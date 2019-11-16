How to Stream ‘Right On Track’: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Right On Now

Disney Channel’s 2003 film, Right on Track, is based on the true story of two sisters —Courtney (Brie Larson) and Erica (Beverly Mitchell) Enders — who enter the world of competitive drag racing and make their way to the top. The movie also features their parents, Gregg (Jon Lindstrom) and Janet (Jodi Russell), as well as their friend Randy Jones (Marcus Toji).

The film comes from writers Sally Nemeth and Bruce Graham, and was directed by Duwayne Dunham. Highlighting the Ender sisters’ real-life success, in what is considered a male-dominated sport, the movie earned a special place in the Disney Channel Original Movie catalog.

If you’re looking for a way to watch Right on Track online, there’s great news. With the launch of Disney’s new subscription-based video service, you can now find Right on Track streaming.

Here’s how to stream Right on Track right now:

How to Stream ‘Right On Track’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Right On Track is one of the fan-favorite Disney original movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘Right On Track’: Overview

Release Date: March 21, 2003

Creators: Sally Nemeth, Bruce Graham

Director: Duwayne Dunham

Starring: Beverley Mitchell, Brie Larson, Jon Lindstrom, Jodi Russell, Marcus Toji

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: Based on a true story of two young sisters who fight their way into the male-dominated sport of drag racing. Through hard work and dedication, they make their way to the top of the game.

How Long Is ‘Right On Track’?

The running time for Right on Track is 1 hour and 29 minutes.

‘Right On Track’ Plot

Right on Track tells the story of Courtney Enders (Courtney Enders) and her sister Erica Enders (Beverley Mitchell). At a very young age, the two young sisters began pursuing their dream of becoming successful hot rod racers. When a new children’s hot rod racing league is introduced, an 8-year-old Erica (Briana Shipley) is ready to sign up and prove her skills. But rather than being met with open arms, she is told that drag racing is a men’s sport, and that she should go home to play with her dolls.

But, with the support of their father Gregg, Erica and Courtney continue to pursue their dreams, and go on to win race after race. By the time they are teens, the sisters beat out most of their rivals. When a huge national competition rolls around, Courtney and Erica have to bring their A-game to the race, as they compete amongst some of the best racers in the country. Eventually, after winning a series of races, the Ender sisters win the National Hot Rod Association Junior Dragster national title.

‘Right On Track’ Cast

There are a few notable faces you might recognize from the cast of Right on Track. Here’s a breakdown of the main characters and where you may have seen them:

Brie Larson as Courtney Enders

Larson plays the older Enders sister, Courtney. The actress started her career in 1998 when she was cast in a sketch on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Since then, she’s appeared in a number TV series, including Raising Dad, The United States of Tara, and Community. She was featured in films like 21 Jump Street, Kong: Skull Island, Unicorn Store, and Basmati Blues. Her most recent role, and most notable, is that of Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel.

Beverly Mitchell as Erica Enders

Mitchell takes on the role of champion hot rod racer Erica Enders. The actress is most known for her recurring role as Lucy Camden on the drama series 7th Heaven from 1996 to 2007. She also portrayed Kaitlin O’Malley on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and recently appeared as herself on the Pop comedy series, Hollywood Darlings.

Jon Lindstrom as Gregg Enders

Lindstrom steps into the role of Gregg Enders, Courtney and Erica’s supportive and loving father, who encourages them to pursue their dreams. The actor has had recurring roles on series like General Hospital, As the World Turns, Santa Barbara, Generations, Port Charles, and Baywatch. He recently played Jacob McCandless on the Emmy Award-winning HBO series, True Detective.

Jodi Russell as Janet Lee Enders

Russell plays Courtney and Erica’s supportive mom, Janet. The actress has been on a number of popular series over the years, including Conan, Touched by an Angel, and Everwood.

‘Right On Track’ Songs and Soundtrack

The Right on Track soundtrack features five tracks, including:

“18 Wheels” — Written by Phil Marshall

“That’s What Girls Do” — Written by Nina Ossoff & Richie Supa, performed by No Secrets

“Every Day, Every Night, Every Where” — Written by Marco Marinangeli & Mike Himelstein, performed by Marco Marinangeli

“I Can’t Wait” —Written by Matthew Gerrard, Brooke McClymont & Christopher Ward,

performed by Hilary Duff

“Epic Adventure” — Written by Derek Austin & Ian Hughes, performed by The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

“How Do I” —Written, Produced and Arranged by Michèle Vice-Maslin and Cameron Graves, performed by Kam

‘Right On Track’ at the Box Office

Right on Track aired on the Disney Channel in 2003. There are no viewership numbers, ratings, or box office information available.

‘Right On Track’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Right on Track opened to positive reviews from both critics and audiences. “Right on Track was as adorable and heartwarming as Disney Channel movies can be,” reads a Jalopnik review of the film. “Most Disney Channel movies are mere fairy tales—fantasies we enjoy as kids but accept as falsehoods later. This one proved to be different.”

Where ‘Right On Track’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Because of its portrayal of real-life female sports heroes, Right on Track earned a special place among fans, and became one of the most inspiring Disney Channel films of all time. On Insider‘s list of the 50 Best Disney Channel Movies of All Time, the movie was ranked at number 9.

Collider ranked Right on Track at number 72, and described it as a movie that’s “both perfectly Disney and also impossibly charming.”

‘Right On Track’ Trailer

Disney Channel's "Right On Track" – Trailer/InterviewClip from the Disney Channel's Right On Track (2003). 2007-11-15T23:01:31.000Z

‘Right On Track’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Here are a few fun fact about Right on Track you might find interesting:

1. The Real Ender Sisters Were In The Movie

While Beverly Mitchell and Brie Larson play Erica and Courtney Enders in Right on Track, they weren’t the ones behind the wheel in any of the racing scenes. As reported by ESPN, the real-life Enders sisters did their own stunts for all of the movie’s hot rod sequences. And they, along with their father, Gregg had a huge hand into what went into the script.

2. Two Stars Were On ’21 Jump Street’

Actor Jon Lindstrom, who plays Erica and Courtney’s dad, Gregg, was on an episode of the TV series 21 Jump Street in 1989. Actress Brie Larson, who plays his daughter Courtney, was on the movie reboot of 21 Jump Street, over 20 years later, in 2012.

3. One Cast Member Is Now A Marvel Superhero

Brie Larson — who plays Courtney Enders in the movie — is now the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. She appeared in the 2019 films Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, and is slated to reprise her role in Captain Marvel 2.

4. Erica Enders Is Still Racing

Right on Track tells the story of how the Ender sisters started their racing journey, but that adventure is still ongoing for Erica Enders. The champion racer continues to compete, and in spring of 2019 she broke an NHRA speed record, and now holds the class record for fastest speed at 260 mph.

5. A Song On The Soundtrack Was Sung By A Famous Disney Star

The song, “I Can’t Wait,” which is featured in the movie, was actually performed by former Disney Channel star Hillary Duff. The single was also highlighted on Duff’s show, Lizzie McGuire, and became a number one hit on Radio Disney in 2002.

