How to Watch Disney Plus on PS4

Disney Plus launch day is finally upon us, and that means we’re all going to want to watch our favorite Disney shows and movies the easiest way possible. For many gamers out there, that means grabbing a seat on the couch, turning on your television, and booting up your PS4. The good news? It’s super easy to watch Disney Plus on your PS4.

So, Will Disney Plus Be on PS4?

Yes, Disney has confirmed that Disney Plus is available on the PS4 at launch, as well as your Xbox One, Roku Devices, PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Chromecast, and more.

But if you’re trying to figure out exactly how to stream Disney Plus on your PS4, here’s how to do it:

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Turn on Your PS4 3. Go to the PlayStation Store 4. Select Search 5. Search for ‘Disney Plus’ 6. Select Disney Plus 7. Click Download underneath the picture on the lefthand side of your screen 8. Navigate to TV & Video icon and select the Disney Plus app 9. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 10. Browse to a show or movie, and hit play.

If done correctly, congrats— you should be streaming Disney Plus on your PS4 right now.

Watch Disney Plus in 4K on PS4

Of course, if you’re shelling out a few bucks for Disney Plus, you’re going to want to get the most out of it that you can. So, you should plan on utilizing 4K streaming, which is offered with Disney Plus.

However, there is a major caveat for PlayStation 4 users: you’ll need a PS4 Pro to stream in 4K resolution.

You’ll also need to have an internet connection of at least 25 Mbps, so you might want to check your internet connection speed if you don’t currently know what your connection speed is to see if you’ll be able to stream Disney Plus in 4K on your PS4.

When Does Disney+ Launch on PS4?

Disney Plus launches on the PlayStation 4 in North America on November 12, 2019. While we don’t have an exact launch time just yet, it looks like the service will be going live at 6:00AM EST.

As far as the rest of the world is concerned, Disney+ will launch in Europe on March 31, 2020.

How Much Will Disney Plus Cost ?

You’ll need to purchase a Disney Plus subscription for either $6.99/month or $69.99/year. There’s also a Disney Plus bundle available that adds Hulu and ESPN+ for a total of $12.99/month, as well as a 7-day free trial.

After you’ve subscribed to Disney Plus, you’ll then use your credentials to log into the Disney Plus app on your PS4 or PS4 Pro to start streaming.

What Will Be Available to Watch on Disney Plus at Launch?

There’s going to be over 900 shows and movies available to stream on Disney Plus with your PS4 when it launches on November 12th.

Some highlights include all of the Star Wars films through The Force Awakens, great classic Disney movies like Moana, Coco, and Mulan, some awesome animated comic book series like X-Men and The Incredible Hulk series, and more.

