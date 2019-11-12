How to Order Disney Plus: Your Ultimate Guide

Subscribe to Disney+ Here.

How many of us grew up watching a seemingly endless stream of Disney movies and shows? Between the many classic Disney movies like The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Aladdin, its numerous Disney original shows like Even Stevens, Lizzie McGuire, and Boy Meets World, and its Disney original movies like High School Musical, Descendants, and The Cheetah Girls, there was undeniably no shortage of new content to consume.

Now, a ton of that content is coming right into our living rooms later this year with Disney Plus, which is going to change the home movie/TV streaming landscape as we know it. Not only will we have a lot of their own movies and TV shows, but we’ll also get a plethora of additional shows and movies from the Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic libraries as well.

But there are still a ton of questions surrounding Disney Plus, and luckily, we have the answer to many of those questions. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Disney Plus, including where to pre-order it, how it works, when it launches, what content is going to be available, and more.

Let’s get to it!

Where to Purchase Disney Plus

With Disney Plus’s launch still three weeks away, you’re only able to pre-order the streaming service as of right now. You can pre-order for $6.99/month or for $69.99/year.

When Does Disney Plus Launch?

The Disney Plus release date has been set as November 12th, and there’s a handy launch countdown to its exact launch time right on the pre-order page. It looks like Disney Plus will launch at exactly 6:00AM EST on November 12th, to be precise.

How Disney Plus Works

Disney Plus is entirely changing the streaming landscape for those cordcutters and families out there by bringing a vast majority of Disney’s content to one surprisingly inclusive package. What I mean by that is that there’s a surprising amount of content included with the subscription, which not only includes Disney’s library but Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and some FOX (you know, like all 30 seasons of The Simpsons, for example).

On top of that, there will be new original content from Disney, including The Mandalorian, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, High School Musical: The Musical Series, Marvel What If?, and more.

The service will contain thousands of movies and series, and you can download any of them to watch wherever you’d like. So, if you’re planning to travel, have a long daily commute, or you’ve got kids, it’s good to know that you’ll be able to download shows and movies beforehand so that you won’t have to rely on a solid internet connection to watch your content while you’re on the go.

Once purchased, accounts are able to have up to seven different profiles. You’ll be able to stream on up to four devices at once and you’ll have unlimited downloads for viewing.

What’s Going to Be Available At Launch?

Want to find out everything that will be available at launch on Disney Plus? Watch this 3-hour sizzle reel that the company released last week.

Or, check out the list below, which is sorted in alphabetical order:

What Devices Will Disney Plus Be Available On?

Of course, Disney+ will be available on all web browsers via PC and Mac. It’ll also have dedicated apps on Apple iOS devices, Apple TV, Android (there will be a dedicated Disney Plus app on Google Play), Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One. On top of those, the app will be available on Amazon devices at launch and LG smart TVs soon.

Will Disney Plus Be Available on Roku?

Yes, Disney Plus will be available on both Roku TV and Roku devices at launch.

Will Disney Plus Be Available On Amazon Firestick?

Yes, Disney just recently announced a deal with Amazon That will make Disney Plus available on Amazon devices at launch. That includes the Amazon Firestick, Amazon Kindle, Amazon Fire Tablets, etc.

Smart TVs? (LG TV, Samsung, Apple)

For now, it looks like Disney Plus will only be available on Android TV and Apple TV, as far as a dedicated app is concerned. However, Disney confirmed LG and Samsung, but did not say if those will be available at launch.

To recap, here’s everything that will allow you to stream Disney Plus:

How Much Does Disney Plus Cost?

The pricing is also impressive when you factor in everything you’re getting for it. You can stream the entire library of content for $6.99/month or $69.99/year (~$5.83/month).

Discounts

We have seen some Disney Plus discounts offered so far, including a buy 2 years get the 3rd free. However, that promotional pricing ended on Labor Day.

There is a Disney+ bundle available at launch that combines Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ into one sub for $12.99.

Will Disney Plus Be Available Worldwide?

Disney Plus will become available on different dates for different countries.

U.S., Canada, & Netherlands

Disney+ will launch November 12th for the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands.

Australia & New Zealand

Is Disney Plus going to be available in Australia and New Zealand? Yes, Disney+ will be available in Australia and New Zealand starting on November 19th.

Other Countries

As far as other markets are concerned, Disney did confirm a rollout plan for other areas around the globe. Disney Plus has been confirmed for Western Europe at some point between October 2019 and March 2020, Easter Europe as early as October 2020, Latin America as early as October 2020, and Asia at some point over the next two years.

There is still no confirmed Disney Plus launch date for the UK. And while the service isn’t available in India just yet, Hotstar will stream some of its shows and movies.

How Much Is the Disney Plus Hulu Bundle?

There will be a bundle available that brings together Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99.

Can Disney Plus Be Shared?

While you can have a total of seven different users per account, you won’t be able to share accounts with friends or family members outside of your home. Disney announced back in August that they’re tackling streaming service password sharing by teaming up with Charter.

However, while Disney also noted it’ll be looking for red flags of password-sharing abuse, they also officially said that they didn’t have any plans to share about enforcing any sort of sharing abuse violations, even going as far as saying “…whether it’s household or not, I want everyone in the household to be able to use the service at the same time. I want them to really get value.”

Will Disney Plus Have 4K?

Yes, Disney Plus will have 4K streaming available, and it’ll support UHD and HDR content as well.

Will Disney Plus Have All The Marvel Films?

No, Disney Plus will not have ALL of the Marvel films – at least at launch. You can check for your favorite Marvel films that will be available at launch in the list above. And, note, Disney also stated that more will be coming to the service after launch.

What Will Disney Plus Look Like?

As far as the actual app design of Disney Plus is concerned, we do have a small preview of the layout and what to expect via the Google Play listing.

