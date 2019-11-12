How to Watch Disney Plus on Roku Players

Subscribe to Disney Plus Here

With the Disney Plus launch finally here, we’re all scrambling to get our new favorite streaming service onto our favorite streaming devices. And, for many of us, that means we’re planning to add Disney Plus to our Roku devices.

Will Disney Plus Be Available on Roku Devices?

Luckily, Disney has confirmed that Disney Plus is available on Roku devices at launch, as well as your Xbox One, PS4, Android, iOS, Chromecast, and more.

But if you’re trying to figure out exactly how to download Disney Plus on your Roku device, here’s how to do it:

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Boot up your Roku Device 3. Navigate to your Roku Home Screen 4. Scroll down and select Streaming Channels on the left side of the screen 5. Select Search Channels in the menu on the left side of the screen 6. Enter ‘Disney Plus’ 7. Select Disney Plus 8. Select Add Channel at the top of your screen 9. Select the App on the Roku Home Screen 10. Log in with your Disney Plus credentials 11. Find a movie/show to watch 12. Select Play

If you’ve followed the above steps precisely, a window will pop up on your screen that says “Channel added – ‘Disney Plus’ has been added to the end of ‘Home’.

Of course, you can totally move Disney Plus from the bottom of the Home screen to the top by highlighting it and pressing the * key. If you do this, you’ll see the Disney Plus app right at the top of your screen when you first turn on your Roku device. That will make it easier for your kids to watch their favorite Disney movies and shows without having to call you into the room every five seconds to put it on for them.

Disney Plus Supported Roku Devices

Not sure if your Roku device will have Disney Plus available at launch? Here’s every Roku model that will have Disney Plus:

Roku 4: 4670X, 4662X, 4661X, 4660X, 4640X, 4630X, 4620X, 4400X, 4230X, 4210X, 4200X

4670X, 4662X, 4661X, 4660X, 4640X, 4630X, 4620X, 4400X, 4230X, 4210X, 4200X Roku 3: 3931X, 3930X, 3921X, 3920X, 3910X, 3900X, 3811X, 3810X, 3800X, 3710X, 3700X, 3600X, 3500X

3931X, 3930X, 3921X, 3920X, 3910X, 3900X, 3811X, 3810X, 3800X, 3710X, 3700X, 3600X, 3500X Roku 2: 2720X, 2710X, 2700X

2720X, 2710X, 2700X All Roku TVs

So, it’s safe to say that if you’ve purchased a new Roku in the last six years, you’ll be able to download Disney Plus on your device at launch. However, those of you who are still rocking a Roku 1 might want to think about upgrading.

I’ll also note that you need to have the latest version of Roku OS (version 9.2) in order to be able to install Disney Plus. So, if your device is no longer receiving Roku OS updates, you’ll definitely need to grab a newer Roku or pickup any of the other Disney Plus-ready devices.

Watch Disney Plus in 4K on Roku

Not all Roku devices support 4K streaming, so if you’re planning on streaming Disney Plus in 4K with your Roku, you’ll need one of the following devices:

Roku 4

Roku Premiere

Roku Premiere+

Roku Ultra

Any of the older devices will not allow you to stream in 4K, limiting you to a max 1080p.

How Much Will Disney Plus Cost On Roku?

Like the majority of Roku apps available, Disney Plus will be free to download. However, you’ll need to purchase a Disney Plus subscription for either $6.99/month or $69.99/year. There’s also a Disney Plus bundle available that adds Hulu and ESPN+ for a total of $12.99/month, as well as a 7-day free trial.

After you’ve subscribed to Disney Plus, you’ll then use your credentials to log into the Disney Plus Roku app on your device to start streaming.

