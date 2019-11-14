How to Stream A Kid in King Arthur’s Court: Your Viewing Guide

Stream A Kid In King Arthur’s Court Now

Disney’s 1995 film, A Kid in King Arthur’s Court, follows Calvin Fuller (played by Thomas Ian Nicholas) after an earthquake opens up the ground, and he falls through the abyss. He’s sent back to medieval times where King Arthur (played by Joss Ackland) sees him as the savior Merlin (played by Ron Moody) predicted. Calvin quickly starts his knight training and is given the task of saving Camelot.

The film is based on a Mark Twain novel, A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court. It’s the second Disney adaptation of the book, the first being Unidentified Flying Oddball released in 1978. Award-winning actor Ron Moody plays Merlin is both films. When you watch A Kid in King Arthur’s Court online, look out for appearances by other stars, including Kate Winslet, Daniel Craig, and Art Malik.

Directed by Michael Gottlieb, and written by both Michael Part and Robert L. Levy, the film offers a sense of nostalgia for adults who watched it as kids. It has made a small comeback with A Kid in King Arthur’s Court streaming available online.

Here’s how to stream A Kid in King Arthur’s Court right now:

How to Stream ‘A Kid in King Arthur’s Court’ – Exclusively on Disney+

A Kid in King Arthur’s Court is one of the classic 90s Disney movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream A Kid in King Arthur’s Court and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “King Arthur’s Court” 5. Tap the First Result 6. Tap PLAY 7. Enjoy!

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Start Your Free Trial

‘A Kid in King Arthur’s Court’: Overview

Release Date: August 11, 1995

Creators: Michael Part and Robert L. Levy

Director: Michael Gottlieb

Starring: Thomas Ian Nicholas, Joss Ackland, Art Malik, Kate Winslet, Daniel Craig, and Ron Moody

Rating: PG

Synopsis: An earthquake interrupts opens up the Earth to a medieval land in need of saving

How Long Is ‘A Kid in King Arthur’s Court’?

A Kid in King Arthur’s Court is 89 minutes long or one hour and 29 minutes.

‘A Kid in King Arthur’s Court’ Plot

Calvin Fuller (Nicholas) is up at bat for his little league baseball team, the Knights when an earthquake strikes. As everyone starts to scramble, Calvin grabs his backpack just as the ground opens up. He falls into the abyss, landing right on top of a sixth-century black knight. An aging King Arthur (Ackland) decides that Calvin’s sudden appearance must make him the savior of Camelot that Merlin (Moody) predicted. King Arthur names him Calvin of Reseda and invites him to dinner.

In order to keep his crown, King Arthur will need Calvin’s help, so he has him start with his knight training right away. During his training, he wins over the other knights by showing them the magical items from the future in his backpack. This includes a rock and roll CD, a Swiss Army knife, and a pair of rollerblades. While the knights can’t get enough of it, Lord Belasco (played by Art Malik) becomes jealous of the attention Calvin is receiving.

When Calvin meets Princess Katey (played by Paloma Baeza), it’s love at first sight. In a jealous rage, Lord Belasco decides to kidnap Princess Katey and frame Calvin for murder. He also blackmails Princess Sarah (played by Kate Winslet) telling her that if she doesn’t marry him, Princess Katey will die. Princess Sarah goes to Calvin and tells him that Lor Belasco is blackmailing her and that Princess Katey is still alive. In an attempt to find proof, Calvin turns to King Arthur for help. They find Princess Katey alive, but must again face Lord Belasco in a tournament if they wish to defeat him.

Calvin is knighted before they head to the tournament where Lord Belasco competes for Princess Sarah’s hand in marriage. When it looks like Lord Belasco is about to win, Calvin disguises himself as a competitor and faces him in a joust. Calvin wins, and upon revealing his identity, Lord Belasco lunges at him. The Black Knight then appears in Calvin’s defense and defeats Lord Belasco once and for all, banishing him from Camelot.

The Black Knight turns out to be Princess Sarah, much to King Arthur’s surprise. He awards the Princess with the right to choose who she marries, and she picks her true love, Master Kane (played by Daniel Craig). Now that Calvin has saved Camelot, Merlin agrees to send him home. He ends up back at his baseball game moments before the earthquake took place. Only this time, instead of striking out, he hits a home run.

‘A Kid in King Arthur’s Court’ Cast

When you stream A Kid in King Arthur’s Court online, you’ll notice a few familiar faces among the cast

THOMAS IAN NICHOLAS as CALVIN FULLER

Actor and producer, Thomas Ian Nicholas, portrays little league player and eventual knight, Calvin Fuller. Nicholas is best known for his character Kevin Myers in the American Pie franchise. He has also appeared in movies like Bridge To Nowhere, The Rules Of Attraction, Walt Before Mickey, and Please Give.

JOSS ACKLAND as KING ARTHUR

Long-time actor Joss Ackland plays King Arthur, the ruler of Camelot, who seeks Calvin’s help to save them. Ackland started acting in the late ’40s and has appeared on classic television shows such as David Copperfield, Canterbury Tales, Orsen Welles’ Great Mysteries, and ITV Sunday Night Theater. He’s best known for his roles in the Mighty Duck franchise, Lethal Weapon 2, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, and Surviving Picasso. Ackland also worked on many televised portrayals of Shakespeare’s work over the years.

ART MALIK as LORD BELASCO

Pakistani–English actor Art Malik plays the movie’s villain, Lord Belasco. Malik achieved international fame in the ’80s through his work in assorted British and Merchant-Ivory television shows and films. He’s best known for his roles in True Lies, The Wolfman, and A Passage To India. Malik has also made numerous television appearances on shows like Doctor Who, Sherlock, Homeland, and Doc Martin.

KATE WINSLET as PRINCESS SARAH

Award-winning actress, Kate Winslet, appears in the film as Princess Sarah. Winslet is best known for starring in films such as Titanic, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, The Holiday, and Steve Jobs. Her role in A Kid in King Arthur’s Court was one of her first on the big screen.

RON MOODY as MERLIN

British actor Ron Moody played Merlin for the second time in a Disney movie portrayal of Mark Twain’s story. He played Merlin for the first time in the 1978 movie Unidentified Flying Oddball. Moody started acting in the late ’50s and appeared on classic television shows such as Comedy Playhouse, Thursday Theatre, Armchair Mystery Theatre, The Avengers, Murder She Wrote, and more. He’s best known for his roles in Oliver!, The Mouse On The Moon, and The Twelve Chairs.

‘A Kid in King Arthur’s Court’ Songs and Soundtrack

The soundtrack for A Kid in King Arthur’s Court was written by J. A. C. Redford and features 22 tracks of scores. It was released under Walt Disney Records and features scores titled after the scenes they’re in, such as “Strike Out/Earthquake,” “Successful Swording,” and “The Plot Thickens.” All songs are performed by J.A.C. Redford and The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.

‘A Kid in King Arthur’s Court’ at the Box Office

During its opening weekend, A Kid in King Arthur’s Court debuted at number 9, earning $4.3 million. Overall, the film grossed $13.4 million.

‘A Kid in King Arthur’s Court’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

When you stream A Kid in King Arthur’s Court online, you will see that reviews are far from great. Critic reviews were almost entirely negative, calling it a “ragtag adaptation,” largely predictable, and bland. With just a five percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s safe to say that this film is a flop.

Where ‘A Kid in King Arthur’s Court’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

A Kid in King Arthur’s Court may not be Disney’s worst critically reviewed movie, but it’s certainly close. While the film has regained some popularity after Kate Winslet and Daniel Craig went on to achieve Hollywood fame, it’s still considered one of Disney’s worst movies of all time.

‘A Kid in King Arthur’s Court’ Trailer

VideoVideo related to how to stream a kid in king arthur’s court: your viewing guide 2019-11-14T11:44:04-05:00

Stream A Kid In King Arthur’s Court Now

‘A Kid in King Arthur’s Court’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Before you start A Kid in King Arthur’s Court streaming learn these fun facts and Easter eggs to look out for as you watch:

1. The Entire Movie Was Filmed Overseas

None of the scenes in A Kid in King Arthur’s Court were filmed in the United States. Most of the medieval portion of the movie was filmed in Budapest, Hungary. The rest was filmed at the softball field of London Central High School

2. The Actress Who Played Princess Katey Was Older Than Kate Winslet

Paloma Baeza, who played Princess Katey, is actually older than Kate Winslet even though she played her older sister, Princess Sarah. Baeza is six months older than Winslet in real life. That made a five-year difference between her and Thomas Ian Nicholas, who played her love interest in the film.

3. There’s A Sequal Out There Called ‘A Kid in Aladdin’s Palace’

Despite the first movie being a flop, Trimark released a sequel in 1997 without Disney’s involvement. Thomas Ian Nicholas returned as Calvin Fuller in A Kid in Aladdin’s Palace, where he goes back in time to help Ali Baba save Aladdin and the kingdom. It’s reviewed as slightly better than the first film.

4. It’s Kate Winslet And Daniel Craig’s Only Performance Together

Kate Winslet and Daniel Craig went on to achieve big-time fame in Hollywood not long after A Kid in King Arthur’s Court was released. However, they haven’t worked together since.

5. This Isn’t The First Film Where Thomas Ian Nicholas Plays A Baseball Player

Before his appearance in A Kid in King Arthur’s Court, Thomas Ian Nicholas played a Little League baseball player in Rookie of the Year. The movie was released in 1993.

Stream A Kid In King Arthur’s Court Now