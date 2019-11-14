How to Stream The Suite Life on Deck: Your Ultimate Guide

Stream The Suite Life Now

The Suite Life on Deck is both a spin-off and sequel to the Disney Channel original series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. It picks up where the first series left off, following twins Zack (played by Dylan Sprouse) and Cody Martin (played by Cole Sprouse) as they take on the challenge of attending high school. Unlike most teenagers, however, the twins are being schooled at Seven Seas High. Held aboard a cruise ship called the S.S. Tipton, they will partake in a semester at sea while traveling the world.

When you watch The Suite Life on Deck online, you can expect to see some familiar faces, including the bubbly hotel heiress London Tipton (played by Brenda Song) as well as Mr. Moseby (played by Phill Lewis) who returns as the ship’s manager. New characters will also be introduced, such as London’s roommate and small-town girl Bailey Pickett (played by Debby Ryan).

Created by Danny Kallis and Pamela Eells O’Connell, The Suite Life on Deck streaming is available for all 71 episodes. It successfully ran for three seasons between September 2008 and May 2011, quickly becoming the most popular scripted television show for kids and tweens.

‘The Suite Life on Deck’: Overview

When Was It On TV: September 2008 to May 2011

Creators: Danny Kallis and Pamela Eells O’Connell

Starring: Dylan Sprouse, Cole Sprouse, Brenda Song, Phill Lewis, and Debby Ryan

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: Twin brothers enjoy a semester at sea on a luxury cruise ship where they get into mischief as they travel around the world.

‘The Suite Life on Deck’ Plot

The Suite Life on Deck revolves around teenage twin brothers Zack and Cody (Dylan and Cole Sprouse) as they enjoy a semester at sea on a luxury cruise ship. London (Song) ends up being sent to the same school program, as her father hopes this experience will make her a better student. While their studies take them around the world, the twins encounter typical teenage troubles.

Cody works to win over London’s roommate Bailey (Ryan). After a crossover episode with Hannah Montana and Wizards Of Waverly Place, the two eventually become a couple. Zack, on the other hand, meets a girl named Maya (played by Zoey Deutch), who initially rejects his romantic advances based on his flirty reputation.

How Many Seasons of ‘The Suite Life on Deck’ Are There?

There are three seasons of The Suite Life on Deck. The show first aired in September of 2008 to 5.7 million viewers and was granted the highest-rated premiere on the network in Canada. Season one consisted of 21 episodes, but the success of the spinoff allowed creators to increase the second season to 28 episodes when it aired in August 2009. The third and final season broadcast in July of 2010 and was reduced down to 22 episodes. Since its initial premiere, The Suite Life on Deck streaming has become available in over 30 countries.

‘The Suite Life on Deck’ Season 1

21 Episodes | September 2008 – July 2009

Zack and Cody get accustomed to their new surroundings aboard the S.S. Tipton, and it isn’t long before the two start trouble. The twins fight over Bailey until they learn about her ex-boyfriend Moose (played by Hutch Dano), and Zack decides she has too much baggage. He gives his brother permission to pursue Bailey while he moves on to other girls on the ship.

The twins start to suspect there’s more going on between Mr. Moseby and their teacher Miss Tutweiller (played by Erin Cardillo) than the two are willing to admit. They get London and Bailey in on their suspicions and together investigate their relationship. When their investigation is thwarted, they attempt to play matchmaker and set the two up.

Cody makes an effort to woe Bailey throughout season one with little progress until Hannah Montana (played by Miley Cyrus) boards the ship on her way to perform in Hawaii. Once he gets tickets to the show, Bailey and Cody can finally have their first date.

‘The Suite Life on Deck’ Season 2

28 Episodes | August 2009 – June 2010

Cody and Bailey’s relationship continues to progress, and Zack soon becomes the third wheel. After several jealous bouts, Bailey breaks up with Cody while the group is lost at sea. Later in the season, Zack and Cody wish they were only children after a fight over money. Their wish comes true as the ship enters the Bermuda Triangle, and they each get to see what their lives would have been like without each other.

Season two brings the teens to new countries and immerses them in culture and family heritage, while some of them struggle with their school work. They keep themselves busy with activities as well as the new guests that get on the ship at each port. Cody and Bailey continue to butt heads, and eventually, get back together. However, the two ultimately decide to end their relationship on their one year anniversary.

‘The Suite Life on Deck’ Season 3

22 Episodes | July 2010 – May 2011

To get over his breakup with Bailey, Cody decides to leave the ship and join a monk-like group until he’s no longer in pain. The exes must also determine who will get to keep their shared pet rat, inspiring the rest of the crew to review their lifestyles and see who would create the best environment for the rodent. While both Cody and Bailey do their best to move past their relationship, Zack meets and falls for Maya.

Zack uses Cody’s six-month approach to woe Maya and does his best to impress her by throwing her a party. When Zack finally wins her over, he’s immediately faced with a dilemma. A class project leads Cody to the realization that breaking up with Bailey was a huge mistake, and decides he’s going to win her back. However, when he goes to Bailey’s family home uninvited while she’s there for a visit, he sees her ex-boyfriend Moose there. Bailey is forced to choose between the two boys and ultimately picks Cody.

The series finale depicts the twins’ graduation and the decisions they have to make about their futures. Some couples remain together, while others go their separate ways.

The Best‘The Suite Life on Deck’ Episodes

There are two record-breaking The Suite Life on Deck episodes, each with over five million viewers. The first episode in the series, “The Suite Life Sets Sail” aired to 5.7 million viewers. Season two opened up with an episode titled “The Spy Who Shoved Me” and aired to 5.1 million viewers.

Here’s a list of the best The Suite Life on Deck episodes:

Season 1, Episode 1: “The Suite Life Sets Sail”

During The Suite Life on Deck streaming, the first episode you’ll watch is “The Suite Life Sets Sail.” As the pilot episode, we are introduced to Zack and Cody’s new surroundings as they move onto a luxury cruise ship to finish their high school years at sea. Viewers are introduced to Bailey, who disguises herself as a boy in order to enroll. The school has already reached its limit for female attendees.

We also learn that London is being sent to school on the sea by her father, who owns the cruise ship, as he thinks it’ll be harder for her to run away if she’s in the middle of the ocean. Zack, Cody, and London each meet their new roommates as well as their teacher, Miss. Tutweiller. London bribes her roommate to drop out so she can have her room to herself, while Zack learns his roommate Bailey is actually a girl. When Mr. Moseby learns this, he moves Bailey into London’s cabin.

Season 2, Episode 1: “The Spy Who Shoved Me”

If you watch The Suite Life on Deck online, the first episode in season two is “The Spy Who Shoved Me.” A spy gets on the ship, and after getting sick from drinking old Prune Wiz, he enlists Zack and Cody to help him with his mission. The spy sends them to a party in search of a woman with a red finger and tells them to steal his microchip back from her. They’re successful until they’re captured by spies on the opposing side.

The woman with the red finger convinces the twins that the sick spy is a liar and that the microchip belongs to her. They steal back the microchip, and Cody gives it to Bailey for safekeeping. The two were fighting all night as Bailey though Cody was making up the story about a spy asking him to help on a mission. Bailey ends up looking at what’s on the microchip, against Cody’s wishes and learns that there’s a secret mayonnaise recipe on it. As it turns out, the spies are each from competing sandwich associations. Bailey gives the recipe to her aunt, who shared it with her town, making it no longer a secret.

‘The Suite Life on Deck‘ Cast

The Suite Life on Deck features both new and familiar characters you likely got to know when watching The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

DYLAN SPROUSE as ZACK MARTIN

Zack Martin, portrayed by child actor Dylan Sprouse, is known as being more outgoing and immature of the twin brothers. He’s not interested in academics and is considered a bit of a troublemaker. Zack, however, is athletically inclined and tends to be a flirt with the ladies.

COLE SPROUSE as CODY MARTIN

Zack’s twin brother Cody is played by Cole Sprouse, who is best known for his role as Jughead in Riverdale. Cody is seen as the brighter twin with a mature point of view. Unlike Zack, Cody tends to get straight A’s in school but doesn’t perform well in sports. In this series, we see him struggling with an on-again-off-again relationship with his love interest, Bailey, displaying the usual angst teens experience at their age.

BRENDA SONG as LONDON TIPTON

Brenda Song offers another familiar face to the spin-off bringing back her character London Tipton. An overprivileged socialite, London is the daughter of a multi-billionaire who owns a chain of hotels as well as the S.S. Tipton, the luxury ship they’re all aboard. Her biggest concern throughout the series is finding room for all of her shoes.

DEBBY RYAN as BAILEY PICKETT

Debby Ryan was still a newcomer in the industry when she took on the role of London’s roommate and Cody’s romantic interest, Bailey Pickett. Bailey is a small-town girl from Kettlecorn, Kansas, who competes with Cody for the spot at the top of the class. Ryan has since gone on to star in shows like Jessie and Insatiable.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on The Suite Life on Deck?

As a spinoff and one of Disney’s top shows, The Suite Life on Deck episodes features a number of guest stars. These included popular musical guests like Jordin Sparks and Sean Kingston, but also some of the network’s biggest celebrities.

Here’s a list of the most important The Suite Life on Deck guest stars:

In the crossover episode “Double-Crossed” Miley Cyrus makes an appearance as Hannah Montana. She spends some time on the ship as it makes its way towards Hawaii, where the pop star is expected to perform. Zack and Cody had met the singer in the past, and Cody hopes she’ll give him tickets to her concert so he can win over Bailey’s affections.

The crossover episode “Double-Crossed” also includes Alex Russo, played by Selena Gomez. Zack quickly develops a crush on her, only to be blamed for the pranks she pulls on others on the ship.

Ashley Tisdale appears in season one as Maddie Fitzpatrick in the episode “Maddie on Deck.” When the ship stops in Liechtenstamp, an eight-year-old prince falls for Maddie and tricks her into marrying him. This inspires Zack to challenge the prince to a joust where the winner gets Maddie.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind ‘The Suite Life on Deck’?

As a spinoff series, many of the writers and creators behind The Suite Life on Deck worked on the original show, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. The original creator of the show, Danny Kallis, also came up with the concept for this spinoff. Creators felt that by bringing the show to different countries around the world, they would increase their viewership in other countries.

Danny Kallis: The Suite Life on Deck Creator

Danny Kallis was the creator and executive producer on both The Suite Life of Zack & Cody as well as the spinoff The Suite Life on Deck. He has produced several popular television shows over the years, including Smart Guy and Who’s The Boss?

Jim Geoghan: The Suite Life on Deck Producer

Jim Geoghan started his career as a comedian before he began producing television shows. He worked as a producer on both The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck. Geoghan has also produced other popular television shows such as Family Matters and The Van Dyke Show.

Pamela Eells O’Connell: The Suite Life on Deck Producer

Pamela Eells O’Connell is a television producer and writer who worked on both The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck. She was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards for her work on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and has produced several popular shows such as The Nanny and Married With Children.

‘The Suite Life on Deck‘ Reviews – What the Critics Said

The Suite Life on Deck episodes mimick the mischief from the original series, drawing in the tween viewership who grew up watching The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. While several episodes broke records when they were aired, the show’s most significant appeal is nostalgia. Reviews are mediocre and are on par with the original series.

Where ‘The Suite Life on Deck’ Ranks in the Television Pantheon

When you watch The Suite Life on Deck online, you’ll quickly realize that these characters are part of a Disney universe. Whether you grew up watching Zack and Cody or Hannah Montana, you’re familiar with the world these characters exist in. This show may not be one of Disney’s best, but it remains popular due to the love fans have for these characters.

‘The Suite Life on Deck‘ Trailer

The Suite Life on Deck Teaser

‘The Suite Life on Deck‘ Theme Song

"This Boat's Rockin' (Livin' The Suite Life)" | Extended Theme Song | The Suite Life On Deck

“Livin’ the Suite Life” was written by John Adair and Steve Hampton and composed by Gary Scott. In 2011, it was one of just four Disney Channel shows whose theme song wasn’t performed by the star of the television show.

‘The Suite Life on Deck‘ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. Dylan and Cole Sprouse Pitched An Idea For Another Season

The Sprouse twins didn’t want the show to end after just three seasons, so they pitched an idea for a fourth that would take place back in Boston. Their concept was that Zack would enter the workforce while Cody started college classes. They would meet a single father with a young boy whom they would help when he got into his own mischief. The only condition was that Dylan and Cole be allowed to produce on the show. Not only would this give the twins behind the scenes experience, but it would set up Disney with a new show. Unfortunately, Disney didn’t go for it.

2. There’s Something Strange About The Globes On Miss. Tutweiller’s Desk

All of the globes on Miss. Tutweiller’s desk displays Africa.

3. The Show Was Almost Called “Deck 8”

The Suite Life on Deck wasn’t always going to be called that. Some of the show’s working titles included “Deck 8”, “Semester FC,” “S.S. Tipton,” and “The Suite Life on Water.”

4. Zack and Cody Had Been On The S.S. Tripton Before

In an episode of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody called “Let Us Entertain You,” Zack and Cody take a week-long vacation on the S.S. Tripton. This was long before the twins planned to go on a semester abroad a cruise ship with the very same name.

5. The Suite Life on Deck Introduced A New Cast Member Who Was A Huge Fan

Before Debby Ryan was cast on the show to play Bailey, she was a massive fan of the original series. Imagine being cast in one of your favorite television shows!

