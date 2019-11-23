How to Stream The Prince & The Pauper: Your Viewing Guide

Stream The Prince & The Pauper Now

The Prince & The Pauper is a short animated Disney film released in 1990 and directed by George Scribner. It takes place in England, where the King (voiced by Frank Welker) has fallen ill. Rather than be of help, the Captain of the guards, Pete (voiced by Arthur Burghardt), decides to steal food from villagers claiming it’s by the King’s orders. On the way back to the castle with a carriage full of stolen food, Pete is spotted by three beggers, Mickey (voiced by Wayne Allwine), Goofy (voiced by Bill Farmer), and Pluto (also voiced by Bill Farmer). Smelling the food in the carriage, Pluto takes off running, forcing Mickey and Goofy to follow. When they get to the castle, the Prince soon realizes how much Mickey looks like him, inspiring them to swap lives.

Once the Prince is outside of the castle walls disguised as a beggar, he starts to see all of the theft and corruption being caused by people he trusted. Inspired by the Mark Twain story of the same title, streaming The Prince & The Pauper shows Disney’s interpretation of the story using some of our favorite cartoon characters. It was the last Disney movie to be made using the traditional ink-and-paint and camera process during creation before more advanced technology made it obsolete. Ready to watch The Prince & The Pauper online?

Here’s how to stream The Prince & The Pauper right now:

How to Stream ‘The Prince & The Pauper’ – Exclusively on Disney+

The Prince & The Pauper is one of the many animated movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘The Prince & The Pauper’: Overview

Release Date: November 16, 1990

Creators: Gerrit Graham, Sam Graham, and, Chris Hubbell

Director: George Scribner

Starring: Wayne Allwine, Bill Farmer, Arthur Burghardt, and Tony Anselmo

Rating: G

Synopsis: The Prince switches places with a beggar after realizing the two look identical.

How Long Is ‘The Prince & The Pauper’?

As a short film, The Prince & The Pauper is just 25 minutes long.

‘The Prince & The Pauper’ Plot

The Prince & The Pauper begins with a sickly King (Welker) who is known for being kind and compassionate. Unknown to him, the Captain of the guards, Pete (Burghardt), has destroyed his reputation by stealing from villagers on the King’s orders. On one particular outing, Pete is returning to the castle with his stolen goods when three beggars spot his carriage. Mickey (Allwine), Goofy (Farmer), and Pluto (Farmer) notice a sausage link hanging out of the back of the wagon, which sends Pluto running after it.

Mickey and Goofy follow them to the castle, knocking on the door to see if anyone has seen his dog, Pluto. They are allowed into the castle, but only because Mickey is mistaken for the Prince. After it’s realized that he’s not the Prince, commotion ensues, and Pete tries to kick them out of the castle. Curious, the Prince asks to meet Mickey. When the two are alone, the Prince convinces MIckey to temporarily switch places with him so he can leave the castle.

Once they switch, the Prince leaves with Goofy and Pluto while Mickey stays behind stuck doing school work. Meanwhile, the Prince starts to see that England is suffering under the King’s rule. He learns that Pete is stealing food from villagers in the King’s name, leaving the people hungry and poor. Upon seeing it happen, the Prince tries to stop the thieves. However, they don’t believe he’s the Prince, and the soldiers try to chase him down.

Back at the castle, the dying King tells Mickey that it’s time for him to take over as the new King. Mickey decides he must find the real Prince right away, but knowing of the swap, Pete blackmails Mickey into taking the crown by threatening to kill Pluto. After hearing the bells announcing the King has died, the Prince rushes back to the castle. Pete has him thrown into the dungeon, only for him to be rescued by Goofy. After a scuffle, the Prince is rightly crowned with Mickey and Pluto ruling by his side.

‘The Prince & The Pauper’ Cast

When you watch The Prince & The Pauper online, listen to see if you can recognize the voices of these famous Disney voice actors.

WAYNE ALLWINE as MICKEY MOUSE/THE PRINCE

Wayne Allwine voiced Mickey Mouse since the late ’70s. In The Prince & The Pauper, he is the voice behind both Mickey Mouse and the Prince. While Allwine is best known for his role as Mickey, he has also done some work behind the scenes as a sound editor.

BILL FARMER as GOOFY/PLUTO

Bill Farmer has been a voice actor since the early ’80s. While he’s best known for voicing Goofy, he has portrayed many other characters across dozens of Disney movies. These include Pluto, Sylvester, Yosemite Sam, and Foghorn Leghorn.

ARTHUR BURGHARDT as CAPTAIN PETE

Voice actor Arthur Burghardt is behind the movie villain, Captain Pete. Burghardt has been in the business since the late ’70s lending his voice to television shows like Alvin & the Chipmunks, G.I. Joe, The Jeffersons, and The Transformers. Towards the end of his career, he worked on several video games voicing Venom in Ultimate Spider-Man and Thanatos in God of War: Ghost of Sparta.

‘The Prince & The Pauper’ Songs and Soundtrack

The Prince & The Pauper features music written by Nicholas Pike. Songs include “Like a King” and “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” several which cast members sang as their cartoon characters. It was not released as an album.

‘The Prince & The Pauper’ at the Box Office

The Prince & The Pauper was a short feature film played in theaters before The Rescuers Down Under. The double-feature only made $3.5 million the first weekend but went on to earn $47.4 million worldwide.

‘The Prince & The Pauper’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Before you stream The Prince & The Pauper online, know what you’re in for with this short film. It’s a classic Disney film with enough humor and action to even keep adults entertained. Reviews were largely positive. Both The New York Times and Entertainment Weekly spoke highly of this retelling of the Mark Twain classic.

Where ‘The Prince & The Pauper’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

The Prince & The Pauper was Disney’s final use of the traditional ink-and-paint and camera process before a digital alternative made the technique obsolete. It was also the first film featuring Mickey Mouse voiced by Wayne Allwine. Before this film, he had only portrayed Mickey on television and in smaller film roles.

‘The Prince & The Pauper’ Trailer

‘The Prince & The Pauper’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Once you’ve found where The Prince & The Pauper is streaming, be sure to look out for these fun facts in the movie.

1. No One Knows Why Donald Duck Is In The Dungeon

When Pete throws the Prince into the dungeon, he’s there with Donald Duck. However, there’s no explanation for why Donald Duck is down there. Some viewers have assumed that he also knew what Pete was up to so he got detained in order to keep him quiet.

2. Goofy’s Underpants Hold A Secret Message

When the castle guards impale Goofy’s polka-dotted underwear with a spear, you can see the word “MOM” is printed on them. It happens quickly so you may need to rewind and pause the video a few times in order to catch it.

3. The Prince’s Hat Changes Colors

At the end of the short film when the Prince appears at the coronation, he’s wearing Mickey’s clothes including a brown hat. When he then swings on the chandelier towards Pete, his hat is missing. Upon landing, he’s wearing a red hat. However, after Pete attempts to explain his actions, the Prince’s hat disappears once again. He doesn’t wear a hat for the rest of the movie until he’s crowned King.

4. It Was One Of The Last Walt Disney Mini Classic Movies

The Prince & The Pauper was released to VHS in 1991 as one of the last Walt Disney Mini Classic movies. Other movies in the collection include Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too!, Peter and the Wolf, and Mickey’s Christmas Carol.

5. Pete Is Arrested In The Book

In Disney’s book version of the movie, Pete is arrested at the end for what he did to the Prince and the villagers. He does not become entangled with the guards and a rolling chandelier as he does in the film.

