How to Stream ‘The Three Musketeers’: Your Family Viewing Guide

When a corrupt Cardinal Richelieu (Tim Curry) disbands the Musketeers—protectors of the King of France (Hugh O’Conor)—three refuse to give up their charge. But a young and ambitious d’Artagnan (Chris O’Donnell) foists himself upon Athos (Kiefer Sutherland), Porthos (Oliver Platt) and Aramis (Charlie Sheen), and the four must work together to save the King and live their credo, “all for one, one for all.”

This 1993 comedy adventure by director Stephen Herek features the reunion of Young Guns (1988) stars Charlie Sheen and Kiefer Sutherland, sword fighting, romance and the hit song “All For Love”—performed by Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart and Sting—which reached number three on the Billboard Top 100 in 1994. Watch The Three Musketeers online for a fun family comedy adventure, and read on in this The Three Musketeers streaming guide to learn about the big stars, what the critics said and more.

‘The Three Musketeers’: Overview

Release Date: November 12, 1993

Creators: Executive Producers Jon Avnet and Jordan Kerner; Producers Roger Birnbaum, Ned Dowd, Joe Roth and William W. Wilson III; Writer David Loughery, based on a novel by Alexandre Dumas

Director: Stephen Herek

Starring: Charlie Sheen, Kiefer Sutherland, Chris O’Donnell, Oliver Platt, Rebecca De Mornay

Rating: PG

Synopsis: When a corrupt Cardinal disbands the Musketeers—protectors of the King of France—three refuse to give up their charge. But a young and ambitious d’Artagnan foists himself upon Atos, Porthos and Aramis, and the four must work together to save the King and live their credo, “all for one, one for all.”

How Long Is ‘The Three Musketeers’?

The Three Musketeers is a 105-minute action-packed comedy adventure.

‘The Three Musketeers’ Plot

It’s 1625, and the young and ambitious d’Artagnan is on his way to Paris where he hopes to become a musketeer—a member of the King’s personal guard—in the footsteps of his murdered father. In an effort to unseat the King, the corrupt Cardinal Richelieu and Rochefort, the captain of his guard, disbanded the musketeers. But three remain steadfast in their duties: Athos, Porthos, and Aramis. When d’Artagnan encounters the Three Musketeers and then allies with them during a skirmish with Richelieu’s men, the Cardinal’s guard captures him.

While captive, d’Artagnan overhears Richelieu directing Countess D’Winter to deliver a signed treaty to England. d’Artagnan is set to be executed, but the musketeers rescue him. When he tells them about the treaty, they decide to find Countess D’Winter and expose Richelieu. The four split up and d’Artagnan, after passing out from exhaustion, finds himself in bed, unarmed and naked, as the Countess tries to seduce him.

Not realizing she’s the spy, he tells her of their plans, and she tries to kill him but he convinces her not to. As she and others try to board their boat to England, the Three Musketeers intervene. The Countess is stopped by Athos, who turns out to be a former lover he wronged. Just before she is to be executed, Athos asks her to forgive him, and she reveals that Richelieu intends to murder the King at his upcoming birthday party.

The Three Musketeers rally their fellow musketeers and head to the celebration, where d’Artagnan manages to knock the sharpshooter hired by Richelieu off his shot. But the Cardinal quickly blames the musketeers, who are in the crowd. When the Cardinal’s guard attack the men, they are surprised to find other musketeers joining the fight. Richelieu kidnaps the King and Queen and as the Three Musketeers pursue them into the dungeon, he shoots Aramis.

Meanwhile, d’Artagnan is nearly killed in a duel with Rochefort but manages to defeat the man who, as it turns out, killed his father. As Athos and Porthos catch up to Richelieu, he is leaving the dungeon in a boat on an underground river. To his dismay, the boatman reveals himself to be Aramis, whose crucifix stopped the bullet. Richelieu is captured, the musketeers are given their posts back, and d’Artagnan joins them.

‘The Three Musketeers’ Cast

The cast of The Three Musketeers includes some pretty big acting names from the past four decades. Here are a few of the main players.

d’Artagnan is an ambitious young swordsman who wants to join the Musketeers—following in the footsteps of his murdered father. When he gets mixed up with Athos, Porthos and Aramis, he helps save the King of France and finally has his chance. O’Donnell is known for his roles in the television series NCIS: Los Angeles (2009-2019) and movies including Scent of a Woman (1992), Batman & Robin (1997), Vertical Limit (2000) and Kit Kittredge: An American Girl (2008).

Charlie Sheen as Aramis

Aramis is one of the Three Musketeers who refuse to give up their posts protecting the King of France when the corrupt Cardinal Richelieu disbands the royal guard. Sheen is known for his roles in the television series Anger Management (2012-2014), Two and a Half Men (2003-2011) and Spin City (2000-2002). His movie credits include Platoon (1986), Young Guns (1988), Major League (1989) and Major League II (1994), the comedies Hot Shots! (1991) and Hot Shots! Park Deux (1993), Scary Movie 3, 4 and 5 (2003, 2006 and 2013) and Due Date (2010).

Kiefer Sutherland as Athos

Athos is another of the Three Musketeers who help save the King of France and capture the corrupt Cardinal Richelieu. Sutherland 101 acting credits include the television series 24 (2001-2010) and Designated Survivor (2016-2019) and movies Stand By Me (1986), The Lost Boys (1987), Young Guns and Young Guns II (1988 and 1990) and Flatliners (1990 and 2017). He also voiced characters in The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration (2003) and Monsters vs. Aliens (2009), Marmaduke (2010).

Oliver Platt as Porthos

Porthos is the moist boisterous of the Three Musketeers—Roger Ebert called Platt’s Porthos “the one [musketeer] who was convincing.” Platt has acted in television series including Chicago Med (2015-2019), The Big C (2010-2013), Huff (2004-2006). His movies include Flatliners (1990)—in which he acted with The Three Musketeers co-stars Charlie Sheen and Kiefer Sutherland—Indecent Proposal (1993), Benny & Joon (1993), Doctor Doolittle (1998) and Frost/Nixon (2008).

Tim Curry as Cardinal Richelieu

Richelieu is the conniving Cardinal who’s out to make a deal with England and murder the King of France. Curry’s more than 200 acting credits include the classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), Muppet Treasure Island (1996), Congo (1995), The Hunt for Red October (1990) and Annie (1982). His voice roles include Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2012-2014), Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja, Young Justice (2012-2013), Transformers: Rescue Bots (2012), Curious George: Follow that Monkey! (2009), Barbie and the Three Musketeers (2009), The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2003-2006), The Wild Thornberrys (1998-2004), Voltron: The Third Dimension (1998-2000) and Peter Pan and the Pirates (1990-1991).

Rebecca De Mornay as Countess D’Winter

Countess D’Winter is to carry a signed treaty from Cardinal Richelieu to the Duke of Buckingham in England before the Three Musketeers foil their plans. De Mornay’s acting roles include the television series Jessica Jones (2015-2019) and movies Wedding Crashers (2005), The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992) and Beauty and the Beast (1987).

‘The Three Musketeers’ Songs and Soundtrack

Anyone who was alive in the U.S. when The Three Musketeers came out in 1993 will remember the massive pop hit “All For Love,” performed by the dreamy trio of Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart and Sting. The hit, which peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February 1994, was written by Bryan Adams and two Hollywood soundtrack regulars, Robert John Lange and Michael Kamen. The song won the film’s only two awards: an ASCAP Award for Most Performed Songs from Motion Pictures and a BMI Film & TV Award for Most Performed Song from a Film.

‘The Three Musketeers’ at the Box Office

The Three Musketeers opened in more than 2,000 theaters nationwide on November 12, 1993, and ranked number one in earnings in its first week with $10.6 million in gross revenue. It was at number 22 for Top 1993 Movies at the Domestic Box Office behind big names like Jurassic Park, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Fugitive, Sleepless in Seattle, Schindler’s List, Cliffhanger and others. The film earned a total $53.7 million at the box office.

‘The Three Musketeers’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

With 26 critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, The Three Musketeers received only a 31% approval rating despite its overall audience score of 62%. “Its starry trio of do-gooders may promise to fight ‘one for all, all for one,’ but this Three Musketeers is a slickly unmemorable update bound to satisfy very few,” the site says. Critic Roger Ebert said, “the movie was behavior, not acting. Nobody on either side of the camera seemed to take the story and characters seriously.” Rolling Stone said author Alexandre Dumas’ “grave is surely spinning as his musketeers—sucked dry of high drama and low wit—go kicking and screaming into the wonderful world of Disney.” The movie was nominated for five awards and won two, both for the original song “All For Love.” Chris O’Donnell was nominated for a Razzie Award for Worst Supporting Actor.

Where ‘The Three Musketeers’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Reviewers on Ranker put The Three Musketeers about halfway down the lists for best Disney movies and best movies of 1993. Other Disney films from 1993 include the Jamaican bobsledding comedy Cool Runnings, Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas. More than a decade after the 1993 The Three Musketeers, Disney released the animated Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers (2004).

‘The Three Musketeers’ Trailer

‘The Three Musketeers’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

The Three Musketeers cast includes some big stars with some interesting credits over the past 40 years. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Charlie Sheen and Chris O’Donnell Acted Together in Two and a Half Men—As Former Lovers.

More than a decade after working together in The Three Musketeers, O’Donnell appeared on Sheen’s popular sitcom. In an episode called “An Old Flame with a New Wick” (March 1, 2004), Charlie’s ex-lover Jill comes to visit, only now he’s Bill.

2. Michael Wincott—Rochefort—Played a Similar Dastardly Character in Another Period Film

Wincott appeared as another antagonist’s sidekick, Guy of Gisborne, in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman. He also acted in the 2014 TV miniseries 24: Live Another Day with The Three Musketeers star Kiefer Sutherland.

3. The Three Musketeers Was Filmed in Austria, Where Rebecca De Mornay Went to High School

Some of the filming took place in England, but most was shot in Austria in the Liechtenstein and Kreuzenstein castles. Actress Rebecca De Mornay, who plays Countess D’Winter, moved to Europe with her mother and half-brother after her stepfather’s death and graduated from a German-speaking high school in Austria.

4. Rumor Had it Two Cast Members Did Some Aerobic Wenching During the Filming

In a pre-release interview with the Los Angeles Times, Kiefer Sutherland and Charlie Sheen disagreed about the veracity of the rumor. “But the fact is we worked 14 hours a day. It’s physically impossible even to take credit for what they saw we did,” Sutherland told the Times. Sheen contradicted this, saying, “That burning trail is still burning as we speak.”

5. Charlie Sheen Doesn’t Like Horses

Sheen, Sutherland, Platt, and O’Donnell all had to learn to wield swords and ride horses for the movie. They were trained in Burbank at what they called Musketeer Bootcamp, but Sheen never took to the horses and told the Los Angeles Times he wouldn’t do a sequel because of them.

