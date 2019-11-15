How to Stream ‘Kim Possible’: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

Stream Kim Possible Now

Airing from 2002 to 2007, Kim Possible is still considered one of the Disney Channel’s most loved animated TV shows. The series tells the story of Kim Possible (Christy Carlson Romano), a high school student who fights crime, but still has to deal with all the issues that come with being a teen. Fighting alongside Kim is her childhood best friend Ron Stoppable (Will Friedle), his pet naked mole rat Rufus (Nancy Cartwright), and her 10-year-old computer genius buddy, Wade Load (Tahj Mowry).

Created by Bob Schooley and Mark McCorkle, Kim Possible was the second animated Disney Channel Original Series and aired between 5-7 p.m. on Friday evenings. Over its four-season (87 episodes) run, the series racked up eight Emmy nominations, and became one of the network’s most successful animated shows.

For those looking to watch Kim Possible online, there’s good news. You can find episodes on Disney Now with a cable login and password, and with the launch of Disney’s new video subscription service, you can now find all four seasons of Kim Possible streaming.

Here’s how to watch Kim Possible streaming online:

How to Stream ‘Kim Possible’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Kim Possible is one of the classic Disney original animated shows that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream Kim Possible and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Kim Possible” 5. Tap Kim Possible 6. Tap Play 7. Enjoy!

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Start Your Free Trial

‘Kim Possible’: Overview

When Was It On TV: June 2002 — September 2007

Creators: Bob Schooley, Mark McCorkle

Starring: Christy Carlson Romano, Will Friedle, Nancy Cartwright, John DiMaggio, Nicole Sullivan, Tahj Mowry, Rave

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: While dealing with the challenges of being high school teens, a cheerleader and her clumsy best friend fight global crime on a daily basis.

‘Kim Possible’ Plot

Kim Possible revolves around Kim Possible (Romano) her buddy, Ron Stoppable (Friedle), and their younger tech genius friend, Wade Load (Mowry), as they juggle a life of crime-fighting with the normal, everyday challenges of school. Together, the team works to stop the evil villain Dr. Drakken (John DiMaggio) and his fierce sidekick Shego (Nicole Sullivan).

How Many Seasons of ‘Kim Possible’ Are There?

The first season of Kim Possible premiered in June 2002, and the series then ran for four seasons until its finale aired in September 2007. Unlike other animated series, as each season of Kim Possible progressed, the characters grew and relationships between them changed. Here’s a quick breakdown of each season:

‘Kim Possible’ Season 1

30 Episodes | June 2002 – May 2003

Season 1 chronicles Kim and Ron’s first encounter with Dr. Drakken, and later introduces the international crime-fighting organization, Global Justice. Towards the end of the season, Ron gains mysterious monkey powers and finds his own nemesis, Monkey Fist. Raven-Symoné guest stars as Kim’s close friend and confident, Monique.

‘Kim Possible’ Season 2

21 Episodes | July 2003 – August 2004

The second season dives back into Kim and Ron’s high school and crime-fighting lifestyle. By the end of the season, Kim discovers that her grandma, Nana, was a great martial artist and that Shego was initially a good guy. Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt guest stars as Professor Dementor, another mad-scientist villain who wants to take over the world. Elliot Gould and Andrea Martin star as Ron’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Stoppable.

‘Kim Possible’ Season 3

14 Episodes + 1 ‘Lilo & Stitch: The Series’ Crossover Episode | September 2004 – June 2006

In Season 3, Kim’s powers are increased when she gets an enhanced fighting suit. Midway through the season, there is a back-to-back three-episode block titled “So the Drama,” in which Kim and Ron evaluate their relationship. The Lilo & Stitch: The Series crossover episode aired on August 26, 2005, and featured a team-up between Lilo and Kim, who are working together to save Stitch from Dr. Drakken.

‘Kim Possible’ Season 4

22 Episodes | February 2007 – September 2007

The fourth season begins with Kim and Ron as an official boyfriend and girlfriend and finally brings Wade out in the open. In the final episodes, Kim and Ron graduate high school and Team Possible fight their last battle against alien invaders. The season features numerous guest stars, including Ron Perlman as Warhawk, Donald Faison as Ricky Rotiffle, George Takei as Sensei, and J.K. Simmons as Martin Smarty.

The Best ‘Kim Possible’ Episodes

From the pilot episode to the finale, Kim Possible aired with some pretty terrific episodes, filled with unmatched meta-humor and action. Because the series actually featured character growth and story progression over its four seasons, there were some notable milestone episodes that fans truly enjoyed.

Here’s a list of the best Kim Possible episodes:

Season 2, Episode 2019: “Go Team Go”

When Kim and Ron take a trip to GO City, they discover a villain named Avarius who wants to take the power from another hero. Kim ends up getting Hego’s powers and must team up with Shego to restore her own powers and stop Avarius. Culture Crossfire named this episode one of the best of the series, citing its “effect of turning good guys into villains and villains into good guys.”

Season 4, Episode 21: “Graduation Pt. 1”

As Kim and Ron’s high school graduation day nears, Warmonga comes back to turn everything upside down, and Team Possible is tasked with their biggest mission ever. Screen Rant ranked this episode as one of the best, noting how the heroes and villains had to work together to fight off the alien invasion.

Season 4, Episode 22: “Graduation Pt. 2”

In the series finale, Team Possible partners up with Dr. Drakken to save the day. While Dr. Drakken and Kim work together to escape from Warmonga’s grasp, Shego and Ron team up to save their friends. In the end, Ron uses his money powers to ward off the aliens. Culture Crossfire also named this episode one of the best of the series, noting how its “callbacks to past episode villains” and “side characters” were “just a great wrap up of the series.”

‘Kim Possible’ Cast

The cast of Kim Possible features several notable names. Here’s a quick breakdown of the series’ main characters and who played them:

Christy Carlson Romano as Kim Possible

Romano plays the lead character, Kim Possible, the fierce, brave, and witty high school cheerleader who spends her off-time fighting crime. Her most recent role was that of Trina (voice) on Big Hero 6: The Series.

Will Friedle as Ron Stoppable

Friedle, who is most known for his role as Eric Matthews on the ABC sitcom Boy Meets World, plays Ron Stoppable, Kim’s clumsy and unpopular best friend and sidekick.

Nancy Cartwright as Rufus

Cartwright takes on the role of Rufus, Ron’s pet naked mole rat, who travels in Ron’s pocket while on missions with Team Possible. The voice actor has worked on the animated series, The Simpsons for nearly 30 years, voicing the role of Bart Simpson, Nelson Muntz, Ralph Wiggum, and Kearney Zzyzwicz.

Tahj Mowry as Wade Load

Mowry voices the character, Wade Load, a 10-year-old tech genius who gives Kim and Ron their missions, and remotely guides them and backs them up with all the tech support they need. The actor has been in a number of popular shows over the years, including Smart Guy, Full House, Sister, Sister, and Baby Daddy.

Raven-Symoné as Monique

Raven-Symoné plays Monique, Kim’s closest female friend, who fights alongside her when Ron is not around. The actress is known for her roles on popular shows like The Cosby Show, That’s So Raven, Black-ish, and Raven’s Home.

John DiMaggio as Dr. Drakken

DiMaggio takes on the role of Kim’s biggest enemy, Dr. Drakken, a mad-scientist whose only goal is world domination. The voice actor has numerous shows under his belt, including Futurama, Ben 10, and Gravity Falls.

Nicole Sullivan as Shego

Sullivan plays Shego, Dr. Drakken’s fierce female sidekick, who has super abilities and fights toe-to-toe with Kim. The actress has been featured in a number of popular series over the years, including The King of Queens, Family Guy, Black-ish, and Mom.

Other characters who pop up on the series from time to time include Kim’s parents, Drs. James and Ann Possible, played by actors Gary Cole and Jean Smart; Ron’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Stoppable, played by Elliot Gould and Andrea Martin; Kim’s twin brothers, Jim and Tim, played by Shaun Fleming and Spencer Fox; Ron’s nemesis Monkey Fist, played by Tom Kane; and Kim’s rival cheerleader Bonnie Rockwaller, played by Kirsten Storms.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on ‘Kim Possible’?

The series featured a number of celebrity voices throughout its four season run. Here’s a list of the most popular Kim Possible guest stars:

Takei, who is most know for his role as Lt. Sulu on the original Star Trek series, plays Master Sensei, the headmaster of the Yamanouchi Ninja School. His character first appears in Episode 11 of Season 1, then in Episode 13 of Season 4, and later in Episodes 9, 16, 21, and 22 of Season 4.

Recently seen in the NBC sitcom A.P. Bio, Oswalt plays the evil mad-scientist, Professor Dementor. His character was first introduced in Episode 20 of Season 1, and then appeared in Episodes 18 and 30 of Season 2, Episodes 3, 10, and 12 of Season 3, and Episodes 1, 10, 20, and 22 of Season 4.

Reynolds, the legendary actress who was known for her roles in films like Singin’ in the Rain, plays Kim’s grandmother, Nana. The late actress, who was mother to late Star Wars star Carrie Fisher, appeared in four episodes on the series: Episode 8 and 16 of Season 2, and the last two episodes of Season 4.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind ‘Kim Possible’?

Veteran Disney writers Bob Schooley and Mark McCorkle were the main creators of Kim Possible, and the pair worked together to create the series story and characters.

Schooley, who co-created, co-wrote, and was executive producer of the series, has also been credited with writing a number of other popular Disney projects, including Aladdin and the King of Thieves, Disney’s Hercules, and Big Hero 6: The Series.

McCorkle was co-creator, co-writer, and executive producer of the show, and his creative credits include The Penguins of Madagascar, Disney’s Hercules, and Big Hero 6.

Steve Loter: ‘Kim Possible’ Director

Loter served as director for the series for all four seasons. His other projects include, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, Happy Monster Band, and The Ren & Stimpy Show.

‘Kim Possible’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Kim Possible earned much praise from critics, most citing its strong female lead and witty humor. After its premiere in 2002, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette called the series “infectious,” and Deseret News praised it as “an entertaining show” that “plays with the superhero format in a way that doesn’t take itself too seriously but doesn’t play down to the viewers.”

Where ‘Kim Possible’ Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Kim Possible is still one of the Disney Channel’s most beloved animated series. On its list of the 25 Greatest Disney Channel Original Series, Entertainment Weekly called it an “animated gem” and ranked the show at number 4. In its ranking of Disney Channel shows, TV Guide put Kim Possible at number 9 and noted “there’s a lot to love about this series.”

‘Kim Possible’ Trailer

VideoVideo related to how to stream ‘kim possible’: your ultimate viewing guide 2019-11-15T14:03:36-05:00

Stream Kim Possible Now

‘Kim Possible’ Theme Song

Kim Possible‘s unforgettable theme song, “Call Me, Beep Me,” was performed by R&B singer Christina Milian, and was written by musicians Cory Lerios and George Gabriel. In a 2015 interview with Hip Hop DX, Milian revealed that the song and the series helped boost her creativity, and that it went on to become a popular ringtone even after the series ended.

‘Kim Possible’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. The Series Spawned A Live-Action Movie

In February 2019, the Disney Channel aired the live-action film, Kim Possible. The movie comes from the original series’ creators Bob Schooley and Mark McCorkle, and starred Sadie Stanley as Kim and Sean Giambrone as Ron. Patton Oswalt and Nancy Cartwright reprised their roles as Professor Dementor and Rufus, and Christy Carlson Romano (who voiced Kim in the series) made an appearance as the pop star Poppy Blu.

2. It Was Actually Cancelled After Season 3

As reported by The Gamer, when the third season of Kim Possible fulfilled the Disney Channel’s 65-episode quota, production on the series was halted, and the show was cancelled. However, after gauging the show’s success and an outpouring of pressure from fans, the network decided to give it one last season to wrap things up.

3. Some Notable Celebrities Were Tapped For The Role Of Ron

In 2019, Will Friedle confirmed that wrestler John Cena tried out for the role of Ron Stoppable via Twitter. As reported by Teen Vogue, actor and TV host, Neil Patrick Harris also auditioned for the role.

4. It Won An Emmy

During its four seasons, Kim Possible was nominated for eight Emmy Awards. In 2004, the series picked up its first and only Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing.

5. Rufus And Bart Simpson Have A Lot In Common

Daytime Emmy-nominated voice actor, Nancy Cartwright is the voice of Rufus on Kim Possible and has also been the voice of Bart Simpson on The Simpsons for nearly 30 years.

Stream Kim Possible Now