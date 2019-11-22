How to Stream Tangled: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Tangled Now

Tangled holds the honor of being Disney’s 50th full-length, animated film. It was released in 2010, and is based on the fairy tale Rapunzel by The Brothers Grimm. You can watch Tangled online using Disney +. Unlike ‘princess’ films from the past, Tangled didn’t use the female character’s first name or a princess-type title. The creators say this is because the film has two protagonists – both Rapunzel and Flynn – but critics have said that Disney did this to try to appeal to a wider audience after the lackluster performance of The Princess and the Frog.

The film stars pop star Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi and follows Rapunzel as she convinces a scoundrel to take her into the wider world after her mother refuses to allow her to leave her tower. Tangled had a big box office performance and has since been released to DVD but now you can watch Tangled streaming. The film was nominated for more than 50 awards, including Best Original Song at both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes. It would win 10 awards including the #D Creative Arts Lumiere Award for the ‘I See the Light’ scene with the lanterns. Here’s how to stream Tangled right now:

How to Stream Tangled – Exclusively on Disney+

Tangled is one of the fan-favorite Disney movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream Tangled and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Tangled” 5. Tap on “Tangled” 6. Tap the PLAY button

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Start Your Free Trial

Tangled: Overview

Release Date: November 24, 2010

Creators: Brothers Grimm, Dan Fogelman,

Director: Nathan Greno, Byron Howard

Starring: Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Donna Murphy,

Rating: PG

Synopsis: A young girl with magical, long hair longs to leave her tower to see the world.

How Long Is Tangled?

Tangled has a running time of 100 minutes.

Tangled Plot

Long ago, a drop a sunlight fell to the earth and grew a magical flower that could heal wounds. Mother Gothel used the flowers for hundreds of years, to keep herself young, but one day soldiers come to the area and take the flower to heal the queen. They create a tonic, which the queen drinks, and it heals her. After the queen is healed she has a baby girl, whose hair is infused with the same healing powers. The king and queen name her Rapunzel, but Mother Gothel steals into the castle and kidnaps the little girl. Sixteen years later, Mother Gothel continues to keep Rapunzel locked away in a tower, refusing to let her into the world or to cut her hair, because that will take away her healing power. Rapunzel wants to go into the world, specifically to watch the sky lanterns. Mother Gothel refuses because she knows that the lanterns are released by the king and queen on Rapunzel’s birthday in the hopes and one day they will find her again. When Mother Gothel leaves the tower, a scoundrel arrives after having stolen the princess’ crown from the castle. He wants to hide from the guards chasing him. Rapunzel fights him with her skillet and ties him up. She hides the stolen crown, which forces him to agree to take her to the lanterns in the hopes of getting the crown back. Flynn takes Rapunzel first to the Snuggly Duckling, hoping she’ll give up her quest. Instead of being afraid of the men there, she charms them and they are nice to her. But, Mother Gothel has followed them and convinces a pair of guards to go inside after Flynn, who is a wanted thief. Flynn and Rapunzel escape, but Flynn in wounded. Rapunzel is afraid her power to heal will scare Flynn away, but she heals his wound, anyway. The next day, they two continue on their way only to be found by Maximus, a horse of the castle guard who has been tracking Flynn. Rapunzel convinces Maximus and Flynn to enter a truce so she can see the lanterns, and as they go through the day Rapunzel and Flynn fall in love. On a boat, as they are watching the lanterns rise, Rapunzel gives Flynn the crown. He takes her back to shore but two thugs from the Snuggly Duckling are there and knock him out before convincing Rapunzel that Flynn has left her alone. Mother Gothel arrives and tells Rapunzel she will never betray her the way Flynn has. Back at the tower Rapunzel realizes that she has painted the royal crown over and over throughout the tower; she realizes she has done this because she is the missing princess and confronts Mother Gothel. Meanwhile, Eugene has been sentences to death for stealing the crown but more of the Snuggly Duckling thugs and Maximus help him escape. Flynn hurries to the tower but Gothel is there and tricks him, then stabs him. Rapunzel says she will go with Gothel but only if she is allowed to heal Flynn; but Flynn wants her to be free and before she can heal him, he cuts off her hair. This turns Rapunzel’s hair brown; Mother Gothel trips and falls out the window. Rapunzel cries over Eugene, who dies in her arms. But one of her tears lands on Flynn’s face and this heals him. He takes her to the castle where she is reunited with her parents. The kingdom celebrates the return of their princess and Flynn and Rapunzel get married.

Tangled Cast

Several well-known character actors lent their voices to Tangled, including Jeffrey Tambor, Brad Garrett, and Richard Kiel. Here are the main cast members of the movie.

Mandy Moore as Rapunzel

Rapunzel is desperate to see the world outside her castle, but doesn’t realize that her adoptive mother is also an evil witch. Mandy Moore is an accomplished singer and actress who is best known for her role in the TV series This is Us. She has also appeared in The Princess Diaries, A Walk to Remember, and Saved.

Zachary Levi as Flynn Rider

Flynn is a thief who steals the crown of the missing princess, and who then helps Rapunzel find adventure in the world. Zachary Levi has resumed his role as Flynn throughout the Disney universe, appearing not only in the film but in Tangled: The Series and in the Kingdom hearts video game. In addition, he has appeared in Shazam!, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Thor: The Dark World.

Donna Murphy as Mother Gothel

Mother Gothel uses the power of the flower, and then of Rapunzel’s hair, to remain young. Donna Murphy is an award winning actress who is best known for her roles in the films Center Stage and Tangled. She has appeared in 60 films and television shows and is a Tony award winner for her roles in Passion and The King and I.

Ron Perlman as Stabbington Brothers

The Stabbington Brothers work for Mother Gothel to break up Flynn and Rapunzel. Ron Perlman is an award winning actor and producer who is best known for her television roles in Beauty and the Beast and Sons of Anarchy. He also starred in the Hellboy franchise and Pacific Rim.

Tangled Songs and Soundtrack

Disney would turn to Alan Menken for the soundtrack to Tangled; Menken has previously worked on the soundtracks to Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast, but the songs for Tangled wouldn’t fare as well as previous efforts. Menken would collaborate with songwriter Glenn Slater. Featuring pop star Mandy Moore singing, the soundtrack would peak at #44 of Billboard’s 200 chart, and has 20 tracks from the film.

Tangled at the Box Office

Disney was hoping that Tangled would perform much stronger out of the gate than its predecessor, The Princess and the Frog, and it did perform well for them. Opening weekend, the film would bring in just over $86 million, and through the initial run, box office revenues would top $591 million, making it a success. It would be the third Disney film of 2010 to land in the top 10 for box office receipts.

Tangled Reviews – What the Critics Said

Although not specifically disliked, Tangled was not as well-received by critics as Disney had hoped. Most praised the visual effects, but noted that while the storyline was entertaining, the songs seemed derivative and that the films was not as memorable as previous Disney efforts. That didn’t keep crowds away, and the film still holds an 89% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where Tangled Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Talk about its place in television. Where it ranks on best-of-all-time lists, what kind of ratings it and reviews it has received, its cultural and pop-cultural significance, etc.. With links.

Tangled Trailer

VideoVideo related to how to stream tangled: your family viewing guide 2019-11-21T20:40:29-05:00

Stream Tangled Now

Tangled Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Tangled was the first of Disney’s ‘princess’ films to get a PG rating – for limited violence – by the MPAA. Previous films were all rated G. Here are five more facts about the production of the film:

1. Rapunzel’s Market Entry Harkens to Disneyworld

When creating the scene when Rapunzel enters the marketplace, animators took inspiration from the Disney properties. They wanted Rapunzel to be excited, and so created the scene, pulling inspiration from the entrances of both Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida, making Rapunzel’s excitement reminiscent of childrens’ entrances into the theme parks.

2. Rapunzel and Flynn Visit Arendelle

It doesn’t happen in Tangled, but Rapunzel and Flynn go on a trip to another Disney property – Arendelle. The two can be seen during the ‘opening the gates’ scene when Anna is singing and excitedly watching everyone arrive for Elsa’s coronation.

3. Tangled Takes on Look of Oil Paintings

Disney executives were adamant that the film be created using 3D computer animation; Glen Keane, the lead animator, wanted the film to be more artistic and held a meeting so that the film would have ‘the aesthetic’ of a 2D film but with 3D CGI animation. The result is that the backgrounds are deep and reminiscent of oil paintings on canvas but with great attention to detail. Much of the technology and programming was created by Disney specifically for the film.

4. Disney Hides Clues about Mother Gothel’s Intentions

Before it becomes apparent that Mother Gothel doesn’t have Rapunzel’s best intentions at heart, there are clues to her nature, and those clues harken back to classic Disney films. Viewers see a spinning wheel, the tool used in Sleeping Beauty, the outline of an apple, as was used in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and the lantern on the newel post is lit in green, which is reminiscent of Maleficent’s magic in Sleeping Beauty.

5. Tangled Makes 3rd Top 10 Film for Disney

Disney has three films in the top 10 for box office returns in 2010. Those three films are Toy story 3 (#1), which earned $410 million, Alice in Wonderland (#2), which earned $332 million), and Rapunzel (#10), which earned $200 million. The film is also the sixth highest-grossing film of all time for Disney, behind Frozen, Zootopia, The Lion King, Big Hero 6, and Moana.

Stream Tangled Now