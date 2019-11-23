How to Stream Good Luck Charlie: Your Ultimate Guide

Stream Good Luck Charlie Now

Good Luck Charlie follows the Duncan family after the unexpected birth of their fourth child, Charlotte (played by Mia Talerico). Nicknamed Charlie, her parents Amy (Leigh-Allyn Baker) and Bob (Eric Allan Kramer) get their three older children to pitch in as they both return to work full time. PJ (Jason Dolley), Teddy (Bridgit Mendler), and Gabe (Bradley Steven Perry) do their best to help raise Charlie while juggling their own academic and social lives.

The show consists of 97 episodes across four seasons, and aired on the Disney Channel from April 4, 2010, to February 16, 2014. It was created by Phil Baker and Drew Vaupen, who’ve worked together for years on shows like Suddenly Susan. When you watch Good Luck Charlie online, you may pick up vibes from other family sitcoms. The creators wanted to produce a show that not only appealed to kids but entire families and were inspired by shows like Full House and George Lopez. Good Luck Charlie made Disney history when it aired an episode in season four featuring a married gay couple. It was the first on the Disney Channel and paved the way for more inclusive sitcoms.

Here’s how to watch Good Luck Charlie streaming online:

How to Stream ‘Good Luck Charlie‘ – Exclusively on Disney+

Good Luck Charlie is one of the fan-favorite Disney original shows that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream Good Luck Charlie and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Good Luck Charlie” 5. Tap on “Good Luck Charlie” 6. Tap the PLAY button

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Start Your Free Trial

‘Good Luck Charlie‘: Overview

When Was It On TV: April 2010 to February 2014

Creators: Phil Baker and Drew Vaupen

Starring: Mia Talerico, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Eric Allan Kramer, Jason Dolley, Bridgit Mendler, and Bradley Steven Perry

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: The unexpected birth of their fourth child inspires a couple to rely on their older children to take care of the new baby when they return to work.

‘Good Luck Charlie ‘ Plot

Set in Denver, Colorado, the Duncan family is surprised by the unexpected birth of a fourth child. Amy and Bob Duncan make plans to return to work, Amy as a nurse and Bob as an exterminator. They then enlist their two teenagers Teddy and PJ, as well as their 10-year-old Gabe to help them raise the new baby. Charlie’s older sister Teddy ends each episode with a video diary that is intended to help Charlie navigate life when she gets older.

How Many Seasons of ‘Good Luck Charlie‘ Are There?

Good Luck Charlie streaming offers access to all four seasons, which aired between April 4, 2010, and February 16, 2014. Based on ratings, the first two seasons of the show are favorable. By the time the fourth season aired, viewers had dropped nearly in half.

Good Luck Charlie Season 1

26 Episodes | April 2010 – January 2011

The first few Good Luck Charlie episodes introduce us to the Duncan family as Amy heads back to work. She’s worried how her husband Bob will handle taking care of baby Charlie as well as the other three kids while she’s gone. Teddy and PJ start to take over some babysitting duties, but PJ is more concerned with her new boyfriend Spencer (played by Shane Harper). Gabe starts to feel forgotten and is left behind numerous times by his family. Season one follows the teens as they attempt to keep an eye on Charlie, yet everything seems to go wrong. From accidentally switching strollers and losing Charlie to using her for school presentations and to make money by lending her out for modeling gigs, it’s safe to say they get into their fair share of shenanigans.

Good Luck Charlie Season 2

30 Episodes | February 2011 – November 2011

Season two opens up on Charlie’s second birthday. Teddy goes over her texting limit and is forced to get a job where she dresses like an octopus. PJ, on the other hand, tries to use Charlie to attract girls. Charlie bites Spencer, which leads PJ finding out that he’s hanging out with another girl, Skylar (played by Samantha Boscarino). Teddy ends up meeting Evan (played by Matt Prokop) and developing a crush. When she finds out he’s into fantasy card games, she pretends she does also and ends up in a game of L.A.R.P. PJ later dates Skylar and has to confront her ex-boyfriend to get him to stop texting her. Amy and Bob forget about Gabe’s 12th birthday and end up throwing him a 12 1/2 birthday party. Skylar moves to New York and avoids telling PJ in an attempt to spare his feelings, but instead, he just follows her to the east coast. Teddy does her best to ditch her good-girl reputation by ditching school.

Good Luck Charlie Season 3

21 Episodes | May 2012 – January 2013

Season 3 begins with Amy being pregnant with their fifth child, so the Duncan family must make room in their house for the new baby. PJ and Spencer get back together while Teddy goes on a few failed dates. Despite her efforts not to, Amy gives birth to a baby boy, Toby Wan Kenobi Duncan, on Charlie’s birthday. PJ decides to get an apartment with his friend closer to college, and Amy eventually has to go back to work. This leaves just Teddy and Gabe in charge of the two babies who are having a hard time getting along. Amy gets a nursing job at Gabe’s school, making him fear that this will affect his popularity. Spencer moves to Boston for college, leaving him and Teddy struggling in a long-distance relationship. PJ drops out of school and does his best to hide it from his family.

Good Luck Charlie Season 4

20 Episodes | April 2013 – February 2014

After their home is overrun by termites, the Duncan family must find a new place to live. Everyone is excited about moving into a larger house except for Charlie. Teddy finds out that Spencer is dating someone else, so she goes on a mission to find a new boyfriend who ends up looking just like her ex. On her 18th birthday, Spencer comes back to town to win her back, but Teddy has already moved on. She’s also starting to think about college and filling out applications. PJ starts culinary school but doesn’t do well and tries to pass off one of Charlie’s cakes as his own. He can’t afford to live in his apartment and starts living in his family’s treehouse. Teddy chooses and college and has a hard time making her final video diary for Charlie.

The Best ‘Good Luck Charlie’ Episodes

When it comes to the best Good Luck Charlie episodes, several should be mentioned. Two episodes broke viewer records, while a third made history for the Disney network.

Here’s a list of the best Good Luck Charlie episodes:

Season 1, Episode 1: “Study Date”

The series premiere of Good Luck Charlie titled”Study Date” aired to 4.7 million viewers, breaking the record for the highest-rated series premiere on the Disney Channel. The record was initially held by The Suite Life on Deck when it first aired in 2008. As the first episode of the series, it introduces us to the Duncan family. We see how hectic their lives have become after the birth of their third child, Charlie, and how they can work through the chaos together to raise her.

Season 3, Episode 7: “Special Delivery”

When you watch Good Luck Charlie online, be sure not to skip the episode titled “Special Delivery” in season three. The show aired to 7.48 million viewers, making it the most-watched episode of the series. It takes place on Charlie’s birthday when Amy is pregnant with their fifth child. After realizing she forgot to mail out invitations to Charlie’s birthday party, the family is forced to put together a celebration at the last minute. Despite her efforts not to, Amy ends up going into labor on Charlie’s birthday, giving birth to a boy named Toby Wan Kenobi Duncan.

Season 4, Episode 19: “Down a Tree”

Good Luck Charlie made Disney Channel history when it became the first series on the network to feature a gay couple. The episode “Down a Tree” takes place towards the end of season four. While the storyline focuses on PJ’s new living arrangements in the family’s treehouse after he can no longer afford his apartment, it also concentrates on Charlie’s friend from preschool, Taylor. Amy and Bob are surprised to learn that Taylor’s parents are a lesbian couple. The episode was controversial at the time but paved the way for more inclusive sitcoms.

‘Good Luck Charlie‘ Cast

The cast of Good Luck Charlie features the Duncan family, including the parents Amy and Bob and their four kids, PJ, Teddy, Gabe, and Charlie.

LEIGH-ALLYN BAKER as AMY DUNCAN

Leigh-Allyn Baker plays Amy Duncan, mother of four, and then eventually five. Even though she worked as a nurse on and off throughout the series, Amy’s true passion is acting. She will do anything to get in front of the cameras and eventually gets her own segment on Good Morning Denver. Baker is a long-time television actress whose most notable roles are on Good Luck Charlie and Will and Grace.

ERIC ALLAN KRAMER as BOB DUNCAN

Actor Eric Allan Kramer portrays Bob Duncan on Good Luck Charlie. Bob is a caring husband and clumsy father who will never get over falling down the stairs while holding baby Charlie. While he has an exterminating business called Bob’s Bugs Be Gone, he’s also musically talented. When he was younger, he was in a band called the Bob Duncan Experience. Kramer is an actor and director across a broad spectrum of work. He’s most recognized as Little Bear in Robin Hood: Men in Tights and Bear in American Wedding.

JASON DOLLEY as PJ DUNCAN

Jason Dolley plays the dimwitted yet kind oldest sibling, PJ Duncan. As the seasons go on, PJ grows in maturity. Like his father, he shows some musical talent and has a band with his friend called PJ and the Vibe. He’s known for being a great cook and ultimately drops out of college to go to culinary school. Dolley continues to act to this day and is best known for his roles in Good Luck Charlie, Minutemen, and Complete Savages.

BRIDGIT MENDLER as TEDDY DUNCAN

Actress Bridgit Mendler plays the eldest daughter in the Duncan family, Teddy. As a typical teenager, Teddy loves to shop with her friends and date boys from school. She becomes more responsible as she is often left to take care of her younger siblings. Teddy has a video diary that she uses to show Charlie what life lessons they learned throughout their teen years so that she can hopefully use them herself in the future. Mendler also appeared on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place as Juliet Van Heusen and in an episode of Jonas.

BRADLEY STEVEN PERRY as GABE DUNCAN

Bradley Steven Perry started acting at the age of eight and had his first recurring role as Gabe on Good Luck Charlie. Known for being a troublemaker, Gabe is often the forgotten child in the Duncan family. When Charlie was born, he would often get jealous of the attention she received but grew out of it as he got older. Perry is best known for his role on the show as well as on Lab Rats and Lab Rats: Elite Force.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on ‘Good Luck Charlie’?

When you watch Good Luck Charlie online, you’ll likely recognize a few familiar faces. From the stars of Disney to those from other networks, the series is full of big names. Here’s a list of the most important Good Luck Charlie guest stars:

In a crossover episode with Disney’s Shake It Up, Bella Thorne appears as her character CeCe Jones in Season two of Good Luck Charlie. The episode, titled “Charlie Shakes It Up!” follows the Duncan ladies on a trip to Chicago. There, Amy, Teddy, and Charlie plan to meet up with their wealthy great-aunt. Instead, they’re mistaken for a famous hip-hop dance duo called the Duncan sisters. Desperate to get on television, Amy goes along with it. The only problem is, they don’t know how to dance. That’s when they enlist CeCe as well as Rocky Blue (played by Zendaya) to teach them a thing or two, so they don’t make fools of themselves.

Rico Rodriguez is best known for his role as Manny on Modern Family, but he played a small part in Good Luck Charlie during two. In the episode titled “The Bob Duncan Experience,” Rodriguez plays a new friend of Gabe’s named Leo. The two go into business together selling drinks at their lemonade stand. However, they get into a fight when Leo can’t evenly split a quarter and keeps the extra penny for himself. Gabe then opens a competing lemonade stand in hopes of putting his old friend out of business.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind ‘Good Luck Charlie’?

Phil Baker and Drew Vaupen had worked together for nearly a decade before coming up with the idea for Good Luck Charlie. They wanted to create a family sitcom about an average American family, rather than one based on wizards or a famous pop star. The two wanted to create a unique show, but at the same time, one that had comparable humor to sitcoms like Full House and Boy Meets World.

Phil Baker: ‘Good Luck Charlie’ Creator and Producer

Phil Baker is a writer and producer who created Good Luck Charlie along with his business partner Drew Vaupen. As a team, the two are responsible for shows that include Pig Sty, Suddenly Susan, Almost Perfect, Common Law, Sonny with a Chance, What I Like About You, and Love & Money. On his own, Baker continues to produce shows, including Andi Mack and I Didn’t Do It.

Drew Vaupen: ‘Good Luck Charlie’ Creator and Producer

Drew Vaupen is the second half of the duo responsible for creating Good Luck Charlie. He holds many of the same credits as Baker. However, he hasn’t worked on anything after the show ended.

‘Good Luck Charlie‘ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Good Luck Charlie received mostly positive reviews. While some felt the show was designed just for kids rather than families, it still had a steady viewership throughout its time on the air. Many fans enjoy how it strongly resembles the family sitcoms of the ’80s and ’90s. Unfortunately, when Disney aired one of the final episodes of the series featuring a lesbian couple, not all critics agreed with the decision. People were actually boycotting the network due to their efforts to be more inclusive.

Where ‘Good Luck Charlie’ Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Good Luck Charlie episodes were able to hold their own amongst Disney’s most popular shows, with ratings often equivalent to Suite Life On Deck and Wizards of Waverly Place. That being said, it doesn’t make the cut when looking at the best Disney original shows or family sitcoms.

‘Good Luck Charlie‘ Trailer

Good Luck Charlie – Watch the new series trailer! – Disney Channel OfficialGet to know Charlie and her family in the Disney Channel original series Good Luck Charlie. Check the schedule at http://www.DisneyChannel.com for show times. Want more video? To watch FULL LENGTH EPISODES of Disney Channel shows online visit http://www.DisneyChannel.com/ytVideo Click the SUBSCRIBE button and you'll get notifications when new Disney Channel videos are posted! Good Luck Charlie Bridgit Mendler as Teddy Duncan Jason Dolley as PJ Duncan Leigh-Allyn Baker as Amy Duncan Bradley Steven Perry as Gabe Duncan Mia Talerico as Charlie Duncan Eric Allan Kramer as Bob Duncan Jason Dolley as PJ Duncan 2010-03-05T22:30:47.000Z

Stream Good Luck Charlie Now

‘Good Luck Charlie‘ Theme Song

Good Luck Charlie | Theme Song 🎶 | Disney Channel UKThe opening title sequence for Disney Channel's hit Show Good Luck Charlie! Do you love Good Luck Charlie? Then like this video and share it with all of your friends! Watch Good Luck Charlie on Disney Channel and visit the website at: http://tv.disney.go.com/disneychannel/goodluckcharlie/ Like our official Disney Channel Facebook page for more Good Luck Charlie updates at: http://www.facebook.com/DisneyChannelUK 2012-10-09T13:30:12.000Z

The theme song for Good Luck Charlie is “Hang In There Baby” by Bridgit Mendler, who plays Teddy on the show.

‘Good Luck Charlie‘ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. The Show’s Set Should Look Familiar

If you were a fan of Hannah Montana, then the set of Good Luck Charlie might look familiar. After Hannah Montana wrapped up their last season, the cast of Good Luck Charlie started filming on the same set. Of course, there were a few modifications to the set of the new family sitcom.

2. PJ’s First Name Is “Potty”

When PJ was born, his parents planned to name him Patty John Duncan. However, Bob accidentally filled out the birth certificate with the name “Potty John Duncan.” Whops!

3. Bridgit Mendler Found Her Boyfriend On Set

On the show, Teddy and Spencer have an on and off relationship throughout all four seasons. As it turns out, Bridgit Mendler dated the actor who played Spencer in real life. Bridgit Mendler and Shane Harper went public with their relationship in May of 2011 and later split for unknown reasons in November 2015.

4. Most Disney Shows Don’t Get A Fourth Season

Good Luck Charlie is only the fourth show on the Disney network to get renewed for a fourth season. Most sitcoms on the Disney Channel only receive three seasons to get their story across. The others who were renewed for a fourth season include Hannah Montana, Wizards of Waverly Place, and That’s So Raven.

5. The Duncan’s Neighbors All Have Similar Last Names

Have you noticed that all of the Duncan family’s neighbor’s last names begin with the letter D? On their street are the Dabneys, the Dooleys, Mrs. Dobbs, and Art Doogan.

Stream Good Luck Charlie Now