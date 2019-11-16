How to Stream ‘Shake It Up’: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

Stream Shake It Up Now

Airing on the Disney Channel from 2010 to 2013, Shake It Up follows the adventures of Rocky Blue (Zendaya) and Cece Jones (Bella Thorne), two high school teens who get their big break as background dancers on a local TV dance show. Joining them on their misadventures are Rocky’s brother Ty (Roshon Fegan) and his best friend Deuce Martinez (Adam Irigoyen), as well as CeCe’s little brother, Flynn (Davis Cleveland), and their dance competitors, Gunther Hessenheffer (Kenton Duty) and his twin sister, Tinka (Caroline Sunshine).

The series, which comes from creator Chris Thompson, is still considered one of the most popular Disney Channel original series. When it premiered in November 2010, the show garnered 6.2 million viewers and became the highest-rated series premiere ever for the network.

For those looking to watch Shake It Up online, there is good news. With the arrival of Disney’s new streaming subscription service, you can now find all three seasons of Shake It Up streaming.

Here’s how to watch Shake It Up streaming online:

How to Stream ‘Shake It Up’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Shake It Up is one of the classic original Disney movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

‘Shake It Up’: Overview

When Was It On TV: November 2010 to November 2013

Creators: Chris Thompson

Starring: Bella Thorne, Zendaya, Davis Cleveland, Roshon Fegan, Adam Irigoyen

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: Two best friends fulfill their dream of becoming dancers when they land a gig on a local Chicago TV show.

‘Shake It Up’ Plot

Shake It Up revolves around Cece (Thorne) and Rocky (Zendaya), two best friends who land their dream job as background dancers on a local TV show called Shake It Up Chicago. The teens face hijinks and misadventure as they navigate their rising stardom along with their friendships and social status in high school. Joining them in on the fun are CeCe’s younger brother Flynn (Cleveland), Rocky’s brother Ty (Fegan), his best friend Deuce (Irigoyen), and brother-sister dance duo Gunther (Duty) and Tinka (Sunshine).

How Many Seasons of ‘Shake It Up’ Are There?

Shake It Up aired for three seasons, with a total of 75 episodes from November 2010 to November 2013. Here’s a brief breakdown of each season:

‘Shake It Up’ Season 1

21 Episodes | November 2010 – August 2011

In the first season, Rocky and CeCe begin their career as background dancers on Shake It Up Chicago. As they navigate their new jobs and newfound celebrity status, the friends create a new dance craze, meet a teen heartthrob, and try to raise their grades in school.

‘Shake It Up’ Season 2

28 Episodes | September 2011 – August 2012

In Season 2, Rocky and CeCe become even more famous, but also find their friendship in trouble. Throughout the season, the friends work on their issues, take on their school’s new uniform policy, and eventually go to Japan to help create a video game.

‘Shake It Up’ Season 23

26 Episodes | October 2012 – November 2013

The final season finds CeCe and Rocky jobless when their show’s stage accidentally burns down. They become friends with their long time nemesis, Tinka, and must deal with an accident that causes CeCe to lose her memory.

The Best ‘Shake It Up’ Episodes

While every episode of Shake It Up is fun to watch, there are a few episodes that stand out above the rest. These are a few of the best Shake It Up episodes:

Season 1, Episode 17: “Vatalihootsit It Up”

In this episode, Gunther and Tinka put aside their rivalry for Vatalihootsit Day and invite CeCe and Rocky over to celebrate. The four sit down and are actually nice to each other, but it only lasts so long. Famous dance crew, The JabbawockeeZ perform at the beginning of the episode.

Season 3, Episode 26: “Remember It Up”

In the series finale, CeCe has an accident that leaves her with amnesia. Rocky does whatever she can to jog CeCe’s memory, and eventually, CeCe’s memory is restored.

‘Shake It Up’ Cast

Shake It Up features a notable cast, some of whom have gone to become well-known celebrities. Here’s a breakdown of the main characters and actors:

Thorne plays Cece Jones, Rocky’s street-smart and caring best friend. After appearing on Shake It Up, the actress was featured in popular films like The DUFF, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, and The Babysitter.

Zendaya takes on the role of Rocky, CeCe’s book-smart childhood best friend, who loves to dance just as much as she does. The singer and actress is known for her chart-topping music, as well as her role as M.J. in Spiderman: Homecoming and Spiderman: Far From Home. Currently, she has a recurring main role on the critically-acclaimed HBO drama, Euphoria.

Fegon plays Rocky’s older brother Ty, a rapper and aspiring actor who is calls himself a ladies’ man. The actor has been on a number of popular shows over the years, including Camp Rock, Kickin’ It, A.N.T. Farm, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Insecure.

Irigoyen takes on the role of Deuce, Ty’s best friend who seems to know everything about everything. After his role on Shake It Up, the actor landed a recurring role on The Last Ship, in which he played Ray, and was also featured on episodes of Whitney, 2 Broke Girls, Fresh Off the Boat, The Fosters, and K.C. Undercover.

Cleveland steps into the role of Flynn, CeCe’s younger, but much wiser brother. The young actor has been on a number of popular series, including How I Met Your Mother, Hannah Montana, Good Luck Charlie, and Rizzoli & Isles.

The series also featured Kenton Duty as rival dancer Gunther Hessenheffer and Caroline Sunshine as his sister, Tinka.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on ‘Shake It Up’ ?

Over its three seasons, Shake It Up featured a couple of exciting celebrity cameos. Here are a few of the most notable Shake It Up guest stars:

Boy Meets World star Ben Savage guest stars in Episode 6 of Season 2 as a blogger named Andy Burns who gives Shake It Up Chicago a bad review because he was once rejected by the show.

Noah Centineo as Monroe

In Episode 9 of Season 3, Noah Centineo appears on the show as Monroe, a boy from Michigan who comes to CeCe’s house looking for his lost puppy.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind ‘Shake It Up’ ?

Shake It Up comes from late,veteran TV writer and producer Chris Thompson, who created the series specifically for Disney. Here’s a breakdown of the major players behind the show:

Chris Thompson: ‘Shake It Up’ Writer/Creator/Producer

Shake It Up was created by Chris Thompson, who also served as writer and executive producer of the show. Over his nearly four decade career, Thompson worked on popular shows like Laverne & Shirley, The Larry Sanders Show, The Naked Truth, and Ladies Man.

Joel Zwick: ‘Shake It Up’ Director

After serving as director of Shake It Up, Joel Zwick went on to work on a number of popular TV series, including Jessie, Fuller House, Girl Meets World, and K.C. Undercover.

‘Shake It Up’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

The series opened to mostly positive reviews and a lot of love from Disney audiences. “Shake It Up doesn’t shake up the kidcom formula one bit,” a 2010 review by People reads, “but it has something more than the usual shiny-sparkly cuteness.”

Where ‘Shake It Up’ Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Shake It Up was one of the most popular Disney Channel original series of its time, and eventually launched Zendaya and Bella Thorne‘s now successful acting careers. On it’s list of The Best Disney Channel TV Shows, Ranker readers put the series at number 18.

‘Shake It Up’ Trailer

‘Shake It Up’ Theme Song

The theme song for Shake It Up, titled “Shake It Up,” was performed by Selena Gomez and composed by Eric Goldman, Zed Kelley, Ken Lofkoll, and Michael Corcoran.



‘Shake It Up’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. Bella Thorne Was Not A Dancer

In an interview with Seventeen, Bella Thorne revealed that she never danced before starring on Shake It Up, and only began dancing for the series.

2. There Was A ‘Good Luck Charlie’ Crossover

For Episode 13 of Season 1, Shake It Up crossed over with another popular Disney Channel series, Good Luck Charlie. In the episode, CeCe and Rocky teach Teddy, Amy, and Charlie how to dance when they come to Chicago to visit their aunt.

3. Disney Held A Real-Life Dance Off For The Show

In 2011 and 2012, the Disney Channel held real life dance competitions for kids on a series called Make Your Mark: Shake It Up Dance Off. After kids from all over the United States would audition, a judging panel that included Selena Gomez and audience votes determined the winners, who were then featured on episodes of Shake It Up.

4. There’s An Indian Version

In 2013, Disney Channel India debuted an Indian Hindi-Language version of Shake It Up, but changed the main characters from two girls to two boys.

5. It Earned Zendaya An NAACP Award Nomination

In 2012, Zendaya was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Performance In A Youth / Children’s Program.

