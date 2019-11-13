How to Stream The Santa Clause 2: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream the Santa Clause 2 Now

Typically, live-action sequels seem to take place just a couple years after the original film. But, that’s not the case with The Santa Clause. The first sequel of the franchise was released in 2002, which was eight years after The Santa Clause hit theaters.

The sequel took place in real-time — Tim Allen, who plays the lead character, Scott Calvin, had been performing Santa duties for eight years. While he did a great job, there was one part of the job description that Scott failed to acknowledge — the “Mrs.” Clause. The sequel focuses on his attempt to find a wife, along with his attempt to get his son, Charlie, off of the naughty list.

Directed by Michael Lembeck. The Santa Clause 2 is a fun family film that’s a great watch for the wintertime. You’re in luck if you subscribe to Disney+. The Santa Clause 2 is streaming online with the service, meaning that you’ll be able to easily watch it whenever you want. Here’s everything you need to know about streaming The Santa Claus 2 right now, as well as anything you might want to know about the film, it’s box office success, critical reception, and so much more.

‘The Santa Clause 2’: Overview

Release Date: November 1, 2002

Creators: Written by Don Rhymer, Cinco Paul, Ed Decter, Ken Daurio, and John J. Strauss

Director: Michael Lembeck

Starring: Tim Allen, Eric Lloyd, Elizabeth Mitchell, Wendy Crewson, and Judge Reinhold

Rating: G

Synopsis: Even though Scott Calvin has been a fantastic Santa Claus for the last eight years, his job is threatened since he hasn’t found a wife in that time. Without a wife, he’ll have to give the job to someone else.

How Long Is ‘The Santa Clause 2’?

The Santa Clause 2 is 104 minutes long.

‘The Santa Clause 2’ Plot

Eight years after Scott Calvin took on the role of Santa, he realizes that there’s another clause that he needs to be aware of — specifically, the “Mrs. Clause.” Scott needs to find a wife in order to continue being Santa. But, he has another reason to return home — his son, Charlie, has been on the naughty list, and he needs to help make things right. In his place is a toy replica of Santa, so that the elves won’t get suspicious. When Scott comes back, he’s involved in a meeting with Charlie’s principal, named Carol. Carol tells him that Charlie has been defacing the lockers at school. Eventually, Scott gets closer to Carol, and the two form a romantic relationship, which is threatened soon after Scott confesses to Carol that he’s Santa Claus. After Toy Santa tries to take over and ruin Christmas with an army of toy soldiers, Scott needs to make things right without magic — since the limited magic he had was used to try and impress Carol.

‘The Santa Clause 2’ Cast

The Santa Clause 2 had a lot of returning cast members from the original film. Here’s who was involved with the movie.

Tim Allen as Scott Calvin / Santa

Tim Allen plays Scott Calvin, the current Santa. His character is divorced, and he’s no longer in constant contact with his son, Charlie, which is hard for him. Allen, best known for the series Home Improvement, played Scott in all three of The Santa Clause movies.

Eric Lloyd as Charlie Calvin

Charlie Calvin is played by Eric Lloyd, who was also in the original movie. Charlie’s character acts out since he misses his dad, and since his mom remarried, the dynamic isn’t the same. Lloyd’s career was the most active in the mid-’90s. His last role was a drama called The Onyx of Wall Street.

Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol

Elizabeth Mitchell plays Carol, the love interest of Scott and Charlie’s principal. When she’;s first introduced, she has a negative opinion of Christmas and the holidays — at least, around her school. She appeared in both this film and The Santa Clause 3, but her biggest role was playing Dr. Juliet Burke in the series Lost.

David Krumholtz as Bernard the Elf

David Krumholtz returned to play Bernard, the not-so-cheerful elf. Bernard gets straight to the point, and is one of the best characters in both the original and the sequel — in fact, many girls have revealed that Bernard was their unlikely first crush. Krumholtz has had a thriving acting career since,

Wendy Crewson as Laura Miller

Wendy Crewson plays Laura, Scott’s first wife. Laura has moved on and is now married to Neil, and they have a daughter. She’s more serious than Scott, who’s a bit more comedic. Crewson is currently working on the series October Faction.

Judge Reinhold as Dr. Neil Miller

Dr. Neil Miller is played by Judge Reinhold, and he appears in all three movies. Reinhold is also known for films like Beverly Hills Cop, Gremlins, and Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

‘The Santa Clause 2’ Songs and Soundtrack

As expected, the soundtrack of The Santa Clause 2 contains a lot of Christmas songs. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” performed by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, “Naughty Naughty Christmas” performed by Danger Danger, “Blue Holiday” by The Shirelles, “Run Rudolph Run” by Chuck Berry, and “Santa Claus Lane” by Hilary Duff are all included. But, there are a few other songs as well, including “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” by Shania Twain.

‘The Santa Clause 2’ at the Box Office

The movie was a success at the box office. It reportedly had a budget of $65 million, but made $172.9 million in total. Its domestic gross totaled $139,236,327, making up over 80% of the film’s profit.

‘The Santa Clause 2’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Critics were a bit torn on The Santa Clause 2. Even though nobody found it offensive or terrible, most believed it just didn’t really pack a punch. Jamie Russell from the BBC gave it three out of five stars, saying “Veering between cold-hearted cynicism – the McDonald’s product placement is gratuitous, while the overriding emphasis on Christmas as a time of receiving presents is overly shallow – and magical Christmas moments, this is far better than the usual Hollywood holiday cash-ins.” Others, like Taia Handlin, felt as if the movie was a little sexist. Handlin noted that there wasn’t any real chemistry between the characters of Scott and Carol, and they only fell in love because the movie plot required it.

Where ‘The Santa Claus 2’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

It’s not one of the worst sequels created by Disney. Since Disney Christmas movies are typically very light, this one is perfect to enjoy during the holiday season. Of course, since the original was such a big part of people’s childhoods, that one will get more recognition and critical acclaim.

‘The Santa Clause 2’ Trailer

‘The Santa Claus 2’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

The Santa Claus 2 has a lot of fun behind-the-scenes stories and more than one shout out to other projects that Allen worked on. Here are five fast facts.

1. The Movie Recycles a Line From ‘Toy Story’

One of the biggest Disney hits of all is Toy Story, which also features Tim Allen. In the movies, Allen voices Buzz Lightyear. The line of “You are a sad, strange little man,” voiced by the Toy Santa that took Allen’s place temporarily, is a line that Buzz says to Woody. The line of “I think Santa feels a little Buzz!” after Toy Santa drinks the hot chocolate is also reportedly meant to be a shout out to Buzz Lightyear.

2. But, That’s Not the Only Shout Out

Since it was a sequel, it makes sense that creators would be a bit more open with other references. In one scene of the movie, Tim Allen tries on a tool belt. That was meant to serve as a nod to Tim “The Toolman” Taylor, the role he played on Home Improvement.

3. At One Point, This Sequel Was Given the Subtitle Of ‘The Escape Clause’

The odd part about that? That’s what they ended up naming the third movie. Even though Allen does “escape” from the North Pole to find love and spend time with his son, the name isn’t all that fitting. On iTunes, this sequel is titled as “The Mrs. Clause,” even though that doesn’t seem to appear in the promotions.

4. Peter Boyle Was Given a Completely Different Role Than What He Had in the First Film

In the first movie, he appeared as Scott’s boss, Mr. Whittle. In the second (and third) movies, he takes on the role of Father Time. It was one of the actor’s last roles — he passed away in 2006, the same year that the third film was released.

5. This Movie Was More Enjoyable for Allen to Shoot Than the First One for One Big Reason

That reason? The weather. Allen admitted that the first movie was shot in the summer, and between the fat suit, the warmth of the Santa costume, and the overall temperature, it was hard to film. The second and third films reportedly didn’t have that problem. “They got better and better at air conditioning me, just keeping me calm,” Allen said to ABC News back in 2016. If you think that sounds uncomfortable, Allen also admitted that getting into the Santa wardrobe took around three hours total. Undergoing the lengthy hair and makeup routine every day must have made him enjoy the scenes where he was simply Scott Calvin.

