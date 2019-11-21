How to Stream Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Stream Snow White Now

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the first full-length, animated feature for Walt Disney Productions. It was also the first cel-animated full-length film. Released in 1937, it was developed from a Brothers Grimm fairy tale, and now families watch Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs online.

The film debuted on December 21, 1937 at Carthay Circle Theatre with a nationwide release following on February 4, 1938. During the initial release, the film grossed $8 million; over the course reissues, the film has grossed $418 million. When adjusted for inflation, the film’s earnings are considered to be the highest-grossing for an animated film.

Though it did not win the Oscar for Best Musical Score in 1938, Walt Disney was given an honorary Oscar for the film in 1939. With the launch of Disney’s new service, you can now see Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs streaming online. The film was added into the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry in 1989 and was the first Disney film to receive this honor.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs: Overview

Release Date: February 4, 1938

Creators: Dorothy Ann Blank, Richard Creeon, Merrill De Maris, Otto Englander, Earl Hurd, Dick Rickard, Ted Sears, and Webb Smith

Director: David Hand, William Cottrell, Wilfred Jackson, Larry Morey, Perce Pearce and Ben Sharpsteen

Starring: Adriana Caselotti, Lucille La Verne, Harry Stockwell, Otis Harlan, and Eddie Collins

Rating: G

Synopsis: An evil queen is so jealous of Snow White that she tries to have her killed, but with the help of seven dwarfs and many woodland creatures, Snow White survives and lives happily in the forest where she is saved by a prince.

How Long Is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs?

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has a running time of 83 minutes.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Plot

A lonely princess, Snow White lives with her evil step-mother, a vain queen. Upon hearing from her Magic Mirror that Snow White is more beautiful, the Queen has the huntsman take her to the forest to be killed. The huntsman cannot kill her but leaves her in the forest alone, where she lives with seven dwarfs. When the queen realizes she is still alive, she comes up with a plan to poison her with an apple. Snow White is put into a deep sleep. The prince, who fell in love with Snow White before she was taken to the forest, returns and wakes her from her sleep with a kiss. The Prince takes Snow White to his castle to live.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Cast

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs starred several voice-acting favorites including Mae Questel, Otis Harlan, Eddie Collins, Harry Stockwell, and Adriana Caselotti, many of whom were uncredited at the time of the film’s release.

ADRIANA CASELOTTI as SNOW WHITE

Snow White is banished to the forest by her evil stepmother, who wants her killed, but when she begins caring for seven dwarfs she is saved.

Adriana Caselotti was chosen by Walt Disney, himself, as the voice of Snow White. Disney said he wanted a ‘natural voice’ for the part and had asked Adriana’s father, a New York City music teacher, for suggestions. Once he heard her sing, he knew she was the best choice for the role. Adriana also acted in a small part in The Wizard of Oz, but had no other acting roles because Disney, who owned her studio contract, wanted to keep the ‘voice’ of Snow White secret.

LUCILLE LA VERNE as QUEEN GRIMHILDE/WITCH

Desperate to be the most beautiful women in the land, the evil queen has her step-daughter first work as a scullery maid and then tries to have her killed. When Snow White survives the first attempt on her life, the queen dons the disguise of a witch as poisons Snow White.

Lucille La Verne was one of the premiere Hollywood actresses in the 1920s and 1930s, acting in nearly fifty films. She is best known for her roles in The Mighty Barnum, A Tale of Two Cities, and as the voice of the evil queen in Snow White.

HARRY STOCKWELL as THE PRINCE

The prince hears Snow White singing at the wishing well and falls in love with her but she runs away. Upon hearing, a year later, that a beautiful princess has ‘the sleeping death’ and is being kept in the forest, he goes to her, kisses her, and saves her from her plight.

Harry Stockwell is best known for her roles in Here Comes the Band, and would act through 1973 when he appeared in his final film, The Werewolf of Washington. In addition to acting, Stockwell would sing in several films, including as the prince in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Those performances include Broadway Melody of 1936, Here Comes the Band, and Rhapsody in Blue.

EDDIE COLLINS as DOPEY

Dopey was one of the seven dwarfs who took Snow White in when she was lost in the forest. Dopey loved Snow White, but did not talk. He was considered a simpleton.

Eddie Collins not only provided the ‘voice’ of Dopey, but also the ‘voices’ of squirrels and chipmunks from the film. He is best known for his roles in Young Mr. Lincoln, Down on the Farm, and Quick Millions.

PINTO COLVIG as SLEEPY, GRUMPY, DOPEY’S HICCUPS

Sleepy and Grumpy are two of fans’ favorite dwarfs. Sleepy because he always wants a nap and Grumpy because he has a heart of gold despite his mad exterior.

Pinto Colvig provided voices for dozens of Disney animated movies and shorts, and gave life to three different dwarves, including Sleepy and Grumpy. He would also give voice to some of the Munchkins in The Wizard of Oz. He also starred as the original television Bozo in Bozo’s Circus, which aired in 1949. Disney’s animators would copy some of Colvig’s expressions to be used in the film animations, and in 2004 he was inducted posthumously into the International Clown Hall of Fame in Wisconsin.

MORONI OLSEN as MAGIC MIRROR

The Magic Mirror cannot lie, and when the queen asks who the fairest in the land is, must answer that it is Snow White.

Moroni Olsen was one of the biggest stars of the 1930s and 1940s, and continued his acting credits through the early 1950s. He would appear in more than 100 films and television shows over his career, and is best known for playing Inspector Peterson in Mildred Pierce and his roles in Lone Star and Annie Oakley. On the small screen, he would appear in series such as December Bride and the General Electric Theatre.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Songs and Soundtrack

Frank Churchill and Larry Morey were the brains behind the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs soundtrack, which included the songs Someday My Prince Will Come, Heigh-Ho, and Whistle While You Work, all of which have worked their way into the American lexicon of speaking. Some Day My Prince Will Come ranks at number 19 on AFI’s 100 Years…100 Songs list. Because Disney did not have a musical rights division at the time, the music and lyrics were administered through Bourne Co. Music Publishers, and that company retains the musical rights to this day. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs marked the first time a soundtrack was released as a recording.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Box Office

Although dubbed ‘Disney’s Folly’ when it went into production, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was met with critical acclaim from its debut at the Carthay Circle Theatre in 1937 through its nationwide run beginning in February 1938. It would appear on the cover of Time magazine a week after debuting at the Carthay, and would earn four times more than any other film released in all of 1938. With a production budget of $1.49 million, the film would earn $7.8 million internationally during the original box office run, and to date has brought in $418 million.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Reviews – What the Critics Said

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs holds a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was hailed, at release, for the realistic style of animation; the film was given an Honorary Academy Award in 1938 for ‘significant screen innovation’.

Where Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the first full-length, animated feature for Walt Disney. From the beginning, critics called it ‘Disney’s Folly’, believing it would be a flop, but many of those same critics were fans once they saw the film in theatres; at its debut, the film received a standing ovation. Since release, the key song, Some Day My Prince Will Come, has become a standard for jazz musicians. The movie ranks at 49 on AFI’s 100 Years…100 Movies list and at number 34 on the 10 Anniversary Edition of the list, it is also listed at the top animated film by the AFI and the evil queen ranks as the number 10 villain. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is credited with Disney becoming the behemoth studio it is today, launching a slew of movies based on fairy tales, theme parks, and of course, its own television network.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Trailer

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the first full-length animated film for Walt Disney Productions, and remains a fan favorite today. Here are five fast facts about the classic movie:

1. Standing Ovation for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

When the lights came up at the Carthay Circle Theatre, film critics and Hollywood heavyweights gave the film a standing ovation. In the audience, that night were film stars Judy Garland, Marlene Dietrich, and Charles Laughton.

2. Snow White Launches Walt Disney Productions

As the first full-length, animated feature for the fledgling Walt Disney Productions, Snow White is thought by many to be the film that created the Disney dynasty. The film has made the AFI’s 100 Years…100 Movies list twice.

3. Snow White Star Never Acts Again

Snow White star Adriana Caselotti would only appear in one other film, a bit part in Gone with the Wind. This is because Walt Disney, who owned her studio contract, wanted to keep the voice of Snow White a secret and would never give permission for her to act in any other films.

4. Walt Disney Given Honorary Oscar

Though it wouldn’t win any awards during the original release, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs developer Walt Disney was given an Honorary Academy Award the following year. The film has also been listed in the National Film Registry for preservation.

5. Snow White merchandise earns $100 million

With original box office receipts totaling more than $7 million worldwide, the studio began selling merchandise. T-shirts, hats, dolls, and even garden seeds were sold, and adjusted for inflation total sales of Snow White merchandise total $100 million.

