How to Stream ‘The Suite Life of Zack & Cody’: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

Have you ever imagined what life would be like living in a hotel? For twins Zack and Cody Martin, that was their reality after their mom booked a permanent gig as a lounge singer at the Tipton Hotel in Boston. There, they have the chance to interact with London Tipton, the spoiled teen daughter of the hotel’s owner, and Mr. Moseby, the hotel’s diligent manager.

Zack and Cody, played by Dylan and Cole Sprouse respectively, were big roles for the twins. Even though they had some successful roles earlier in their career (like Big Daddy, co-starring alongside Adam Sandler) the Martin twins even had a semi-successful spin-off show, which is rare for a Disney Channel show. Even though most sitcoms have rumored sequels, they usually fall apart during production. But for Zack and Cody, all they needed was a new venue — like a cruise ship — to successfully revamp their series.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody is streaming on Disney+ — so if you’re curious about the show, or want to rewatch old episodes that you remember from childhood, you’re in luck. All three seasons of the original series are available, Here’s how to stream The Suite Life of Zack and Cody so you can start your marathon today.

‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’: Overview

When Was It On TV: March 2005 – September 2008

Creators: Danny Kallis, Jim Geoghan

Starring: Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse, Brenda Song, Ashley Tisdale

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: After their mom books a job at the Tipton Hotel, twins Zack and Cody call the suite floor their home. Throughout the series, they get into trouble — either at the hotel or at school.

‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ Plot

Zack and Cody live with their mom, Carey, and join her after she becomes a lounge singer at the Tipton Hotel, which has some similarities to the Hilton chain. As they live the “suite life,” they also learn how to interact with the snobby London, who’s the daughter of the owner, and Maddie, the candy shop girl who attends high school at a private school called Our Lady of Perpetual Sorrow.

How Many ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ Seasons Are There?

The show aired for three seasons, with 87 episodes total.

‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ Season 1

26 Episodes | March 2005 – January 2006

As Zack and Cody settle into the Tipton, manager Mr. Moseby knows they’ll be trouble — and at one point even bribes the brothers to stay away from the hotel when an inspection hits. Zack starts up a crush on Maddie, the candy counter girl, and even thinks the feelings might be mutual in the episode “A Prom Story.” Both London and Maddie bond over a crush on singer Jesse McCartney, who appears in the 17th episode titled “Rock Star in the House.” But, that doesn’t mean they’re best friends — later in the season, they compete over who’ll get the cover of a teen magazine in the episode “Pilot Your Own Life.”

‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ Season 2

39 Episodes | February 2006- June 2007

Season two brings about new characters, such as Corrie, played by Vanessa Hudgens. This year, Zack and Cody are facing their last year of middle school. In the episode “Books & Birdhouses,” London tries to steal one of Maddie’s idea for a book, and makes a lot of money, until she realizes she’s in hot water. It turns out that Maddie got the idea somewhere else, but London is the one getting sued. One of the most notable episodes — “That’s So Suite Life of Hannah Montana” — is featured this season. Since it’s a crossover with Hannah Montana and That’s So Raven, plenty of Disney stars are present. This season also featured a two-parter episode called “The Suite Life Goes Hollywood,” which aired near the end of the season.

‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ Season 3

22 Episodes | June 2007 – September 2008

While Cody graduates from Buckner Middle School, Zack’s academic grades aren’t half as good — he needs to go to summer school. Cody chooses to get a job at the Paul Revere Mini Mart, and Maddie — who was once at the candy counter — gets replaced by Mr. Moseby after she gets a job as a summer camp counselor. Mr. Moseby’s replacement is named Nia, and she’s his niece. In episode 21, “Let Us Entertain You,” Carey gets an offer to sing on a cruise ship called the SS Tipton, and London starts a marathon of her brand new web-series, titled “Yay Me!” Staring London Tipton.”

What Are the Best ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ Episodes?

Since episodes could easily stand alone, it’s difficult to figure out which episodes of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody are the best. These three, however, are the most memorable.

Season 2, Episode 20: “That’s So Suite Life of Hannah Montana”

This episode, which bravely combined three Disney sitcoms, served as a three-part special, reportedly gaining between 5.7–7.1 million viewers.

Season 3, Episode 3: “Sink or Swim”

After a rumor comes out that London can’t swim, she begins getting lessons from Lance, played by Aaron Musicant. As her lessons go on, she realizes that she’s falling in love with him. This is the start of their relationship, which continues on for a few episodes.

Season 3, Episode 9: “Lip Synchin’ in the Rain”

This must have been an interesting episode for Ashley Tisdale, as she starred in both this show and “High School Musical.” It was also a good crossover for High School Musical, as it’s literally the center of the episode. Funny enough, it’s London who gets the role of Sharpay, and not Maddie. The kids star in their own rendition, which is a must-watch episode for all fans of the TV movie.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody Cast

Cole Sprouse as Cody Martin

Cody is the brighter twin of the two, who usually goes along with Zack’s schemes. As an actor, Cole Sprouse has broken out of the Disney mold by playing Jughead Jones on the hit TV show Riverdale.

Dylan Sprouse as Zack Martin

Zack is more rebellious than his brother, and the brains behind most of their pranks. Dylan Sprouse took a brief break from acting after his Disney shows wrapped, now occasionally appearing in shorts.

Brenda Song as London Tipton

Brenda Song, who played the snobby yet sophisticated London Tipton, also moved on from Disney. She’s been working steadily, appearing in shows like Scandal, New Girl, and Station 19.

Ashley Tisdale as Maddie Fitzpatrick

Maddie works a few jobs on the series, but her most recognizable is that of the candy counter girl at the Tipton Hotel. She’s hard-working and smart and has multiple siblings. Ashley Tisdale has been a go-to actress for Disney, as she also appeared in High School Musical. She also provided the voice of Candace Flynn in Phineas and Ferb.

Kim Rhodes as Carey Martin

Kim Rhodes played Carey, Zack and Cody’s mom. Even though she’s often on the road, she’s still a loving (and patient) mom to her sons. After the show aired, Rhodes was featured in episodes of Supernatural and Criminal Minds.

Phill Lewis as Mr. Moseby

Mr. Moseby loves his job, even though the twins often make it difficult — which likely helped spark his catchphrase of “Good luck with that.” As far as adult figures went, he was very important in keeping the flow of the show. As for Phill Lewis, he hasn’t booked a steady sitcom since the two Zack and Cody shows went off the air.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’?

Being a successful Disney show meant that plenty of people were willing to star in an episode. Here’s a list of the most important The Suite Life of Zack and Cody guest stars.

Selena Gomez as Gwen

Gomez got to play Cody’s girlfriend in the season 2 episode “A Midsummer’s Nightmare”, even though she ends up kissing Zack due to their involvement in the school play. Lucky for Gomez, this was actually her first kiss.

Zac Efron as Trevor

Zac Efron, who plays a merit scholar named Trevor, had a brief fling with Maddie, which was even more special as the two knew each other from High School Musical. His episode, “”Odd Couples,” starts out the second season.

Vanessa Hudgens as Corrie

Vanessa Hudgens was in multiple episodes throughout season two, playing the part of Maddie’s best friend. Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale are very close off-camera too, so the role should have come naturally.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’?

The show was created by producers Danny Kallis and Jim Geoghan. Rumor has it that instead of Zack and Cody, Dylan and Cole were going to use their own names for the series — so, the twins likely shaped the series as well. Here are the other people who worked hard on the show.

Rich Correll: ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ Director

Rich Correll was a popular guy on the set of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. He directed 44 episodes of the show and also worked on its spinoff. Most recently, he directed 25 episodes of Fuller House.

Adam I. Lapidus: ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ Writer and Producer

Adam I. Lapidus wrote 13 episodes of the show and produced 29 episodes. He also served as the co-executive producer on the spinoff.

Jeny Quine: ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ Writer and Producer

Jeny Quine wrote 11 episodes and produced 18 episodes. Since, she’s worked on set for shows like The Thundermans and Austin & Ally.

‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

The show was a hit for preteens, and most adults seemed to have no problem with it. It was popular enough to have a franchise and help launch careers. But as far as critics go, not many of them went ahead to review the series.

Where ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Culturally, people are well aware of the Sprouse twins. Even though they didn’t become the world’s next Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, it still made headline news when they chose college over their acting careers and worked jobs in the restaurant industry to make a decent dollar. As both of them had a falling out with Disney, it’s unlikely that they’d ever sign on for a reboot. Fans would likely be okay with that, especially since the brothers themselves have moved on and found roles that don’t require them to be together.

‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ Trailer

‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ Theme Song

The theme song was called “Here I Am,” and it was written by John Adair and Steve Hampton, and performed by Loren Ellis and the Drew Davis Band.

‘The Suite LIfe of Zack & Cody’ Trailer

‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. Cole wasn’t all that happy on the show.

He admitted once that he probably wouldn’t have pursued acting if his mother didn’t push him into it. He also said that when he was filming for Disney, he often “felt like an automaton.” Some time off made him appreciate his craft once again.

2. Ashley Tisdale initially auditioned for the role of London.

If it had worked out this way, it would have been a completely different show. Producers thought that she’d work better as Maddie, and fans have to agree. It’d be hard to imagine the series without Brenda Song.

3. One episode will never air again.

Chris Brown appeared on the season three episode “Doin’ Time in Suite 2330,” but it was taken off the air after his domestic abuse of Rihanna went public. It also wasn’t available on streaming services.

4. Ashley Tisdale is naturally a brunette.

She’s been in the spotlight as a blonde, but her real hair color is actually brown. Throughout her career, she’s experimented with all colors, including rose gold and strawberry blonde.

5. Cole and Dylan had ideas for a new spinoff, but they were laughed out of the office.

Cole and Dylan wanted to have a season where their characters transitioned someone new into the mix so that the crew of the show would be able to keep their jobs while the brothers went to college. Unfortunately, Disney wasn’t fond of the idea — until later, when they tried to pitch it to the twins as their own. That’s the last meeting that the Sprouse twins had with the network.

