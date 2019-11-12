How to Watch ‘Noelle’ Christmas Movie Online for Free

Disney Plus is the Walt Disney Company’s foray into a subscription-based video on-demand (SVOD) streaming service, set to launch in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 3 a.m. EST/midnight PST. One of the first titles available is Noelle, a Christmas movie starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader. Here’s how to watch it.

You can watch Noelle on Disney Plus with any internet browser on your computer, smartphone, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming devices via the app.

And best of all, you can stream the movie with a 7-day Disney Plus free trial.

Stream ‘Noelle’ On PC/Mac

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. In your browser of choice (we recommend Microsoft Edge if you’re looking for 4K, Google Chrome otherwise), navigate to Disneyplus.com 3. Enter your login credentials 4. Click Login 5. Browse or search for ‘Noelle’ 6. Select ‘Noelle’ 7. Select Play



Stream ‘Noelle’ On Roku Devices

1. Boot up your Roku Device 2. Navigate to your Roku Home Screen 3. Scroll down and select Streaming Channels on the left side of the screen 4. Select Search Channels in the menu on the left side of the screen 5. Enter ‘Disney Plus’ 6. Select Disney Plus 7. Select Add Channel at the top of your screen 8. Browse the Channel



Stream ‘Noelle’ On Fire TV

1. From the Main Screen, select Search. 2. Type ‘Disney Plus’ into the search box 3. Select Disney Plus 4. Select Download/Free 5. After the Disney Plus app downloads, select the Open button 6. Sign In 7. Enter your Disney Plus account information (email address and password) 8. Browse to ‘Noelle’ 9. Select Play



Stream ‘Noelle’ On Xbox One

1. Turn on Your Xbox One 2. Sign in to your Xbox Live Profile 3. From your Xbox Home Screen, hit the Y Button to bring up Search 4. Type in ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Hit the A Button to go to Disney Plus on the Microsoft Store 6. A buzz video/trailer will start auto-playing. Ignore it and hit down on your left thumbstick 7. Select GET and push the A Button (Disney Plus will begin downloading) 8. When the download is done, you’ll get an Xbox notification at the bottom of your screen. When that happens, hold the middle Xbox button on your controller to open the app. 9. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 10. Browse to ‘Noelle’ 11. Select Play



Stream ‘Noelle’ On PS4

1. Turn on Your PS4 2. Go to the PlayStation Store 3. Select Search 4. Search for ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Select Disney Plus 6. Click Download underneath the picture on the lefthand side of your screen 7. Navigate to TV & Video icon and select the Disney Plus app 8. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 9. Browse to ‘Noelle’ 10. Select Play

‘Noelle’ Preview

Noelle is one of the first original properties that is going to be available on Disney Plus. It stars Kendrick as Kris Kringle’s daughter, Noelle, who wishes she could be as important as her brother Nick (Hader), who will take over for their father this Christmas. When Nick starts to crumble under the holiday pressure, Noelle suggests he take a short vacation — but then he doesn’t come back. So she must find her brother and bring him home in time to save Christmas.

It co-stars Billy Eichner as Gabe Kringle, a cousin to Noelle and Nick, Julie Hagerty as their mother, Mrs. Claus, and Shirley MacLaine, Ron Funches, Michael Gross, and Billy Griffith as Santa’s elves. There is also a delightful group of Christmas carolers who act as a sort of Greek chorus, narrating all the hilarious twists and turns.

Noelle | Official Trailer | Disney+ | Streaming November 12In Disney+’s holiday comedy “Noelle,” Kris Kringle’s daughter is full of Christmas spirit and holiday fun, but wishes she could do something “important” like her beloved brother Nick, who will take over from their father this Christmas. When Nick is about to crumble like a gingerbread cookie from all the pressure, Noelle suggests he take a break and get away…but when he doesn’t return, Noelle must find her brother and bring him back in time to save Christmas. 2019-08-24T00:03:32.000Z

At D23, Disney’s biennial exposition event, Kendrick told Flickering Myth that she has “always wanted to do a Christmas movie,” but it’s especially “amazing” doing one for Disney.

“It isn’t just like a romantic comedy that takes place at Christmas,” says Kendrick. “We’re in the North Pole and Santa is real and the sleigh is real and we had scenes in the toy shop. You feel like such a kid on set, it’s so amazing.”

Co-star Eichner adds, “It’s very magical. People love [Christmas movies], there’s such a great tradition of Christmas films and it’s really amazing to be a part of one, especially one that has Disney on it, that just adds to the magic of it. It was just really cool.”

Noelle is available to stream on Disney Plus Tuesday, Nov. 12.

