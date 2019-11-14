How to Stream The Santa Clause: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

Stream The Santa Clause Now

The Santa Clause is a 1994 Christmas classic about a father struggling during the holidays after his divorce. It follows Scott Calvin (played by Tim Allen) and his son Charlie (played by Eric Lloyd) on their journey to the North Pole after Santa Clause falls off their roof. Scott puts on the red suit and hat, hops in the sleigh, and he and Charlie finish delivering presents. By doing this, Scott unknowingly agrees to permanently take over as Santa Clause.

The film was directed by John Pasquin, who worked with Tim Allen on the television show, Home Improvement. Written by Leo Benvenuti and Steve Rudnick, this Disney film quickly became a cult classic and was turned into a trilogy. After fans watch The Santa Clause online, following it up with The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause is a Christmas must. Start the holidays off with The Santa Clause streaming!

Here’s how to stream The Santa Clause right now:

How to Stream ‘The Santa Clause’ – Exclusively on Disney+

The Santa Clause is one of the classic 90s Disney Christmas movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘The Santa Clause’: Overview

Release Date: November 11, 1994

Creators: Leo Benvenuti and Steve Rudnick

Director: John Pasquin

Starring: Tim Allen, Eric Lloyd, Wendy Crewson, Judge Reinhold, and David Krumholtz

Rating: PG

Synopsis: After Santa Clause falls off Scott Calvin’s roof on Christmas Eve, he puts on the suit to finish delivering gifts with his son and inadvertently agrees to be the new Santa.

How Long Is ‘The Santa Clause’?

The Santa Clause is 97 minutes or one hour and 27 minutes.

‘The Santa Clause’ Plot

When Scott Calvin (Allen) allows his son Charlie (Lloyd) to believe in Santa Clause, he upsets his ex-wife Laura (played by Wendy Crewson) and her psychiatrist husband, Dr. Neil Miller (played by Judge Reinhold). They believe Charlie is too old to keep believing while Scott disagrees. On Christmas Eve, Scott reads Charlie “The Night Before Christmas,” and they each head off to bed. That night, they’re awoken by a sleigh landing on the roof. While Charlie knows it’s Santa Clause, Scott is convinced it’s an intruder. When they run outside to confront the stranger, they accidentally startle Santa, and he falls off their roof.

In an attempt to identify the man, Scott checks his pockets. He only finds a card that reads, “If something should happen to me, put on my suit, the Reindeer will know what to do.” Santa then vanishes while Charlie climbs up to the roof, where he finds Santa’s reindeer and sleigh. Scott follows him up to the roof to try and get him down. After getting into the sleigh, it flies to the next house. Charlie convinces Scott to put on Santa’s suit, which allows them to magically deliver the rest of the gifts before the reindeer takes them back to the North Pole.

Once they’re in the North Pole, they’re greeted by Bernard (played by David Krumholtz), the head elf. It is then Scott learns that because he put on the suit, he has agreed to a legal technicality. Known as “The Santa Clause,” Scott has agreed to accept all duties and responsibilities of Santa Clause and must report back to the North Pole in one year. Bernard gives Charlie a special snowglobe before showing them to their room. Scott and Charlie fall asleep, and when they wake up, they’re both back in their beds. At first, Scott thinks it was all a dream until he notices he’s wearing the pajamas from the North Pole. He also hears that Charlie has the same memories of the night, causing him to think he’s losing his mind.

During a school presentation where Scott tells Charlie’s class all about his job, Charlie tells them that his Dad is Santa Clause. Worried about Charlie’s delusions, Scott, Laura, and Neil all meet with his principal. Scott later convinces Charlie to keep what happened at the North Pole a secret between the two of them.

Over the next year, Scott starts to change. He gains a lot of weight and suddenly acquires a liking for milk and cookies. His hair also turns white, and his beard grows back just moments after he shaves it. Children start to sit on his lap and tell him what they want for Christmas, and an enormous delivery of the naughty or nice list is delivered to his house. These changes have Laura and Neil convinced that Scott is doing it intentionally to appeal to Charlie’s delusions about Santa Clause and the North Pole. Laura takes Scott to court and ultimately has his visitation rights revoked.

Scott later goes to Laura and Neil’s house to see Charlie because he misses him. Charlie ends up showing him the snowglobe given to him by Bernard, and Scott finally believes that he’s Santa Clause. Bernard appears at the house and takes them to the North Pole to start getting ready for Christmas. Thinking Scott kidnapped Charlie, the police are called, causing a massive search to ensue. At the North Pole, Scott is taking over as Santa with Charlie by his side. They start making their Christmas Eve deliveries, and Scott gets arrested. This leads to the elves having to send their special task team to rescue him from jail so that he can continue delivering presents. Scott returns to Laura and Neil’s house in the sleigh, proving to them that he’s actually Santa Clause. Laura decides to burn the documents ending his visitation rights and tells him to visit any time he wants. She ultimately lets Charlie spend the night delivering presents with Scott.

‘The Santa Clause’ Cast

When you stream The Santa Clause online, you may recognize some familiar faces as the cast has

TIM ALLEN as SCOTT CALVIN

American actor and producer, Tim Allen, stars in the film as Scott Calvin. Allen first appeared on television in 1991, starring in the popular show Home Improvement. He’s best known for his characters in the Toy Story and The Santa Clause franchises. Allen currently produces and stars in the family sitcom, Last Man Standing.

ERIC LLOYD as CHARLIE CALVIN

Eric Lloyd appears in The Santa Clause as Scott’s son, Charlie Calvin. Lloyd first appeared in Heart and Souls in 1993 as Robert Downey Jr.’s character when he was a child. Best known for his roles in The Santa Clause trilogy, Lloyd also appeared in Dunston Checks In, Batman & Robin, and My Giant.

WENDY CREWSON as LAURA MILLER

Actress Wendy Crewson appeared as Scott’s ex-wife, Laura Miller, The Santa Clause, and the following sequels. She is best known for her roles in Air Force One, The 6th Day, The Covenant, and Room. Crewson has also appeared in numerous television shows including Saving Hope, Revenge, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and 24.

DAVID KRUMHOLTZ as BERNARD

Actor David Krumholtz plays Bernard, the head elf in the North Pole in both The Santa Clause and The Santa Clause 2. He’s best known for his roles in these films as well as in 10 Things I Hate About You, the Harold & Jumar Go To White Castle franchise, and Superbad. Krumholtz has also made numerous television appearances in shows like Raising Hope, Mom, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Numb3rs, and The Deuce.

‘The Santa Clause’ Songs and Soundtrack

The Santa Clause soundtrack includes 18 scores composed by Michael Convertino. While the movie includes some of your favorite holiday songs, including “Oh Christmas Tree,” “White Christmas,” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” they’re not included on the album. Many families find it fun to play their favorite songs from the soundtrack during the holiday season. It has even earned a 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

‘The Santa Clause’ at the Box Office

When The Santa Clause hit theaters, it was an instant hit. It earned over $144 million in the United States and Canada and over $189 million worldwide.

‘The Santa Clause’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Before you stream The Santa Clause online, learn what the critics have to say. As Tim Allen’s debut role, the movie received largely positive reviews. Critics found it to be both humorous and entertaining, calling it an “inventive new cinematic Christmas fable. Those who left unfavorable reviews felt it odd for a holiday movie to focus on the negative aspects of Christmas. Regardless, it has earned a 74 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where ‘The Santa Clause’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

The Santa Clause has become a Christmas classic. It is a must-watch during the holiday season and is often played repeatedly on several television networks.

‘The Santa Clause’ Trailer

‘The Santa Clause’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Before you find The Santa Clause streaming online, learn some trivia and Easter eggs that will make your movie viewing even more entertaining:

1. A Line From The Movie Led To Children Calling A Phone Sex Line

The original version of the film included a sarcastic remark made by Scott in which he mentions calling “1-800-SPANK-ME.” It turns out that the number was actually linked to a phone sex line. Disney started to receive dozens of complaints from parents after their curious children called the number and racked up enormous phone bills. They have since cut the line from the film, and televised broadcasts have changed the line to “1-800-POUND.”

2. You Can Find The Mickey Mouse Logo On The Moon

During a scene when Scott and Charlie are leaving the North Pole in the sleigh, they fly by the moon, where you can clearly see the Mickey Mouse logo on it.

3. There Are Several References To ‘Home Improvement’

Home Improvement, which starred Tim Allen, was a massive success at the time of filming, so it should come as no surprise that you’ll find several references throughout the movie. One occurs when Scott’s turkey is set on fire, and he puts it out, saying, “And that’s why it’s important to have a high-quality fire extinguisher right in the kitchen.” This is reminiscent of so many lines of dialogue spoken by his other character Tim Taylor on Home Improvement. Scott’s first “Ho, ho, ho!” also mimics his television character.

4. Director John Pasquin Makes A Cameo Appearance

After Laura and Neil call the police on Scott for kidnapping Charlie, the cops are on the lookout for someone who looks just like Santa Clause. Since this occurs around Christmas, the police end up arresting a number of Santas. During a lineup, you can spot Director John Pasquin as Santa number six.

5. You Can Spot Elves Throughout The Film

Even before Scott and Charlie go to the North Pole, the elves are keeping an eye on them. You can spot them throughout the movie as the kids with pointy ears. A few to look out for are the girl walking away from a window in the opening of the movie, the boy putting on his jacket when Scott and Charlie are being seated in Denny’s, and the girl walking behind the bench when Scott is at Charlie’s soccer game.

