for him,” Nagy told reporters Thursday. “Obviously he’s done a lot of good things there [in Philadelphia].”

Reading transcripts and listening to day-after news conferences, I found it interesting that Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy both referenced the 2015 Chiefs team that started 1-5 and won its final 10 games to make the playoffs. Both were on that staff. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 21, 2019

“The other thing about him, that he does, you see how aggressive he is,” Nagy said. “He’s very aggressive and he’s just himself, and doesn’t care what other people think.”

Carson Wentz Praised for ‘Mentality’ and ‘Toughness’

One thing that seems to distinguish Carson Wentz from the pack is the way he approaches games, his mental fortitude. Bears head coach Matt Nagy praised the Eagles quarterback for his “mentality” and “toughness” when asked to describe what stood out to him on tape.

Wentz has been receiving kudos for converting two huge third downs last week in Buffalo with his legs. He even lunged forward and took a rib shot on the second one. It’s the part of his game that makes him so tough to prepare for.

“I remember when we played him [Wentz] for the first time, I didn’t remember him being as big as he was … 6-5, he’s a big kid with a strong arm,” Nagy said. “He’s able to make plays happen on his own and then when he scrambles outside of the pocket and ad-libs, he can make things happen.”

Carson Wentz: • 17/24 (71% completion)

• 172 yards (35 rushing)

• 1 TD, 0 INT (11th straight game with a passing TD *longest streak in NFL)

• 104.9 RTG Against a top defense in inclement weather. He refused to lose. pic.twitter.com/YirPztDNqa — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) October 27, 2019

Miles Sanders Returns to Eagles Practice

Eagles rookie Miles Sanders informed anyone that would listen that he would be back at practice Thursday. True to his word, the running back was out on the field and running around unencumbered. Sanders, who has accumulated 851 all-purpose yards (second-most ever by an Eagles player in his first eight games), plans to play Sunday against Chicago.

#Eagles RB Miles Sanders back in action pic.twitter.com/wmhf0syFlT — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) October 31, 2019

Sanders busted loose for 74 yards last week versus Buffalo, including an electrifying 65-yard run that turned the tide in a close game. However, the Penn State product left shortly after the run with a shoulder injury and never returned. The X-rays came back negative and all seems to be copacetic for the rising young star.

“Miles is going to be OK,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week. “He had further testing done today [and] everything came back positive. We’re going to take him day-by-day this week and see where he is at the end of the week.”

