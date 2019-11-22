How to Stream Pinocchio: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Pinocchio Now

Pinocchio was the second full-length animated feature to be produced by Walt Disney Productions, was the first animated feature film to win an Academy Award, and now families are enjoying Pinocchio streaming online. The film was adapted from the book The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi. Although it was a box office flop, the film would be re-released in 1945, and would go on to become one of the most revered animated features within the Disney franchise.

Animators worked to make all movement natural, from the characters in the film to the vehicles, and even elements like storms and lightning. You can watch Pinocchio online and listen to classic voice actors including Dickie Jones, Mel Blac, and Evelyn Venable bring the cartoon to life. The film made it into the National Film Registry in 1994, with proponents of the classic calling it “culturally, historically, or aesthetically important.” As with several other Disney classic animated features, there is a live-action adaptation of Pinocchio in development. Here’s how to stream Pinocchio right now:

How to Stream Pinocchio – Exclusively on Disney+

Pinocchio is one of the best animated Disney movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream Pinocchio and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Pinocchio” 5. Tap on Pinocchio 6. Tap the Play Button 7. Enjoy!

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Start Your Free Trial

Pinocchio: Overview

Release Date: February 23, 1940

Creators: Carlo Collodi, Ted Sears, Otto Englander, Webb Smith, William Cottrell, Joseph Sabo, Erdman Penner, Aurelius Battaglia

Director: Ben Sharpsteen, Hamilton Luke, Bill Roberts, Norman Ferguson, Jack Kinney, Wilfred Jackson, T. Hee

Starring: Mel Blanc, Dickie Jones, Evelyn Venable, Cliff Edwards

Rating: G

Synopsis: A lonely woodcarver named Geppetto carves a puppet he names Pinocchio. Pinocchio is brought to life by the Blue Fairy, who tells him that he can become a real boy if he proves himself to be brave, truthful, and unselfish. When the boy lies, his nose grows in length.

How Long Is Pinocchio?

Pinocchio has a running time of 88 minutes.

Pinocchio Plot

A lonely woodcarver named Geppetto creates a puppet he names Pinocchio and wishes upon a star that the boy could become real. The Blue Fairy grants the wish, bringing Pinocchio to live but as a puppet; she tells him he will become a real boy only after proving himself to be truthful, brave, and unselfish. Pinocchio sets out to become a real boy, with Jiminy Cricket acting as his conscience and trying to guide him.

On his way to school Gideon the Cat and Honest John, the fox, convince him to join Stromboli’s puppet show; when Pinocchio tries to go home, Stromboli locks him in a cage. The Blue Fairy comes and asks Pinocchio why he didn’t go to school, and although Jiminy tells him not to lie, Pinocchio lies and his nose begins to grow longer. Pinocchio promises to be truthful, and the Blue Fairy returns his nose to the normal size, telling him to tell the truth from then on.

The next day, Gideon and Honest John convince Pinocchio to go with the coachman to Pleasure Island; the coachman has promised them money and plans to turn the boys into donkeys to be sold into slave labor. Along with other little boys, Pinocchio soon begins smoking and gambling, but before he can be turned into a donkey, Jiminy helps him escape the island.

They return to Geppetto’s only to find him gone; he has gone to find Pinocchio but has been swallowed by a whale named Monstro. Pinocchio, determined to save Geppetto causes the whale to sneeze. This angers the whale who chases them. Geppetto, Jiminy, Figaro, and Cleo are saved when they wash up on a beach, but Pinocchio is presumed dead. At the workshop, Geppetto grieves for his boy, but the blue Fairy believes that Pinocchio has absolved himself by trying to save his father, pets, and Jiminy.

She resurrects Pinocchio, reverses the curse from Pleasure Island, and when Pinocchio awakes he is finally a real boy. Jiminy receives a gold badge, certifying him as an Official Conscience.

Pinocchio Cast

The voice cast of Pinocchio was led by Hollywood vets Cliff Edwards, Dickie Jones, and Evelyn Venable. Mel Blanc, famous for voicing Bugs Bunny, also played a part in the film, along with Mae Questel, and even Walt Disney, himself. Here are a few noted members of the Pinocchio cast and crew:

CLIFF EDWARDS as Jiminy Cricket

Jiminy Cricket tells the story of Pinocchio and acts as Pinocchio’s conscience while he is still a puppet, trying to help him learn right from wrong. At the end of the film, when Pinocchio has earned his boyhood, Jiminy earns his Official Conscience badge.

Hollywood vet Cliff Edward brought Jiminy to life; at the time of filming, he was best known as a vaudeville player and was best known for his part in The Hollywood Revue of 1929. In addition to voicing Jiminy, he sang the Academy Award-winning original song, When You Wish Upon a Star, for the movie; that song is now part of the Disney landscape, appearing in the opening credits of every Disney feature and animated show. He was named a Disney Legend in 2000.

Dickie Jones as Pinocchio

Pinocchio is a wooden puppet created by Geppetto, who wishes to become a real boy but must first learn the difference between right and wrong.

Dickie Jones is best known as the voice of Pinocchio but was also an accomplished Western and Trick rider. He would also voice Henry Aldrich in the radio show, The Aldrich Family, and would appear in several westerns thanks to Gene Autry. In 1951 he took on the TV role of Dick West, the sidekick of The Range Rider, and would also star in Buffalo Bill, Jr in 1955.

CHARLES JUDELS as STROMBOLI/THE COACHMAN

Stromboli and the Coachman serve as the villains in Pinocchio. Stromboli brings Pinocchio into his marionette show but when Pinocchio wants to leave, locks him in a birdcage. He is also the coachman, who steals little boys and causes them to do bad things so that he can turn them into donkeys to be used as slave labor.

Charles Judels was a vaudeville star, making his stage debut at part of The Ziegfeld Follies of 1912. He is best known today as the voice of Stromboli in Pinocchio but also appeared in Swiss Miss, a Laurel & Hardy film. In addition to Pinocchio, he lent his voice to Samson and Delilah, and would appear in films including Baby Face Morgan, Two Local Yokels, and The Mighty McGurk.

FRANKIE DARRO as LAMPWICK

Lampwick is a tough boy and bully who becomes a friend of Pinocchio’s on their way to Pleasure Island. He is turned into a donkey on the island.

Frankie Darro starred in his first film at the age of six and would play teens well into his 20s because of his small stature. He is best known for the films Men of Action, Tough Kid, and Fugitive Lovers. He would also appear regularly in The Red Skelton Hour and Alfred Hitchcock Presents.

WALT DISNEY as RUSSIAN GUARD PUPPETS

The Russian Guard Puppets were part of Stromboli’s marionette show.

Walt Disney was the head of Walt Disney Productions, bringing classic children’s stories including Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, and Pinocchio to life. He arrived in Hollywood in 1923, where he worked as an animator; he would create a doodle of Mickey Mouse in 1928 and would voice the first three cartoons featuring the character. In 1934 he began working on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which would become his first feature-length, animated film. That movie would set Disney on his path to becoming Hollywood heavyweight.

PINOCCHIO Songs and Soundtrack

The soundtrack for Pinocchio features the hit songs “When You Wish Upon a Star”, “I’ve Got No Strings”, and “Hi-Diddle-Dee-Dee”. Leigh Harline and Paul J. Smith composed the music score, with Harline composing the songs, and Ned Washington providing lyrics. “When You Wish Upon a Star” is still identified with the film, and has become the theme song for The Walt Disney Company. It ranks seventh on AFI’s top 100 songs in American cinema list. The soundtrack would win two Academy Awards, for Best Original Score and for Best Original Song for “When You Wish Upon a Star”, which was sung by Cliff Edwards, the voice of Jiminy Cricket.

PINOCCHIO at the Box Office

Pinocchio had a budget of $2.2 million but would bring in only $1 million at the box office by the end of 1940. Though it was considered a flop at the box office, the film has become a classic, earning $84 million overall since its re-release and reissues. The film is synonymous with the Disney franchise, partially because of the hit song, When You Wish Upon a Star, which was a featured part of the film.

Pinocchio Reviews – What the Critics Said

At release, Pinocchio received favorable reviews from The New York Times and even Time magazine. Many blame World War II for the film being a flop at release because the war closed off the European and Asian markets. Since the original release, Pinocchio has been named to the AFI’s National Film Registry and has been nominated as one of AFI’s Greatest Movie Musicals, and holds a 100% rating on the film rating site Rotten Tomatoes. This means that the film has an average rating of 9.08 out of 10.

Where Pinocchio Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Pinocchio was the second feature-length animated film from Walt Disney Productions and was the first animated film to receive an Academy Award. It has been named to the American Film Institute’s second best-animated film, after studio sister film Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, and was admitted to the National Film Registry in 1994. IGN has named it the 13th best Disney animated film, and it has grossed more than $80 million since first released to theatres in 1940. Pinocchio characters continue to make regular appearances at the Disney theme parks and the song “When You Wish Upon a Star” is now the company theme song.

Pinocchio Trailer

Pinocchio (Official Trailer)Pinocchio (2016) In-Home Release Date: Available for the first time ever on Digital HD & Blu-ray™: http://di.sn/60068HTRy Now a part of the celebrated Walt Disney Signature Collection, the timeless story of Pinocchio inspires a new generation with its masterful animation, award-winning music and unforgettable characters! With his faithful friend Jiminy Cricket by his side, Pinocchio embarks on fantastic adventures that test his bravery, loyalty and honesty until he triumphs in his quest for his heart’s desire: to become a real boy. For more on Pinocchio, visit: Official Website: http://movies.disney.com/pinocchio Facebook: http://movies.disney.com/pinocchio Disney Movies is your official destination for trailers, exclusive clips and offers. Follow Disney Movie Rewards https://www.facebook.com/disneymovierewards/ https://www.instagram.com/DisneyMovies/ https://twitter.com/Disney_DMR Follow Disney Studios https://www.facebook.com/pg/WaltDisneyStudios/ https://www.instagram.com/DisneyStudios/ https://twitter.com/DisneyStudios 2016-11-28T05:51:43.000Z

Stream Pinocchio Now

Pinocchio Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Pinocchio is a Disney classic, celebrated by generations of families, after being a box office flop in 1940. Here are five fast facts about Pinocchio:

1. Pinocchio named to National Film Registry

Pinocchio was the third Disney film to be added to the National Film Registry, behind Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs and Fantasia. Only 17 Disney films have been added to the Registry.

2. When You Wish Upon a Star wins Academy Award

When You Wish Upon a Star, sung by Jiminy Cricket at the opening and closing credits, was the first song from an animated movie to win an Academy Award. The film would win two Academy Awards, for Best Original Song and for Best Original Score.

3. Pinocchio Bumps Bambi

Pinocchio was intended to be the third feature-length film, behind Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs and Bambi, but production delays on Bambi bumped it and Pinocchio was released as Disney’s second feature length film.

4. Disney animators make realistic movements

Walt Disney didn’t like the original animations for the film, which made Pinocchio’s movements more ‘puppet-like’ than realistic. He sent the animators back to the drawing board with instructions to make all movement in the film realistic, from the characters to storms and lightning, and even how vehicles moved on the screen. To do this, after the animation was traced onto cels, the animators would trace the section again in both blue and black ink to create more depth.

5. Jiminy Cricket Gives Pinocchio Strength

Walt Disney didn’t like how flawed and helpless Pinocchio was in the first screenplays developed from the children’s book. The story team created the character of Jiminy, who was originally a simple cricket squished and killed by Pinocchio, to be a guide for the character.

Stream Pinocchio Now