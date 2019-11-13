How to Watch Disney Plus on iPads

Strat Your Free Trial

You’ve gathered together all the snacks you can manage to find, have the lights dimmed low, and let everyone close to you know that you’ll be busy for a few hours.

It’s Disney Plus time, and you’re ready to start streaming hours upon hours of Disney’s delightful content. But what if you forgot to check if Disney+ is even compatible with your Apple iPad? It would be quite the bummer if it weren’t, but you’re in luck. So long as your iPad is connected to WiFi or a mobile network, you can go back to prepping for your night of nonstop Disney content.

Compatibility is only half the fight. Now it’s time to download the Disney Plus app and set yourself up with an account. Even if you’re not the best with technology, we’re here to lay out a quick step-by-step guide on downloading Disney Plus. We want you to take advantage of Disney’s streaming service and enjoy the variety of live-action and animated feature films and TV series.

How to Download Disney Plus on Apple iPad

The universal release of Disney+ launched on many devices – Apple’s iPad among them. Along with iPhones and Apple TV, that iPad you’re holding also has access to Disney’s new streaming service. Want to know how to download Disney+ and start your journey into the production company’s library of fantastic films and quirky TV series? Then keep reading to learn how!

1. Sign up for your Disney+ account 2. Power on your Apple iPad 3. Ensure it’s connected to WiFi or mobile network 4. Locate the App Store on your home screen 5. Ensure you are under the Apps tab 6. If Disney+ is not showing on the first screen, click the Search tab on the bottom right 7. Search for ‘Disney Plus’ 8. Click Get, then Install 9. Enter your Apple ID and password if required 10. Once downloaded, open the Disney+ app 11. Log in using your credentials 12. Find any show you want to stream 13. Tap on that show, and tap the Play button

It’s a simple process that will have you enjoying a stream of Disney content, both new and old.

When Does Disney+ Launch on Apple iPad

Your Apple iPad should have access to Disney+ on November 12, 2019 at 6:00 AM EST. App stores may require additional time to propagate the new Disney+ app, so it may show up a little later in the day. Once you can download it, though, you’ll be ready to dive into Disney’s vast array of content.

Unfortunately, European viewers will have to wait until March 31, 2020 to download and access Disney+.

How Much Will Disney Plus Cost on iPads?

Like the majority of these types of streaming apps available on the App Store, Disney Plus will be free to download. However, you’ll need to purchase a Disney Plus subscription for either $6.99/month or $69.99/year. There’s also a Disney Plus bundle available that adds Hulu and ESPN+ for a total of $12.99/month, as well as a 7-day free trial.

After you’ve subscribed to Disney Plus, you’ll then use your credentials to log into the Disney Plus app on your Android device to start streaming.

How to Download Shows to Watch Later

One thing we love about Disney Plus is that you’re able to download your favorite movies or shows to watch later. That means, if you download stuff now, you won’t have to stream later and you can download shows to watch when you won’t have an internet connection.

That means you can download shows right to your iPad and have them available on your device instead of having to use your internet connection every time you want to watch them.

This is good to utilize if you want to download your shows now (when you’re kids are not gaming or using the internet) to watch later.

To do so, browse to whatever show you want to download, and next to the Play button, you’ll find a download arrow icon. Click on that icon, and your content will begin downloading. It has a circular progress bar, so keep an eye on that before you plan to take your device away from an internet connection. Make sure it’s downloaded completely before leaving your house!

