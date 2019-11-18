How to Stream Lilo & Stitch: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Lilo & Stitch Now

Even though Disney always had popular films, their animated movies seemed to bring in less of a crowd as the years went on — that is, until Lilo & Stitch came out in 2002. The movie, featuring a young Hawaiian girl named Lilo and her unusual pet, gained a lot of critical praise and went on to have sequels.

The movie starts out with a grim premise — Lilo, who’s only six in the movie, lost her parents in a dangerous car accident and is now living with her older sister, Nani, who might not have been ready for “parenthood” just yet. Lilo is also very lonely, having been ostracized by her friends. That’s one of the reasons why Nani allows her sister to adopt a dog. She just had no clue that the “dog” she got at the shelter, originally named 626, is an alien. She names him Stitch, and he ends up causing more chaos than Nani could have ever imagined.

The story has heart and offered a fresh plot for Disney, which is one of the reasons why the movie was so successful. If you’ve never seen it, you’re in luck — Lilo & Stitch is streaming on Disney+. Here’s how to stream Lilo & Stitch right now.

How to Stream ‘Lilo & Stitch’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Lilo & Stitch is one of the fan-favorite Disney animated movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘Lilo & Stitch’: Overview

Release Date: 2002

Creators: Story by Chris Sanders

Director: Chris Sanders, Dean DeBlois

Starring: The vocal talents of Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders, Tia Carrere, David Ogden Stiers, and Kevin McDonald

Rating: PG

Synopsis: After losing her parents in a car accident, a 6-year-old named Lilo thinks that she’d have a better time adapting by owning a dog. When she gets to the shelter, she picks a “dog” that happens to be an alien that escaped.

How Long Is ‘Lilo & Stitch’?

Lilo & Stitch is 85 minutes long.

‘Lilo & Stitch’ Plot

Lilo & Stitch manages to combine comedy, sci-fi, and adventure within its plot. After a car accident claims the lives of Nani and Lilo’s parents, Nani is left to “parent” Lilo on her own. After seeing her having trouble adjusting, she agrees that a pet may help Lilo feel better. At the shelter, Lilo falls in love with a “dog” named 626, who she renames Stitch. The problem is Stitch is an alien that escaped after being genetically engineered. His main purpose is to cause destruction. However, he changes his mind when he realizes that he’s part of an “ohana,” or “family.”

‘Lilo & Stitch’ Cast

The vocal cast of Lilo & Stitch helped the movie come alive. Here’s who voiced the main characters.

Daveigh Chase as Lilo

Daveigh Chase, who was best known for playing Samara in The Ring before taking on the role of Lilo, was just a child herself when the movie came out. And, that may be for the best — she was able to give the spirited Lilo a convincing tone. As a character, Lilo is spirited and a little over the top, but still relatable to kids out there who sometimes feel as if they don’t belong. Since voicing the character, Chase has gone on to play Rhonda Volmer in Big Love.

Chris Sanders as Stitch

At the beginning of the film, Stitch is known best as Experiment 626. Even though he doesn’t talk the same way that the humans in the film do, his portrayal by Chris Sanders is perfect. The reason being, Sanders created the entire character and also wrote the movie. The character was supposed to be featured in a children’s book back in 1985, but that never panned out. Luckily, he found his place in this classic Disney film. Aside from Lilo & Stitch, Sanders has also worked on The Croods.

Tia Carrere as Nani

Fans of Wayne’s World might easily recognize Carerre’s voice. She plays Lilo’s older sister, who automatically gets custody after the passing of their parents. That custody was frequently put at risk, but she always managed to try and act in Lilo’s best interest. Carrere has since starred as Lady Danger in the series AJ and the Queen.

David Ogden Stiers as Jumba

Dr. Jumba Jookiba is the evil genius who creates Stitch, who wasn’t the first of his illegal experiments. David Ogden Stiers sadly passed away in 2018 but will live on through this film, and his others — such as Krippendorf’s Tribe, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and The Majestic.

Kevin McDonald as Pleakley

Pleakley gets to tag along with Jumba after the two need to look for Experiment 626 — otherwise known as Stitch. He’s a little anxious, but also quite loyal to the Galactic Federation. His character is played by Kevin McDonald, best known for being part of the Canadian comedy troupe Kids in the Hall.

Ving Rhames as Cobra Bubbles

Cobra Bubbles used to work for the CIA. While he’s not evil, he’s definitely tough. Ving Rhames, who’s also worked on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Mission: Impossible III, provides the perfect voice for him.

‘Lilo & Stitch’ Songs and Soundtrack

One of the things that set Lilo & Stitch apart from other Disney movies was its soundtrack. Instead of depending on originals, the movie used timely classics like “Suspicious Minds,” Heartbreak Hotel,” Hound Dog,” “Blue Hawaii,” and “Stuck On You” by Elvis Presley to set the scene. Wynonna Judd also provides a memorable cover of “Burning Love.”

‘Lilo & Stitch’ at the Box Office

Lilo & Stitch reportedly made 273.1 million USD globally. Out of that amount, $145.8 million was made in the United States and Canada. It was one of the biggest Disney successes in the early 2000s.

‘Lilo & Stitch’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Lilo & Stitch got a combined score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, with most critics thinking it was a smart and sweet film. The friendship that evolved between Lilo and Stitch was mentioned most, along with the fact that the film wasn’t afraid to get a little weird — it’s not every day that a Disney movie would focus on an alien and a soundtrack by Elvis. Back in 2002, Time stated that the film was ” a bright, engaging bauble with half a dozen Elvis Presley songs for Mom and Dad, and just enough sass — Stitch sticks his tongue into his nose and eats his snot — to keep the tweeners giggling.”

Where ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Lilo & Stitch was so popular that Disney is set to make a live-action version of the film. As of 2018, The Hollywood Reporter stated that it was in the works, noting that while the movie didn’t completely crush it in the box office the way that Disney films in the ’90s did, it was a “bright spot in a down period of Disney’s animation history and launched several direct-to-video sequels as well as several television series.” Lilo & Stitch is popular, but it might not be seen as people’s go-to favorite Disney movie. That said, there’s still plenty of time for their series to grow, as the creators set up two characters that could have no shortage of adventures together.

‘Lilo & Stitch’ Trailer

‘Lilo & Stitch’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

After hearing that Stitch was created way back in the mid-’80s, you might be curious about other behind-the-scenes trivia. Here are five fast facts.

1. The Writers Incorporated “Ohana” Into the Script After a Trip to Hawaii

The concept of “ohana” meaning family came to the writers after they spoke with a tour guide. “It was always gonna be about family and this destructive force coming into a frail, crumbling family and just accelerating its destruction, but then being affected enough by the idea of a family that he could transform in the end. But it wasn’t until we went to Hawaii that we were exposed to the idea of ‘ohana’ and that’s something that the Hawaiian people carry around with them. It’s alive and present and it’s this all-embodying philosophy that if you live several islands away, you’re as much my brother and sister as my immediate brother and sister,” co-writer and co-director Dean DuBlois said to IGN.

2. The Hawaiian Cast Members Helped Rewrite the Character Dialogue to Make It More Legitimate

Tia Carrere and Jason Scott Lee are both Hawaiian, so they had no problem helping the writers make the script a little more believable. Thanks to them, the script contains actual Hawaiian slang and words that Hawaiians would include in their vocabularies.

3. Pudge the Fish Was Supposed to Die in the Film

Remember Lilo’s close friend, Pudge? She fed him peanut butter sandwiches. In an earlier draft of the movie, Stitch was supposed to be partially responsible for Pudge’s death. After swatting him away, Pudge got taken away by seagulls, never to return. Even worse, Stitch thought the whole scene was funny. You can still see it in storyboard sketches on MetaTube, with a note stating that it was cut for being way too dark. Thus, Pudge lives on.

4. It’s Hard to Figure out, but the Movie Does State Lilo and Nani’s Last Time

It’s Pelekai, and you’ll be able to see it a little more clearly on Stitch’s dog license at the shelter when he’s adopted by Lilo. According to Insider, the name combines Pele, who’s the goddess of fire, with Kai, which means seawater. As per usual, the Disney crew thought it through.

5. The Movie Was Initially Envisioned as Taking Place in Kentucky or Kansas

It’s incredible to think about how many aspects of the film would be different. The creators made sure to really honor the state of Hawaii with how it was portrayed, and it helped give this movie even more of an edge.

