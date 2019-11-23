How to Stream Pixar’s Cars 3: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Cars 3 Now

Released on June 16, 2017, Pixar’s Cars 3 is the second 3-D animated film in the Cars franchise. It follows Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) as he struggles to race against the younger generation of new cars. He becomes overshadowed by the arrogant rookie racer, Jackson Storm (voiced by Armie Hammer), who uses the latest technology to improve his performance. McQueen watches as all of his friends are either fired or forced to retire. A bad crash puts him out of commission, encouraging him to alter his training so he can get back in the game.

In addition to bringing back all of our favorite characters, Cars 3 introduces several new characters voiced by Nathan Fillion, Kerry Washington, and Lea DeLaria as well as dozens of those in NASCAR. Directed by Brian Fee, you can watch Pixar’s Cars 3 online in 3-D if you have the necessary compatible equipment. Unlike its predecessor, Cars 3 has a storyline that is more in-depth and was well received by most critics. Ready to start Pixar’s Cars 3 streaming?

Here’s how to stream Pixar’s Cars 3 right now:

How to Stream ‘Pixar’s Cars 3’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Cars 3 is one of the many animated movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney's new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘Pixar’s Cars 3’: Overview

Release Date: June 16, 2017

Creators: Brian Fee, Ben Queen, Eyal Podell, and Jonathan E. Stewart

Director: Brian Fee

Starring: Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Chris Cooper, Armie Hammer, and Larry the Cable Guy

Rating: G

Synopsis: McQueen starts to feel overshadowed by an arrogant rookie and does everything he can to avoid being forced into retirement.

How Long Is ‘Pixar’s Cars 3’?

Pixar’s Cars 3 is 102 minutes long, or one hour and 42 minutes.

‘Pixar’s Cars 3’ Plot

Racing legend Lightning McQueen (Wilson) finds himself overshadowed by an arrogant rookie, Jackson Storm (Hammer). He begins to worry as many of his friends are either fired or forced into retirement. A bad accident leaves McQueen out of commission and sends him to Radiator Springs to recover for several months. While there, he reviews the race that put his mentor Doc Hudson (voiced by the late Paul Newman in Cars) into retirement and is determined not to follow in his footsteps.

McQueen starts training again, working with his new coach Cruz Ramirez (voiced by Cristela Alonzo) in search of a new edge to help him beat Storm. After a training run accidentally puts leads to McQueen and Cruz entering a demolition derby, McQueen is humiliated on live television. He turns to his old friend Mater (voiced by Larry the Cable Guy), who suggests McQueen speak to Doc’s mentor, Smokey (voiced by Chris Cooper). McQueen learns that even though Doc was forced into retirement, he was still able to find happiness by training him.

During the race that will determine whether McQueen must retire or not, he accepts that his time as a champion may be over. He gets Cruz set up to enter the race and coaches her to win. Both McQueen and Cruz later put on an exhibition race in Doc’s honor for all of their friends.

‘Pixar’s Cars 3’ Cast

When you stream Pixar’s Cars 3 online, you’ll recognize the voices of all of your favorite characters plus a few new additions to the cast:

OWEN WILSON as LIGHTNING MCQUEEN

Owen Wilson reprised his role in Cars 3 as the now washed-up race legend, Lightning McQueen. He has lent his voice to several animated films, including Free Birds, Marmaduke, and Fantastic Mr. Fox. Wilson is best known for his comedic roles in films like Wedding Crashers, Zoolander, and Hall Pass.

CRISTELA ALONZO as CRUZ RAMIREZ

Actress and comedian, Cristela Alonzo, is the voice of Cruz Ramirez, who is new to the Cars franchise. Cruz is a race car enthusiast who ends up training McQueen during his comeback. Alonzo is best known for her stand up comedy and had her own television show, Cristela, from 2014 to 2015.

ARMIE HAMMER as JACKSON STORM

American actor Armie Hammer voices Jackson Storm, the arrogant rookie who is giving McQueen a run for his money. It is Storm’s first appearance in the Cars franchise. Hammer is best known for his roles in Gossip Girl, The Social Network, and The Lone Ranger.

LARRY THE CABLE GUY as MATER

Comedian and actor Larry The Cable Guy reprises his role in Cars 3 as Mater, McQueen’s best friend and confidant. While he is best known for being an original member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, Larry the Cable Guy has also written and produced most of his own comedy specials. His stand up comedy appears in Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy: We’ve Been Thinking, Only in America with Larry the Cable Guy, Larry the Cable Guy: Tailgate Party, Larry the Cable Guy’s Hula-Palooza Christmas Luau, and many more.

CHRIS COOPER as SMOKEY

Actor Chris Cooper plays the voice of Smokey, Doc Hudson’s mentor and the person McQueen seeks out for advice. Cooper was a successful actor on Broadway throughout the ’80s appearing in “Of the Fields Lately,” as well as the off-broadway production of “The Ballad of Soapy Smith” and “A Different Moon” before he transitioned to film. He’s known for his roles as military professionals and has appeared in American Beauty, The Town, The Company Men, and The Bourne Identity.

NATHAN FILLION as STERLING

Actor Nathan Fillion is the voice behind Sterling, the new smooth-talking chief executive coupe who becomes the nearly washed-up racer, Lightning McQueen’s, sponsor. This is Fillion’s first role in the Cars franchise and the first appearance of Sterling. Fillion is best known for his roles on television shows like Castle, Firefly, Modern Family, Santa Clarita Diet, and Desperate Housewives. He has also made brief appearances on The Big Bang Theory, Community, Drunk History, and more.

‘Pixar’s Cars 3’ Songs and Soundtrack

The Pixar’s Cars 3 soundtrack features scores written by Randy Newman as well as songs with vocals by Dan Auerbach, James Bay, Brad Paisley, ZZ Ward, Gary Clark Jr., Jorge Blanco, and Lea DeLaria. The soundtrack received positive feedback, and critics felt Newman’s work truly captured the emotions depicted in the film.

‘Pixar’s Cars 3’ at the Box Office

Pixar’s Cars 3 earned $383.9 million worldwide, the lowest-grossing movie of the franchise. It made less than both Cars, which earned $461.6 million and Cars 2, which earned $560 million.

‘Pixar’s Cars 3’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

After Cars 2 was a flop, critics were surprised by how they turned things around with the third movie. Reviews displayed when you stream Pixar’s Cars 3 online are largely positive, earning the film a 69 percent approval rating on Rotton Tomatoes. Some critics even find this movie to be the best of the trilogy. Negative reviews found the subject matter to be depressing and the storyline to have holes.

Where ‘Pixar’s Cars 3’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Before you watch Pixar’s Cars 3 online, know that it’s seen as the saving grace for the Cars franchise. While Cars 2 is considered the worst Pixar film, the third movie isn’t much better. The Cars trilogy is the worst Pixar franchise, according to critics.

‘Pixar’s Cars 3’ Trailer

Cars 3 – Official US TrailerStreaming Now on Disney+ – Sign Up at https://disneyplus.com/ One last chance. One more dream. ⚡ Watch the new Cars 3 trailer. Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage! 2017-04-26T16:00:00.000Z

‘Pixar’s Cars 3’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

When you look into Pixar’s Cars 3 streaming, make sure to look out for the things mentioned in these facts and trivia points:

1. The Thrid Film Was Able To Use Old Recordings To Voice Doc

While Doc Hudson (voiced by Paul Newman) didn’t appear in Cars 2 due to Paul Newman’s death, they were able to use old recordings to reprise the role in the third movie. During the production of Cars, Director John Lasseter spent a lot of time in the recording booth with Newman. More than just performing their lines, Newman would often tell Lasseter stories about his life and his years as a race car driver. All of these conversations were recorded, allowing for Doc Hudson to appear in the third movie using Newman’s voice eight years after his death.

2. ‘Cars 3’ Features 65 Racers

The third film in the Cars franchise features 65 racers, which is more than the other two movies combined. Cars featured 36 racers while Cars 2 only had 11.

3. NASCAR Driver Jeff Gordon Lent His Expertise Knowledge To The Film

Pixar consulted with NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon when writing the film. They based McQueen’s struggles with being overshadowed on Gordon’s own experience with younger drivers outpacing him in races.

4. Pixar Based The New Racers On Their Interns

The new, young racers who are giving the older generation grief are actually based on Pixar’s own interns. They chose interns who had the same creative touch as the Pixar team, symbolizing that they would soon be overshadowing them just like the rookie drivers do in the movie. Some of the newbies are also given names that are puns of the actors voicing them. For example, Chase Racelott is voiced by Chase Elliott.

5. Look For This Orange Is The New Black Reference

Miss. Fritter, voiced by Lea DeLaria, is a school bus. Her name is likely a nod towards Miss. Frizzle, from The Magic School Bus. Her first line of dialogue is a single word, “boo.” This is like a reference to DeLaria’s character on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.

