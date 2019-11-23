How to Stream Brother Bear 2: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Brother Bear 2 Now

Brother Bear 2 is the Disney sequel to Brother Bear, which was released straight to video on August 29, 2006. Picking up just months after the first movie ends, the story starts off with Kenai (voiced by Patrick Dempsey) living as a Kodiak bear with his foster brother, Koda (voiced by Jeremy Suarez). Having just woken up from hibernation, Kenai finds that he’s troubled by the memory of his childhood friend, Nita (voiced by Mandy Moore). Kenai had saved Nita years earlier from drowning when he was human and given her an amulet that bonded the two for life.

Unfortunately, that bond interferes with Nita’s plan to get married to Atka (voiced by Jeff Bennett), so she seeks out Kenai and asks him to join her on a quest. Their reunion reminds Kenai what it was like being a human, and he considers if he would want to change back. Directed by Ben Gluck and written by Rich Burns, the storyline is considered New Age as it revolves around a Native American tribe in the Pacific Northwest. Set thousands of years ago, Brother Bear 2 streaming is now available online.

If you’ve seen the original, then you’ll definitely want to watch Brother Bear 2 online and learn what happens to your favorite characters. Here’s how to stream Brother Bear 2 right now:

‘Brother Bear 2’: Overview

Release Date: August 29, 2006

Creators: Rich Burns

Director: Ben Gluck

Starring: Patrick Dempsey, Jeremy Suarez, Mandy Moore, and Rick Moranis

Rating: G

Synopsis: Connected by an amulet, Kenai and Nita must reunite and go on a journey together in order to break their bond so Nita can get married.

How Long Is ‘Brother Bear 2’?

‘Brother Bear 2’ Plot

Kenai (Dempsey) wakes from hibernation but is troubled by thoughts of a childhood friend, Nita (Moore). Unknown to Kenai, it’s Nita’s wedding day. A storm sent by the spirits is seen as a bad sign, and Nita decides to postpone. She goes to see a shaman who informs her that the amulet has created a bond so strong between her and Kenai that she can’t get married until the amulet is destroyed. To do this, she must find Kenai, travel to Hokani Falls, and burn the amulet on the eve of the Equinox. The shaman gives Nita the ability to communicate with the animals and sends her off.

Nita finds Kenai with his foster brother Koda (Suarez), and explains to them why she needs to destroy the amulet. After some convincing, Kenai agrees to help Nita on her journey. On their voyage, Nita asks him if he ever misses being human. She secretly misses his company but chooses not to tell him that. Koda overhears their conversation and fears that Kenai will leave him.

After they reach Hokani Falls and burn the amulet, Kenai can no longer communicate with animals. She reluctantly says goodbye and heads back to her village with the intention of getting married. Kenai is left behind with mixed feelings, ultimately realizing he is in love with Nita. Koda thinks that Kenai would be happier if he were turned back into a human, so he asks his mom in the spirit-land to change him back before going after Nita.

Once Kenai learns where Koda had gone, he quickly follows afraid that the villagers will kill him. After arriving at the village, Kenai gets into a fight with Atka. The spirits get involved, and Nita ultimately decides to transform into a bear. She and Kenai are then married with Koda by their side.

‘Brother Bear 2’ Cast

When you stream Brother Bear 2 online, you expect some of your favorite characters from the original to return.

PATRICK DEMPSEY as KENAI

Actor Patrick Dempsey replaced Joaquin Phoenix as the voice of Kenai in Brother Bear 2. Dempsey is best known for his role as Dr. Derek Shepherd on Grey Anatomy as well as in romantic comedies like Enchanted, Bridget Jone’s Baby, and Sweet Home Alabama.

MANDY MOORE as NITA

Singer and actress Mandy Moore is the voice behind Nita. As a former pop star, Moore made her transition into acting by starring in the movie A Walk to Remember. She is now best known for her role in This Is Us, as well as appearing in several films such as 47 Meters Down, Because I Said So, and License To Wed.

JEREMY SUAREZ as KODA

Jeremy Suarez is a child actor who is the voice behind Koda. He made his way into Hollywood in the major motion film Jerry Maguire. Suarez lent his voice to numerous shows including Hey Arnold!, King of the Hill, and Fat Albert.

‘Brother Bear 2’ Songs and Soundtrack

The Brother Bear 2 soundtrack was written by Matthew Gerrard, Dave Metzger, and Robbie Nevil. Songs are performed by Dave Metzger, Melissa Etheridge, and Josh Kelley. The album includes titles like “Welcome to This Day,” “The Dream,” and “Feels Like Home.” It has everything that Disney viewers love and managed to find a small audience of fans.

‘Brother Bear 2’ at the Box Office

Brother Bear 2 earned just under $35 million in DVD sales. This was far less than the $250 million earned by the original movie, Brother Bear.

‘Brother Bear 2’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Brother Bear 2 received evenly mixed critic reviews, which can be seen by its 50 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It may not be Disney’s worst movie, but it’s far from it’s best. Most critics feel that the film is missing the storyline depth that the first film had, but still find the movie to be entertaining.

Where ‘Brother Bear 2’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

When you watch Brother Bear 2 online, you may notice the references towards Native American culture. While not all of their depictions are entirely accurate, the Brother Bear movies are just two of Disney’s animated films designed to better represent people of color. There is less focus on Native American culture in the second movie, which is why so many critics felt it lacked something.

‘Brother Bear 2’ Trailer

Brother Bear 2 TrailerThe sequel to Disney's 2003 movie Brother Bear. Kenai, Koda, Rutt, and Tuke are back in Disney's Direct-to-video sequel, Brother Bear 2. With some new characters Nita, Kenai's old friend. And some moosettes, Anda and Kata. It's sure to be a wild adventure! 2011-05-22T19:53:32.000Z

‘Brother Bear 2’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. Nita Is The Only Character Who Can Speak To Animals

Throughout both of the Brother Bear films, Nita is the only character who can communicate with animals while still being human. She’s given that ability by the shamen so she can temporarily talk to Kenai.

2. The Meaning Of Nita’s Name Foreshadows The Movie’s Ending

Nita means “bear” in Choctaw, the language spoken by a Native American people originally occupying what is now the Southeastern United States. The writers named her this intentionally, as it foreshadows the end of the movie.

3. Joaquin Phoenix Didn’t Reprise His Role As Kenai

Due to scheduling conflicts, Joaquin Phoenix couldn’t reprise his role voicing Kenai. Instead, Patrick Dempsey took over the part. The character was the first animated character either of them had voiced.

4. An Alternate Ending Shows Kenai Transforming Back Into A Human

Several alternate endings are available on the Brother Bear 2 DVD, one which depicts Kenai transforming back into a human. While this may have been the expected movie ending, writers ultimately decided that Nita would turn into a bear for her and Kenai to be together.

5. Nita’s Hair Reflects Her Mood

When Kenai meets Nita as an adult, her hair is in a braid. She later wears her hair down after starting to develop feelings for Kenai. This is intended to reflect her mood and show how she is “letting her hair down.”

More Great Disney Movies On Disney+

