How to Stream ‘Lemonade Mouth’: Your Family Viewing Guide

With its The Breakfast Club meets School of Rock tone, Disney Channel’s original movie, Lemonade Mouth, tells the story of five high school teens who find purpose and friendship after meeting in detention and starting a band. The film is centered around friends Olivia White (Bridgit Mendler), Mohini “Mo” Banjaree (Naomi Scott), Charles “Charlie” Delgado (Blake Michael), Stella Yamada (Hayley Kiyoko), and Wendell “Wen” Gifford (Adam Hicks). It also features the group’s supportive music teacher Miss Reznick (Tisha Campbell-Martin) and their bias and ill-tempered principal, Stanley Brenigan (Christopher McDonald).

The movie, which was written by April Blair and directed by Patricia Riggen, aired on the Disney Channel in 2011 and reached over 5 million viewers during its premiere. Since then, the film has gone on to become one of the most loved musical movies in the Disney Channel Original Movie catalog.

If you’re hoping to watch Lemonade Mouth online, you can purchase a digital download via Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Google Play. And luckily, with the launch of Disney’s own subscription service, you can also find Lemonade Mouth streaming.

Here’s how to stream Lemonade Mouth right now:

How to Stream ‘Lemonade Mouth’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Lemonade Mouth is one of the classic 90s Disney movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘Lemonade Mouth’: Overview

Release Date: April 15, 2011

Creators: April Blair, Mark Peter Hughes

Director: Patricia Riggen

Starring: Bridgit Mendler, Adam Hicks, Hayley Kiyoko, Naomi Scott, Blake Michael

Rating: TV-PG

Synopsis: A group of high school teens forms a band after meeting during detention. Through their music, they discover true friendship and are able to overcome their individual challenges.

How Long Is ‘Lemonade Mouth’?

The running time for Lemonade Mouth is 1 hour and 43 minutes.

‘Lemonade Mouth’ Plot

When five high school students — Olivia, Mohini, Charlie, Wendell, and Stella — end up in detention together, they discover their shared love of music and decide to start a band called Lemonade Mouth. While the friends jam in the music room aka detention hall, their music teacher, Miss Reznick hears them, and encourages them to enter a music competition called “Rising Star” that could land them a record deal. The school’s popular band, Mudslide Crush, which is comprised of the school’s jocks and bullies, is also entered in the competition, causing tension between the two groups of students.

With Olivia as lead singer, Mohini as bassist, Wendell as pianist and rapper, Stella as lead guitarist, and Charlie as their drummer, Lemonade Mouth sets out to perform at the school’s Halloween Bash. The principal, who believes sports should be the main focus of the school, is completely against Lemonade Mouth, and does whatever he can to discredit them.

After they perform “Determinate” at the Halloween Bash, they win over their peers, and the song gains popularity, and eventually makes it to the radio. But just as they begin enjoying their success, most of the band falls sick or gets injured, and they must still perform their song for the competition. When they fail to sing properly, the audience begins to sing, giving the band a boost of morale.

Throughout their journey, each of the band members goes through their own personal struggles, including relationship and family issues, but through music and each other, they are able to overcome their challenges and become better people and better friends.

‘Lemonade Mouth’ Cast

Lemonade Mouth may feature a few face you recognize, so here’s a breakdown of the cast and where else you might have seen them:

Bridgit Mendler as Olivia White

Mendler plays Olivia, the lead singer of the band. The actress, singer, and songwriter has been in numerous films and series over the years, including Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, Father of the Year, House and Jessie. From 2105 to 2016, she had a recurring role as Candace on the NBC sitcom, Undateable.

Naomi Scott as Mohini “Mo” Banjaree

As the bassist of the band, Scott steps into the role of Mohini aka “Mo.” The English actress had a recurring role as Maddy Shannon in the 2011 science fiction series Terra Nova, and was recently featured as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s feature film, Aladdin.

Adam Hicks as Wendell “Wen” Gifford

Hicks takes on the role of Wendell “Wen” Gifford, the rapper and pianist of the band. He’s been featured in popular films, including The Boy Next Door and How to Eat Fried Worms, and had recurring roles in shows like Zeke & Luther, Pair of Kings, Texas Rising, and Freakish.

Hayley Kiyoko as Stella Yamada

As the lead guitarist of the band, Kiyoko takes on the role of Stella. The actress has been in a number of TV series and films over the years, with her most recent role being that of Lexi Himitsu in the Facebook watch drama, Five Points.

Blake Michael as Charles “Charlie” Delgado

Michael, who was discovered in an open casting call for Lemonade Mouth, plays Charlie, the drummer of the band. The actor is most known for his role as Tyler James on the Disney Channel series, Dog with a Blog.

‘Lemonade Mouth’ Songs and Soundtrack

The songs from Lemonade Mouth were so popular, that they topped the Billboard charts. In 2011, the film’s soundtrack hit number 4 on the US Billboard 200, number 3 on the US Top Digital Albums, and ranked well on other various global music charts. The single “Determinate,” hit the US Billboard Hot 100 at number 51, while the singles “Breakthrough” and “Somebody” peaked at number 88 and 89, respectively. As reported by Billboard, by 2012, the soundtrack sold 402,000 copies.

The soundtrack featured a total of 10 songs, including:

“Turn Up the Music” — Performed by Adam Hicks, Bridgit Mendler, Naomi Scott, Hayley Kiyoko and Blake Michael “Somebody” — Performed by Bridgit Mendler

“And the Crowd Goes” — Performed by Chris Brochu

“Determinate” — Performed by Adam Hicks, Bridgit Mendler, Naomi Scott and Hayley Kiyoko

“Here We Go” — Performed by Bridgit Mendler, Hayley Kiyoko and Adam Hicks

“More Than a Band” —Performed by Bridgit Mendler, Naomi Scott, Hayley Kiyoko, Blake Michael and Adam Hicks

“Don’t Ya Wish U Were Us?” — Performed by Chris Brochu

“Breakthrough” — Performed by Adam Hicks, Bridgit Mendler, Naomi Scott and Hayley Kiyoko

“Livin’ On a High Wire” — Performed by Adam Hicks, Bridgit Mendler and Naomi Scott

“She’s So Gone” — Performed by Naomi Scott

‘Lemonade Mouth’ at the Box Office

As reported by TV By The Numbers, when Lemonade Mouth premiered on the Disney Channel on April, 15, 2011, it was watched by 5.7 million viewers, making it cable’s number 1 original movie of 2011 among total viewers at the time, with high television ratings amongst kids aged 7–11 (2.3 million/9.4 rating) and teens (2.1 million/8.5 rating). When factoring in DVR numbers, the film’s total viewership for the premiere was was 7.1 million.

‘Lemonade Mouth’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

For a Disney Channel Movie, Lemonade Mouth shined with mostly positive critical reviews. “Besides the social themes, there are plenty that relate to family life, and the movie’s message about honest communication between parents and kids is impossible to miss,” Common Sense Media‘s Emily Ashby wrote.

Where ‘Lemonade Mouth’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Along with films like High School Musical and Camp Rock, Lemonade Mouth found a place among Disney Channel’s beloved musical films. Seventeen ranked the movie at number 19 on its list of The 20 Best Disney Channel Original Movies of All Time, and a recent ranking of DCOMs from Insider put it at number 4.

‘Lemonade Mouth’ Trailer

‘Lemonade Mouth’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Here are a few fun tidbits about the film:

1. The Cast Performed The Film’s Songs Live On TV

The cast of Lemonade Mouth performed songs from the movie on several live TV shows, including Good Morning America, So Random!, and The View.

2. One Cast Member Was In A Disney Feature Film

Naomi Scott, who plays Mohini “Mo” Banjaree in the film, was featured in Disney’s 2019 live-action film, Aladdin. In it she played the leading role of Jasmine, the fierce princess of Agrabah.

3. It Is Based On A Book

The film is based on author Mark Peter Hughes’ 2007 novel, Lemonade Mouth. A few scenes and character names were changed for the movie, but the overall theme and story was the same. Hughes actually made a small cameo in the film as the man in the bee costume standing behind Principal Brenigan during the school’s Halloween festivities.

4. There Were Rumors Of A Sequel

In 2011, Disney revealed that a Lemonade Mouth sequel was in the works. But a year later, in a 2012 interview with BSCKids, lead actress Bridgit Mendler confirmed that the project had been scrapped.

5. Two Cast Members Worked Together On Another Disney Project

Actresses Bridgit Mendler (Olivia) and Hayley Kiyoko (Stella) both had recurring roles on the Disney Channel series, Wizards of Waverly Place.

