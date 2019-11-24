How to Stream Fantastic Four: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

Stream Fantastic Four Now

The first family of Marvel Comics were given their own headline animated series in the nineties. One of the more adventurous of the shows being made at the time, Fantastic Four contains some of the most incredible storytelling ever seen in Marvel animation. The two seasons, each running 13 episodes, bringing villains Earthly and cosmic to the doorstep of the fantastic family from September 1994 to February 1996. Thanks to Disney+, you’ll be able to watch Fantastic Four online in anticipation of Marvel Studios introducing the team to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fantastic Four will be streaming, along with many other shows from Marvel’s history, all under one roof for fans new and old to check out.

Here’s how to watch Fantastic Four streaming online:

How to Stream ‘Fantastic Four’

‘Fantastic Four’: Overview

When Was It On TV: September 1994 – February 1996

Creators: Stan Lee, Tom Tataranowicz, Avi Arad

Starring: Beau Weaver, Lori Alan, Chuck McCann, Brian Austin Green, Quinton Flynn

Rating: TV-Y7

Synopsis: The superhero family view to protect Earth from threats near and far, including stopping Galactus and Ego the Living Planet.

Fantastic Four Plot

Marvel’s first family the Fantastic Four face-off against a number of foes, Earthly and cosmic. Dealing with the likes of Doctor Doom, Puppet Master, Silver Surfer and more, the Fantastic Four are Earth’s best defense when Galactus and Ego the Living Planet come calling to Earth. Other heroes are available, however, including Black Panther, Thor, and Ghost Rider.

How Many Seasons of ‘Fantastic Four’ Are There?

Two seasons of Fantastic Four were made, and just like The Incredible Hulk and Iron Man, the two seasons are quite different, featuring new animation and refreshed creative outlook as the show changed studios between seasons.

Fantastic Four Season 1

13 Episodes | September 1994 – December 1994

In body copy: Beginning from the origin of the group, the season focuses on single-story episodes that have the Fantastic Four faces threats great and small as they try and get used to their powers.

Fantastic Four Season 2

13 Episodes | September 1995 – February 1996

In body copy: Moving toward multi-part stories, the threats become more complicated and nuanced for the group as they continue fending off Doctor Doom while also navigating the political intrigue of the Marvel world and discovering cosmic secrets

The Best Fantastic Four Episodes

Within the two seasons are a number of episodes that showcase the Fantastic four for the incredible heroes they are, and demonstrate the incredible scale of the storytelling Marvel has to offer.

Here’s a list of the best Fantastic Four episodes:

Season 1, Episodes 8, 9 and 10: “The Mask of Doom Parts 1, 2 and 3”

This trilogy, in which Doctor Doom kidnaps the Fantastic Four and forces members of the team to go back in time for him, is a perfect example of the kind of character drama and tension Fantastic Four has at its disposal as a property. The group are tested, and Doctor Doom’s ego is in full swing as the antagonist.

Season 2, Episode 6: “To Battle The Living Planet”

Just as an example of the excitement the show offered, here Fantastic Four teams up with Thor to face Ego the Living Planet, and Galactus is involved. Huge, sweeping and very comic-like.

Season 2, Episode 7: “Prey of the Black Panther”

The king of Wakanda Black Panther makes an appearance, bringing the team to Wakanda to help him battle his nemesis, Klaw.

‘Fantastic Four’ Voice Cast

The Fantastic Four animated series features a wide array of characters known to the team from the comics, bringing them to a life in a way that remains the best interpretation committed to screen yet.

Beau Weaver as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic

The family patriarch and brilliant scientist, Reed Richards is the leader of the Fantastic Four, often providing the scientific breakthrough that allows them to overcome whatever challenge faces them. DC fans might know the voice from Superman in the Superman 1988 animated series.

Lori Alan as Susan Storm Richards/Invisible Woman

One of Marvel’s most underrated heroes, Susan Storm is the matriarch of the Fantastic Four and is often the one providing emotional comfort to The Thing or the Human Torch in their more introspective times. In addition to her TV work, Alan has had a number of small roles in Pixar films, and can be head in the upcoming The SpongeBob Movie: It’s A Wonderful Sponge.

Chuck McCann as Ben Grimm/The Thing

The unstoppable force to just about any immovable object, Ben Grimm is a man who’s rough exterior holds a heart of gold. A lifelong actor, McCann was in everything from The Little House On The Prairie to Powerpuff Girls before his sad death in 2018.

Brian Austin Green (Season 1), Quinton Flynn (Season 2) as Johnny Storm/Human Torch

The brash younger hero of the team, Johnny has a fiery temper but also has a tendency to pull through when people need him. Terminator fans might know his season one voice, Brian Austin Green, as Derek Reese from Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. Quinton Flynn took on the role in the second season and is a tenured voice actor, perhaps more known for his roles in the Metal Gear Solid and Kingdom Hearts game franchises.

Neil Ross (Season 1), Simon Templeman (Season 2) as Doctor Doom

The power-mad ruler of Latveria, Doctor Doom is the main adversary of the Fantastic Four, and one of Marvel’s greatest villains to boot. A long-time animation and games voice actor, Neil Ross has been in the Mass Effect trilogy and a large number of star Wars games, playing Han Solo in several, whereas Simon Templeman has credits including Dead Space 3 and the TV show Charmed.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on ‘Fantastic Four’?

Fantastic Four has many guest stars, some of whom are already established in the Marvel animated universe.

Segue text: “Here’s a list of the most important Fantastic Four guest stars:”

John Rhys Davies as Thor

The actor best known for his turn as Gimli in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, John Rhys Davies reprises his roles as Thor, the God of thunder, from The Incredible Hulk animated series for the episode “To Battle A Living Planet”

Keith David as T’Challa/Black Panther

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe made T’Challa the king of the box office, Keith David, the voice of Goliath from the Gargoyles animated series among many others, brought him to life here for “Prey of the Black Panther”.

Kay E. Kuter as Ego The Living Planet

Voicing a planet is no easy task, and Kuter rises to the occasion, giving Ego the grandiose performance he deserves in “To Battle A Living Planet”. Kuter had many bit parts through-out his career, appearing in some Star Trek episodes across the various series, before unfortunately passing away in 2003.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind ‘Fantastic Four’?

Fantastic Four was developed for the Marvel Action Hour, sharing episodes with the Iron Man animated series. Like Iron Man, and The Incredible Hulk, the show was changed after season one due to general dislike among Marvel powers that be, and then canceled after the second season.

Animation companies Wang Film Productions and Kennedy Cartoons handled the first season, before handing over to Philippine Animation Studio, where Tom Tataranowicz steered Fantastic Four and Iron Man into darker territory.

Tom Tataranowicz: Fantastic Four Season Two Supervising Producer

Coming out of Biker Mice From Mars, Tataranowicz was asked by Marvel to rectify what they viewed as a disappointing first season of Fantastic Four and Iron Man. Under him, the show became darker and more involved, but ultimately not good enough to survive long-term.

Larry Houston: Fantastic Four Director

Directing 12 episodes, second only to Tataranowicz, and being credit as a producer too, Houston is a Fantastic Four heavy lifter. Involved in the Robocop animated show Robocop: Alpha Commando, and X-Men: The Animated Series, Houston is a veteran of nineties animation.

Avi Arad: Fantastic Four Executive Producer

The overseer of all things Marvel at the time, Avi Arad had his finger in the Fantastic Four pie from beginning to end.

Stan Lee: Fantastic Four Creator

Just as Arad was always on-hand at this time, so too was Stan Lee, who is credited as the creator and Executive Producer of Fantastic Four, and provided introductions for the first season of episodes.

‘Fantastic Four’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Like Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk, there’s not much in the way of critical appraisal of Fantastic Four available online. Some of the creators speak positively about the experience, Tataranowicz considers some of the episodes some of the best Marvel animation up there, but that’s about it as far as consensus at the time.

Where ‘Fantastic Four’ Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Fantastic Four has the makings of a great show that just never quite gets there due to inconsistency. Season two is an improvement in some ways, but not having more over-arching themes or visual mannerisms hurts overall opinion.

This was a lucrative time for Marvel, dominating the Saturday morning cartoon market, and although this, Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk are fun to look back, there is a sense of “what could have been” about it.

‘Fantastic Four’ Theme Song

Giorgio Moroder composed the first, poppy intro:

William Kevin Anderson produced the second, more epic-felling theme:

‘Fantastic Four’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. Mark Hamill makes a guest appearance

Working as a voice actor at the time, Mark Hamill makes guests appearances as a Kree Sentry and Maximus The Mad.

2. Sue Storm would have been pregnant in season 3

In unmade story plans for a third season, Tataranowicz wanted to include an arc of Sue Storm being pregnant.

3. The show crossed over with The Incredible Hulk and Spider-Man

Thing and Mister Fantastic appear in The Incredible Hulk episode “Fantastic Fortitude”, while most of the group was recast for the Spider-Man crossover for the animated adaptation of the “Secret Wars” comic event.

4. Thanos was in the toy-line, but not the show

The Mad Titan Thanos was included in the supporting toy-line, but never made an appearance in the seris.

5. A comic book tie-in was launched

The eight issue series Marvel Action Hour: Fantastic Four ran from November 1994 to June 1995.

