How to Stream ‘Avengers: Endgame’: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

The fourth installment in the Avengers saga, Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of 22 interconnected films and the climax of one of the most epic journeys in blockbuster history. Marvel’s ultimate pièce de résistance is the conclusion of the heroes’ showdown with the nefarious Thanos who, at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, destroyed half of the universe leaving the rest of the team, led by Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, in shambles. The expansive conclusion set records at the box office and won sweeping praise from critics and fans alike. Here’s everything you need to know about Avengers: Endgame and how you can start streaming it today:

How to Stream ‘Avengers: Endgame’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Avengers: Endgame is one of the fan-favorite Marvel movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

Avengers: Endgame is one of the fan-favorite Marvel movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney's new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘Avengers: Endgame’: The Vitals

Release date: April 26, 2019

Creators: Directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Producer Kevin Feige, Writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, and Josh Brolin.

Rating: PG-13

Synopsis: The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final unified stand against the intergalactic warlord.

How Long Is ‘Avengers: Endgame’?

Avengers: Endgame is a whopping 181 minutes. Its three-hour runtime makes it approximately 30 minutes longer than the previous film, Avengers: Infinity War.

Directed by the Russo brothers, Endgame raised the bar for both superhero movies and blockbuster films. Folding in many of Marvel’s franchises, the movie juggles countless heroes and villains without ever growing stale or convoluted, thanks to a slick script from Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and the leadership of Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. When Paul Rudd’s Antman returns from the Quantum Realm, the team discovers they can use time travel to go back through history, reclaim the Infinity Stones as their own, and save their missing friends and the rest of humanity. But Thanos and his minions are hot on their trail as they attempt to right the wrongs made by the evil giant and destroy him once and for all. It’s a thrilling fight to the finish that changes the course of the MCU forever and sets up the cinematic universe’s future, which will begin to unfold in 2020.

What Is the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Plot?

In Avengers: Endgame, our heroes are picking up the pieces after the big bad Thanos, intergalactic warlord at large, wiped out half of the universe after acquiring all six of the Infinity Stones. The Avengers plan on retaking the stones and using them to reverse his actions, until Thanos reveals he destroyed the stones to prevent any further use. With Thanos steps ahead of the heroes, all seems lost until Scott Lang—aka Antman—escapes from the Quantum Realm with the theory that the realm could allow them to time travel. Along with Lang, Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) and Steve Rogers (Captain America) ask Tony Stark (Iron Man) to help them retrieve the stones from the past in order to reverse what Thanos did to the present.

Who Are the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Cast & Characters?

Thanks to its merging of multiple Marvel franchises, Avengers: Endgame has a never-ending all-star cast. Here are some of the main players.

Stark, aka Iron Man, is a billionaire industrialist, a founding member of the Avengers, and the former CEO of Stark Industries. Endgame marks Downey Jr.’s 10th appearance as the character—11 if you count the archival footage in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The actor is also known for films like A Scanner Darkly and Zodiac.

Rogers is a World War II veteran and the world’s very first superhero. He spent many years in the ’40s battling HYDRA long before any of the other Avengers were even born. Evans can also be seen in Snowpiercer and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Exposure to high levels of gamma radiation changed the DNA of mild-mannered scientist Bruce Banner. Now, Banner transforms into a huge, green, rage-fueled creature known as the Hulk whenever he’s angered or provoked, which has gotten the rest of the Avengers out of some jams. Ruffalo is a three-time Oscar nominee for his roles in Spotlight, Foxcatcher, and The Kids Are Alright.

Thor is the Asgardian God of Thunder—son of Odin and brother to the villainous Loki. Hemsworth was recently seen in Men in Black: International and will appear in the upcoming Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Romanoff is a former KGB operative and dangerous assassin who joined the Avengers after being recruited into S.H.I.E.L.D. by Clint Barton (Hawkeye). Johansson is a three-time Golden Globe nominee and won a BAFTA in 2004 for her performance in Lost in Translation.

Known for his expertise with a bow and arrow, Barton is a former special agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and one of the founding members of the Avengers. Renner is known for his roles in The Town and The Hurt Locker, both Oscar-nominated performances.

Plenty of other A-List actors have joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years and appear along with the primary cast in Avengers: Endgame. These include Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Josh Brolin, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Letitia Wright, Cobie Smulders, Vin Diesel, Chris Pratt, and Samuel L. Jackson.

How Much Did ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Make at the Box Office?

Avengers: Endgame made an obscene amount of money at the box office banking $2.796 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. This number surpassed the intake of its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, which took in $2.048 billion.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoilers

There are three major spoilers in Avengers: Endgame—this is your last warning!

Downey Jr.’s Marvel career came to a close when Stark dies following the ultimate battle with Thanos. Iron Man steals the Stones back and uses them to disintegrate Thanos and his army, but he ultimately dies while saving the universe in a poetic and very heroic end.

“I remember pitching that to Robert Downey Jr. probably in December of 2015, I think,” Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said. “It took a little while, but eventually, it came together. I think at first it doesn’t seem real that this journey will come to an end. But as it got closer to filming, it really was emotional for all of us, and particularly for him.”

Stark wasn’t the only Avenger that lost her life as a result of Thanos’ evil deeds. When Hawkeye and Black Widow go back in time to retrieve the Soul Stone, the Soul Stone’s keeper, the Red Skull, tells them it can only be acquired by sacrificing someone they love. Romanoff jumps off of the cliff sacrificing herself and allowing Barton to obtain the stone. Johansson will return, however, when the Black Widow finally gets her own prequel film in 2020.

Lastly, following Stark’s funeral, Rogers returns the Infinity Stones and Mjolnir to their original timelines. While in the past, he decides to remains in his original timeline to live with his one true love, Peggy Carter. Flashing forward to the present, the elderly Rogers passes his shield and mantle on to Sam Wilson (Falcon). Actor Chris Evans confirmed that Avengers: Endgame would be his last appearance as Captain America.

Is There an ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Post Credit Scene?

When the movie was originally released there was no post-credits scene. The movie ends with a solid roll-call for all of its actors which is worth watching, but there’s no tease for what’s next and no shawarma run to be had. There is, however, a small audio cue that die-hard fans might notice. As GamesRadar writes, “The noise is a callback to Tony Stark hammering away, constructing his very first Iron Man scene back in 2008. It’s not setting up anything, nor does it seem to be a hint at a future character arriving in the MCU, but it serves as a nice bookend for Robert Downey Jr.’s contribution to the franchise as a whole.”

When the movie was re-released, a scene was tacked on to the end showing Hulk saving some kids from a burning building. The scene plays out more like a deleted scene rather than a foreshadowing peek into the future.

How to Find the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Easter Eggs

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been a deeply layered franchise that takes its storytelling very seriously. There are tons of callbacks in Avengers: Endgame which reference other MCU films, the original comics, and even the future TV series that will appear on Disney+. Den of Geek has a comprehensive post of all the Endgame goodies.

In addition, Captain America fans probably missed this Arnim Zola easter egg that’s hidden away on a tiny screen in the background as Tony works his way through his father’s workplace.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Reviews for Avengers: Endgame were very positive; the movie holds a 94 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “The best of the Marvel films—and the Avengers pics are certainly among them—go the extra mile to genuinely engage the audience and not just pander to it. Cutesiness and formula prevail at times, to be sure, but this team knows quite well how to stir the pot. And to turn it into more gold.”

Peter Travers of Rolling Stone wrote, “The MCU’s long goodbye to the Avengers (is it really?) comes off as truly epic and thunderously exciting. But here’s the big surprise-it’s also an emotional wipeout.”

Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times echoed similar positive sentiments: “The Motion Picture Academy never recognizes great acting if it comes attached to a costume or a cape. That doesn’t mean Downey isn’t deserving of an Oscar. It’s great acting in a great film.”

Where Does ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fit in the MCU?

Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd film in the MCU. While it’s not officially the final movie of Marvel’s Phase 3 (Spider-Man: Far From Home was released after it), Endgame is the crushing, epic finale that Marvel had been building toward. The franchise’s ultimate big bad Thanos first appeared in The Avengers in 2012 as part of a mid-credits scene that closed out Phase 1. The character appeared in five movies in total. With his defeat at the hands of Tony Stark, the MCU has freedom to explore new territory in Phase 4 which will include The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and sequels to Thor and Doctor Strange.

More Brand New Marvel Coming to Disney+

With the launch of Disney+, Marvel is rolling out some brand new series starring older villains and a few beloved Avengers.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (August 2020)

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will reprise their roles as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, respectively, in the first Marvel series to appear on Disney+.

WandaVision (Early 2021)

We’ve assumed that Vision (Paul Bettany) had been killed by Thanos in the events of Infinity War, but this new series suggests otherwise.

Loki (Early 2021)

This one-off series will see Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the alternate timeline version of Loki.

What If… (Mid 2021)

This animated anthology series will follow hypothetical storylines that reimagine crucial moments in Marvel’s history to show what would have happened if events transpired differently. Actors from the films will reprise their roles including Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man).

Hawkeye (Late 2021)

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series will feature character Kate Bishop who eventually takes the reins from Hawkeye.

