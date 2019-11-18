How to Stream Teen Beach Movie: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Teen Beach Movie Now

In Teen Beach Movie (2013), teen sweethearts, Brady (Ross Lynch) and Mack (Maia Mitchell), catch the last rays of sunshine while surfing at Mack’s grandfather’s beach hut. While Mack is preparing to leave for private school the next day, Brady and her grandfather watch their favorite surfer-musical, Wet Side Story. When Mack goes surfing a 40-foot wave, Brady follows her and the both wash up on the shore of the set of the same musical. It was followed by the 2015 release of the sequel Teen Beach 2.

Watch Teen Beach Movie online to see how the pair navigate 1960s beach culture where the hair never gets wet and people start fights by breaking into song.

Here’s how to stream Teen Beach Movie right now:

How to Stream ‘TEEN BEACH MOVIE’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Teen Beach Movie is one of the fan-favorite Disney original movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘TEEN BEACH MOVIE’: Overview

Release Date: July 19, 2013

Creators: Robert Horn, Vince Marcello, Mark Landry

Director: Jeffrey Hornaday

Starring: Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell, Grace Phipps, Garrett Clayton

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: Teen sweethearts prepare to break up but surf one final wave before parting ways, only to end up in a 1960s alternate reality.

How Long Is ‘TEEN BEACH MOVIE’?

Teen Beach Movie is 95 minutes long.

‘TEEN BEACH MOVIE’ Plot

Brady (Ross Lynch) and Mack (Maia Mitchell) are teen sweethearts that are forced to break up when Mack announces that she must go away to a private school in accordance with her dead mother’s wishes. Her grandfather (Barry Bostwick) and Brady watch their favorite 1960s beach musical, Wet Side Story, where cast members of the rival surfer and biker gangs battle for turf at Big Momma’s restaurant. Mack decides to surf one last wave and Brady follows her on a jet-ski but the pair wash ashore at the same fictional island from the musical and join the surfer gang.

After Lela (Grace Phipps) falls for Brady and Tanner (Garrett Clayton) falls for Mack instead of for each other, they begin to have concerns that the plotline is going to be irreversibly changed. When they realize that their hair never gets wet and they cannot stop singing, they begin to worry that they’ll never be able to ride the next wave back to real life. After learning to navigate 1960s beach culture and turf wars, they finally see the wave approaching that will take them home.

The ride the wave back to their Big Poppa’s (Barry Bostwick) beach hut as if no time has passed and, despite the promise Mack made to her Aunt Antoinette (Suzanne Cryer) she decides to skip private school to spend more time with Brady on the beach.

‘TEEN BEACH MOVIE’ Cast

Teen Beach Movie has an all-star cast of Disney Channel teen royalty, known for their acting as well as musical chops.

ROSS LYNCH as BRADY

As the lead in the blockbuster Disney Classic Original Movie, Brady played the love interest of “Mack” (McKenzie played by Maia Mitchell). He’s won multiple Kids Choice and Teen Choice Awards for his work in Disney Channel Original Comedy Series Austin and Ally.

MAIA MITCHELL as McKENZIE

As the lead role of Mack/McKenzie, Mitchell had the chance to demonstrate her many talents as a singer and guitar player. She is a Disney Channel star from Australia.

GRACE PHIPPS as LELA

Phipps is a well-known Disney star who played the role of Lela in Teen Beach Movie. She is known for her TV work, where she has appeared in numerous family productions as well as horror films.

GARRETT CLAYTON as TANNER

Clayton got his start in TV, making a name for himself with Teen Beach Movie as Tanner, the love interest of Lela. He’s also known for Hairspray Live, King Cobra and The Fosters.

‘TEEN BEACH MOVIE’ Songs and Soundtrack

The Teen Beach Movie soundtrack was released July 15, 2013 by Walt Disney Records, claiming the number three spot on the Billboard 100. It was the fourth best selling album of 2013. The pop-rock/rockabilly tracks are performed by members of the cast, with “Surf Crazy” featuring the cast, Spencer Lee and Keely Hawk.

‘TEEN BEACH MOVIE’ at the Box Office

Video sales for Teen Beach Movie reached $12,305,400, with the US TV film premier having 8.4 million viewers and the UK premier having 597,000 viewers.

‘TEEN BEACH MOVIE’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Critics said that Teen Beach Movie was a solid attempt to create another blockbuster the scope of High School Musical, with several musical tracks that lent weight to the production.

Where ‘Teen Beach Movie’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Teen Beach Movie was a blockbuster that scored higher with critics than with viewers. The soundtrack was a top seller and reached number three on the Billboard 100. It is a huge draw for TV audiences, reaching 13.5 million viewers in its initial screenings. Compared to Disney tween mega-hit franchise High School Musical, this Disney Classic Original movie is a solid second place. It has served to launch many of its stars onto much greater success beyond the Disney Channel and family dramas.

‘TEEN BEACH MOVIE’ Trailer

‘TEEN BEACH MOVIE’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Five facts about Teen Beach Movie that prove it was destined to be a mega-hit in the making.

1. One in a Million (That Year)

Teen Beach Movie was the only Disney Channel Original movie released in 2013, making this the first time this happened since 1997, with Under Wraps.

2. Navel Gazing

All the actresses in Teen Beach Movie wore bikinis that covered their navels during the parts of the movie set in the 1960s.

3. Keep the Change

Before “Cruisin’ for a Bruisin'” Lela puts a quarter in the jukebox, which plays songs for 24 cents.

4. Special Dedication

Teen Beach movie was dedicated to beach party film legend and Original Mouseketeer, Annette Funicello, who died that year after struggling with MS.

5. Title Change

The movie Mack and Brady get trapped in is a play on the Broadway musical, West Side Story (1961).

