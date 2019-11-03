How To Stream The Game Plan: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream the Game Plan Now

The Game Plan didn’t start Dwayne Johnson’s career and it certainly didn’t catapult him into stardom. What it did do for him, however, was help fans see him as someone other than The Rock, a professional wrestler. The movie is about a selfish NFL player who finds out he has a daughter and learns the hard way about how to be a dad and think of someone other than himself.

The plot itself might be on the predictable side, but having Dwayne Johnson in the lead role is likely what has people wondering how to watch The Game Plan online now, years after its initial theatrical release. The movie came out in 2007, which was a few years after Johnson’s retirement from the WWE. Clearly, his goal was to make it as an actor instead of a wrestler, much like John Cena is attempting to do right now. And maybe The Game Plan helped Johnson a little on his journey to movie star status.

Thanks to the internet, streaming The Game Plan has never been easier, and maybe new and old fans want to do just that because they want to see Johnson in the earlier years of his movie career. Either way, here’s how to stream The Game Plan right now.

‘The Game Plan’: Overview

Release Date: September 28, 2007

Creators: Nichole Millard, Kathryn Price, and Audrey Wells

Director: Andy Fickman

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kyra Sedgwick, Morris Chestnut, Roselyn Sanchez, and Madison Pettis

Rating: PG

Synopsis: When an NFL star learns he has a daughter from a relationship he had eight years ago, his world is turned upside down.

How Long Is ‘The Game Plan’?

The original theatrical release of The Game Plan was one hour and 50 minutes long.

‘The Game Plan’ Plot

The Game Plan is the story of an up and coming NFL star who finds out he is the father to a precocious eight year old girl. When the movie starts off, quarterback Joe Kingman is living a happy bachelor life and seems to enjoy his free time without being tied down by anyone or anything. Enter Peyton Kelly, who is dropped off at his home by his ex-wife who he divorced year before. Needless to say, Joe had no idea he had fathered a child and being a responsible parent doesn’t come easily to him.

What starts off as a way to garner better publicity as a father figure, however, slowly melds into Joe embracing the fact that he is a dad and that he and his daughter have a lot in common. While Joe tries to remain a dominant and selfish player on the field, he works on being a parent to Peyton outside of the game.

When Joe learns that Peyton’s mom, his ex-wife, was actually killed in a car accident and she had been living with hr maternal aunt and snuck away to meet Joe, things come to a head. But Joe soon realizes that he wants to stay in Peyton’s life and even has a change of heart as a professional football player. By the end of the movie, he and Peyton have developed a real relationship and she moves in with him for good, while he appreciates the more important things in life. Cue the tears.

‘The Game Plan’ Cast

At the time of its release, The Game Plan featured Dwayne Johnson as its star and he was billed officially as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson because of his career as a WWE wrestler. These days, he does more acting than anything, but The Game Plan offered a way for fans to see him as a different kind of actor than he previously portrayed in professional entertainment wrestling. The rest of the cast, including Madison Pettis, are just as important to the overall story of the movie, but it could be argued that The Game Plan helped launch Johnson’s acting career.

Dwayne Johnson as Joe Kingman

Joe Kingman is your typical pompous NFL star when the movie starts off. He wants little to nothing to do with his surprise daughter and he makes that clear right off the bat. Eventually, though, she teaches him about the importance of family and of playing a fair game. In real life, Dwayne Johnson was known more as The Rock at the time of The Game Plan’s release, but he also played college football, which may have helped make playing his character in The Game Plan a little easier.

Madison Pettis as Peyton Kelly

Although Peyton Kelly approaches Joe because she wants to get to know him as her biological father, she does so under dishonest pretenses. Her intentions are pure enough, though, as she just wants to know him after her mother dies in a car accident. Outside of The Game Plan, Madison Pettis hadn’t had any major TV or film roles at the time. Since then, she has had roles in TV shows like Cory in the House and The Fosters and she has never quite stopped working.

Kyra Sedgwick as Stella Peck

Stella Peck is Joe’s hard as nails agent who at first looks down on the idea of Joe welcoming Peyton into his life. She believes a kid will be poor for his image, but after she realizes Joe needs to present a more fatherly appearance to the press, she encourages his relationship, if only to boost his popularity. Kyra Sedgwick’s role in The Game Plan is relatively minor compared to those of her co-stars, but she is actually an Emmy Award-winning actress otherwise.

Roselyn Sanchez as Monique Vasquez

As Peyton’s ballet instructor, Monique Vasquez challenges Joe to partake in dancing himself so he can see how much of a challenge it is, even to a professional athlete. Joe welcomes the challenge and they soon bond over their chemistry and over spending time with Peyton. They essentially end up together, but Monique isn’t one to allow Joe to get away with any of his former antics. After The Game Plan, Roselyn Sanchez was in a handful of TV series and TV movies, but she was also the executive producer of Death of a Vegas Showgirl, in which she starred.

Morris Chestnut as Travis Sanders

Travis Sanders is the wide receiver on the same team as Joe and he is ignored time and again so Joe can showboat his talents. Outside of The Game Plan, however, Morris Chestnut isn’t ignored as an actor in his field. He has been in a variety of different genres on the big and small screens, including a role in Nurse Jackie and Legends and a co-starring role in the comedy superhero movie Kick-Ass 2.

‘The Game Plan’ Songs and Soundtrack

Unfortunately for fans of The Game Plan, there is no designated soundtrack to the movie. When a film doesn’t have a handful of memorable songs to go along with it or even a unique score, sometimes a soundtrack just isn’t necessary. Although there are some songs related to the movie, like My Girl by The Temptations and Let’s Get It On by Marvin Gaye, there is no actual soundtrack for ale. Instead, you can buy individual songs which were featured in the film.

‘The Game Plan’ at the Box Office

To some, The Game Plan might seem like one step above a Disney Channel Original Movie. And maybe in some ways, it is. If it wasn’t for the big names who starred in the movie, it might have also worked as a TV movie. But perhaps because of those big names, it managed to $90,648,202 domestically and $147,880,543 worldwide. Compared to the $22 million budget, those numbers are pretty impressive.

‘The Game Plan’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

The general opinion among reviewers at the time of The Game Plan’s release wasn’t great. Most recognized the movie for his predictable plot lines rather than the funny or heartwarming moments thrown in to show Johnson and Pettis’ chemistry as fictional father and daughter. Empire Online said, “Even The Rock’s immense charisma cannot save this predictable fare,” which says a lot about some of the critics’ views of the film at the time. The New York Times also called the movie out for its predictable storyline and further drove home the fact that The Game Plan was not a hit among critics.

Where ‘The Game Plan’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

The Game Plan was the first starring role Johnson had after he left the WWE as a permanent player. And even after that, he continued to land starring roles in other Disney movies, like Race to Witch Mountain and Moana. The Game Plan didn’t mark the beginning of his career as an entertainer overall, but it played a big role in the beginning. And while critics may have given the movie negative reviews, it does have a higher rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 69% instead of the critics’ score of 29%. And since The Wrap placed it in the middle of a list of Johnson’s movies ranked from worst to best, it’s safe to say that it at least made an impact in some way.

‘The Game Plan’ Trailer

‘The Game Plan’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

One of the biggest fun facts about The Game Plan is probably that it allowed Johnson to revisit his time as an almost professional NFL player. But there are plenty of other trivial tidbits about The Game Plan which make it even more fun to rewatch whenever you can. But part of the fun in rewatching movies is getting to see them through the lens of someone who is an “in” with all of the little facts not everyone else knows about.

1. This Was ‘The Rock’s Last Movie

While The Game Plan wasn’t Johnson’s last movie, it was the final movie in which he would also be credited as The Rock. This was likely a way for Johnson to step away from his wrestling persona completely and embrace his career as a movie actor instead.

2. It Was A First Movie For Another Star

Pettis made her feature film debut with The Game Plan. Before the movie, she had appeared in the shows Barney & Friends and Hannah Montana, but this was her first actual movie in which she starred.

3. Elvis Was Dwayne Johnson’s Idea

In the movie, Joe is a big Elvis fan. This was Johnson’s idea to add into the film because in real life he, too is a huge Elvis fan. In fact, most of the memorabilia used on-set was actually from his own personal collection.

4. Three Of The Movie’s Stars Played Detectives

Although they were never in a TV show or movie together as law enforcement, Sedgwick, Johnson, and Chestnut all played detectives at some point. For Sedwick, it was in the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, for Johnson it was The Other Guys, and for Chestnut, it was Kick-Ass 2.

5. The Movie Almost Featured A Famous Team

Originally, The Game Plan was going to feature the New England Patriots as Joe’s football team. But because the negotiations were too difficult, producers went the much more inexpensive route by choosing a fictional team.

