How to Stream ‘A.N.T. Farm’: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

Airing on the Disney Channel from 2011 to 2014, A.N.T. Farm tells the story of Chyna Parks (China Anne McClain), a young musical genius who joins her school’s Advanced Natural Talent program, also known as the A.N.T. Farm. She meets and befriends fellow students Olive Doyle (Sierra McCormick) and Fletcher Quimby (Jake Short), as well as her counselor, Gibson (Zach Steel). While in school, kids outside of the A.N.T. program, including Lexi Reed (Stefanie Scott) and Chyna’s brother, Cameron (Carlon Jeffery) give the A.N.T. kids trouble as they try to assimilate into the new school.

The show— which was created by Dan Signer — ran for three seasons with a total of 62 episodes, and quickly became one of the most popular Disney Channel original series. If you’re hoping to watch A.N.T. Farm online, you’re in luck. With the launch of Disney’s new video platform, you can now find A.N.T. Farm streaming.

Here’s how to watch A.N.T. Farm streaming online:

‘A.N.T. Farm’: Overview

When Was It On TV: May 2011 to March 2014

Creators: Dan Signer

Starring: China Anne McClain, Sierra McCormick, Jake Short, Stefanie Scott, Carlon Jeffery

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: A young musical prodigy gets into her high school’s Advanced Natural Talent program, and goes on fun adventures with her new friends and foes.

‘A.N.T. Farm’ Plot

A.N.T. Farm is centered around 11-year-old musical genius Chyna Parks (McClain), a new student in her local high school’s Advanced Natural Talents program. Along with students Olive Doyle (McCormick) and Fletcher Quimby (Short), and the program’s counselor, tutor, and therapist, Gibson (Steel), she has to adjust to this school full of older kids. Some students in the school, including Chyna’s brother, Cameron (Jeffery) and bully Lexi Reed (Scott), have a hard time accepting the young kids of A.N.T. into the fold.

How Many Seasons of ‘A.N.T. Farm’ Are There?

A.N.T. Farm ran for three seasons, from 2011 to 2014 on the Disney Channel, with 62 episodes. Here’s a brief breakdown of each season:

‘A.N.T. Farm’ Season 1

25 Episodes | May 2011 – April 2012

In Season 1, Chyna meets her fellow students in the A.N.T program. Together, they try to assimilate into the high school, but get continuous push back from Lexi. Throughout the season, Chyna trys out for the cheerleading squad, runs for student council, falls in love with a new student named Nigel, and gets asked out by Fletcher.

‘A.N.T. Farm’ Season 2

20 Episodes | June 2012 – April 2013

Season 2 jumps back into the action, with Chyna going on new adventures, including going to Australia for an A.N.T. convention, joining a band, dreaming herself back in time, and crashing a school board meeting to save the A.N.T. program.

‘A.N.T. Farm’ Season 3

17 Episodes | May 2013 – March 2014

The final season takes Chyna, Fletcher and Olive out of Webster High, and into a private boarding school for child prodigies that was founded by a tech guru. At the Z-Tech Prodigy School, the kids meet new students, and experience a variety of new and exciting adventures, like traveling back in time and filming a horror movie.

The Best ‘A.N.T. Farm’ Episodes

Each episode of A.N.T. Farm is funny and full of pranks and hijinks, but there are a few that stand out above the rest.

Here’s a list of the best A.N.T. Farm episodes:

Season 1, Episode 3: “phANTom locker”

In the third episode of Season 1, Cameron convinces Olive that her locker is haunted. Chyna and Olive spend the night in the locker so that Olive can face her fears, but when Cameron messes up the prank, they discover it was all a farce.

Season 2, Episode 7: “endurANTs”

The kids head to Australia for an A.N.T. convention, where Chyna meets and develops a crush on Neville, and Australian nature expert. Fletcher, who gets jealous of Neville, tries to prove his manliness by roughing it out in the Outback, but when he’s unsuccessful, his friends have to trek out to save him.

Season 3, Episode 5: “past, presANT, and future”

The school’s headmaster, Zoltan, builds a time machine that takes the kids to the year 1986. But when the time machine fails, Chyna is stuck in time, and ends up being a 30-year-old in the present. Her friends go back in time to fix things, and return her to her normal age and timeline.

‘A.N.T. Farm’ Cast

Here’s a breakdown of A.N.T. Farm‘s cast of talented actors:

McClain plays the lead role of Chyna, the exceptional musical prodigy at the heart of the show. After A.N.T. Farm ended in 2014, the actress went on to play Uma in the Descendants films, and currently plays Jennifer Pierce on CW’s Black Lightning.

McCormick takes on the role of Olive, Chyna’s brilliant and eccentric best friend in the A.N.T. program. The actress has had recurring roles on shows like Supernatural, Medium, and Jessie.

Short steps into the role of Fletcher, the art genius that has a crush on Chyna, but eventually ends up dating Olive. The actor has been on a number of popular shows over the years, including Mighty Med, Lab Rats, and All Night.

Scott plays the role of Lexi, Chyna’s bully and school rival who repeatedly tries to sabotage any plans the A.N.T. Farm kids make. The actress has been in a few popular films over the last few years, including I.T., Insidious: Chapter 3, and Insidious: The Last Key.

Jeffery plays Chyna’s prankster brother, Cameron, who is often embarrassed about going to school with his much younger little sister. Before starring in A.N.T. Farm, the actor had a recurring role on the NBC drama Heroes, and was also featured in episodes of Bones, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Angus, the computer whiz who has a crush on Olive and is usually the laziest kid in school, is played by Mincks. The actor currently plays Mitch on the web series, Cobra Kai.

The series also featured Allie DeBerry as Paisley Houndstooth, Lexi’s dense best friend; Zach Steel as Gibson, the kids’ mentor and counselor; and Mindy Sterling as school principal, Susan Skidmore.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on ‘A.N.T. Farm’?

A.N.T. Farm featured a handful of celebrity guests, most of whom were a part of the Disney Channel family.

Here’s a list of the most important A.N.T. Farm guest stars:

In the first episode of Season 2, singer and actress Zendaya appears as Sequoia Jones, a famous Hollywood actress who uses Chyna’s musical talent for herself, and ties her up on top of a shark tank.

In Episodes 3 and 6 of Season 2, Morgan plays Vanessa LaFontaine, a model who was Cameron’s dream girl that eventually became his girlfriend.

In the third episode of Season 3, titled “animal husbANTry,” comedian and actor Chris Rock makes an appearance as himself. When Fletcher accidently feeds a a zoologist’s talking pet duck to an alligator, Rock steps in to help him figure out a solution how to get another duck to speak. (s) in which she appeared.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind ‘A.N.T. Farm’?

A.N.T. Farm was created by Dan Signer, who in an interview with Jim Hill Media, revealed that he came up with the idea for the series after meeting China Anne McClain.

Here’s a breakdown of the series’ showrunners:

Signer was the creator, writer, and showrunner of the series, and he has had plenty of experience working on Disney shows. He served as executive producer on The Suite LIfe of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck, as well as Netflix’s One Day at a Time.

Stephen Engel: ‘A.N.T. Farm’ Producer

Aside from serving as executive producer on A.N.T. Farm, Engel has worked on numerous popular TV projects, including The Big Bang Theory, Mad About You, and Mighty Med.

‘A.N.T. Farm’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

A.N.T. Farm opened to great reviews, with over 4.4 million viewers for its premiere. Emily Ashby of Common Sense Media called the show “funny and sweet, if not remarkable” and noted that it encouraged discussions about bullying.

Where ‘A.N.T. Farm’ Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Since it first premiered in 2011, A.N.T. Farm has carved its own place into the Disney Channel Original Series catalog. While it hasn’t been ranked on any notable lists, the show still has a fan following.

‘A.N.T. Farm’ Trailer

‘A.N.T. Farm’ Theme Song

The theme song for A.N.T. Farm, titled “Exceptional,” was performed by China Anne McClain and composed by Toby Gad, Lindy Robbins, China Anne McClain, Lauryn McClain and Sierra McClain.

‘A.N.T. Farm’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. McClain Is A Huge Jonas Brothers Fan

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, China Anne McClain revealed that she’s a big fan of the Jonas Brothers and while she was guest starring on their show, Jonas, Nick Jonas gifted her a pink guitar.

2. Two ‘A.N.T. Farm Stars’ Were On ‘Hannah Montana’

Before they were on A.N.T. Farm together, China Anne McClain and Sierra McCormick had guest roles on Season 3, Episode 8 of Hannah Montana. On the episode, titled “Welcome to the Bungle,” they played two girls that asked Hannah questions.

3. Every Episode Has “ANT” In The Title

As witty play on the title and premise of the show, every episode of A.N.T. Farm has the letters “ANT” in the title, including the series premiere, titled “transplANTed,” and the series finale, titled “the new york experiANTs.”

4. Sierra McCormick Loves Tigers

In an interview with Jim Hill Media, series creator Dan Signer revealed that he cast Sierra McCormick in the role of Olive because she couldn’t stop talking about tigers during her audition. “As I heard her continually talking about tigers,” said Signer, “I thought ‘That’s just how Olive would sound,’ which is how Sierra got that part.”

5. The Show Won Two NAACP Image Awards

In 2014, China Anne McClain won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Performance in a Youth/Children’s Program, and one of the show’s writers, Vincent Brown, won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.

