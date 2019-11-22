How to Watch A Goofy Movie: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream A Goofy Movie Now

Take a road trip with a lovable Disney character in 1995’s animated musical comedy “A Goofy Movie.” The anthropomorphic dog sets out on a road trip with his son Max in this feature film based on “Goof Troop” by Robert Taylor and Michael Peraza, Jr. Kevin Lima directed “A Goofy Movie,” which went on to obtain a cult status among Disney fans.

Watch “A Goofy Movie” online to see a Disney favorite embark on a solo journey without the mouse mascot at his side. The audience will see a new side of Goofy as Lima wished to make him a bit more emotional. Jason Marsden and Bill Farmer provide the voices for Maximillian “Max” Goof and Goofy while a cast of Jim Cummings, Rob Paulsen, Kellie Martin, and Wallace Shawn bring unique personalities to the rest of the gang.

Find “A Goofy Movie” streaming online and hit the road with an animated movie that left behind a surprising legacy.

Here’s how to stream “A Goofy Movie” right now:

‘A Goofy Movie‘: Overview

Release Date: April 7, 1995

Creators: Jymn Magon

Director: Kevin Lima

Starring: Bill Farmer, Jason Marsden, Jim Cummings, Kellie Martin, Wallace Shawn

Rating: G

Synopsis:

A promise is on the line when an embarrassing father drags his “too cool” son on a cross-country road trip.

How Long Is ‘A Goofy Movie‘?

A Goofy Movie has a runtime of 78 minutes.

‘A Goofy Movie‘ Plot

Goofy learns the difficulties of being a father when his son, Max, finds himself in trouble at school. Max finally gains the attention of his crush, Roxanne, when he pulls a prank on the school’s principal. Just as Max finds a way to impress Roxanne and work up the courage to ask her out on a date, Goofy pulls him into a cross-country road trip, where the two must bond and overcome their differences. Along the way, the pair meet new friends while the young Max tries to understand and appreciate his father’s clumsiness and embarrassing personality. Pete, P.J., Mickey Mouse, and Donald Duck help round out the cast of Disney character appearances.

‘A Goofy Movie‘ Cast

Disney’s beloved goofball receives the big-screen treatment in this standalone feature voiced by a memorable cast. New voices and familiar characters come together for Goofy’s great adventure with his son, Max.

Bill Farmer as Goofy

The lovable klutz works as a photographer in his first standalone feature film. Since 1987, Goofy has been voiced by the same vocal talent. Though Steve Martin was considered for this role, Bill Farmer stepped in for the anthropomorphic pup. Farmer has stated that he worked on recording Goofy’s voice for the movie sporadically over two years.

Jason Marsden as Maximilian “Max” Goof

Originally known as “Goofy Jr.” in early appearances, Max was given a name in “Goof Troop.” He’s aged into a teenager for the movie and is a bit more embarrassed by Goofy. Jason Marsden replaced Dana Hill (“Goof Troop”) and has been voicing Max since. Max’s singing voice was provided by Aaron Lohr, a friend of Jason’s and a Broadway actor, as Disney wanted a more professional singer for the part.

Jim Cummings as Pete

This is not Jim Cummings’ first time voicing a character for Disney. He’s provided vocals for movies like “Aladdin,” “Pinocchio,” “The Lion King,” “Toy Story,” and “Wreck-It Ralph.” He has provided the vocals for Pete since 1992. The anthropomorphic cat and coworker of Goofy has a small role but was intended to have a much bigger one as a trucker that taunts Goofy. Pete has the distinction of being the only one in the movie to call Goofy by his real name.

Kellie Martin as Roxanne

Max’s romantic interest who asks him on a date just before Goofy decides to take his son on a road trip. Roxanne is voiced by award-winning actress Kellie Noelle Martin, who is known for a long career in television. “A Goofy Movie” was Martin’s only Disney animated film until 2004, when she joined the cast of “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas.” As for Roxanne, she didn’t return for the direct-to-video sequel but was on an episode of “House of Mouse,” voiced by Grey DeLisle.

‘A Goofy Movie‘ Songs and Soundtrack

Carter Burwell was the original composer for “A Goofy Movie,” but his work was redone by Don Davis. According to Burwell, his score was too “unusual” and Disney wanted to stick to more familiar sounds. R&B singer Tevin Campbell performed “I 2 I” and “Stand Out” as the character Powerline. The soundtrack featured 13 songs, some of which were sung by Aaron Lohr, Bill Farmer, Tom Snow, and Jack Feldman.

‘A Goofy Movie‘ at the Box Office

By the time “A Goofy Movie” left the theaters, it did so with $35.3 million. It was a relative success and earned $6.1 million across 2,159 theaters. It nearly doubled the box office take of DisneyToon Studios’ previous theatrical release, “DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp.”

‘A Goofy Movie’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Though “A Goofy Movie” starred the goofball character known by all, one of the biggest complaints about the animated feature was that Goofy was not in the right element to shine. The movie’s message and theme made it difficult for Goofy to carry a full-length film. The movie was praised for its visual style, though its score and six featured songs were admonished for being forgettable. “A Goofy Movie” suffered most with its story, which was better suited for a televised cartoon.

Where ‘A Goofy Movie’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Goofy may be among the favorites of Disney’s cast of classic characters, but his movie failed to garner the critical praise. “A Goofy Movie” spawned one direct-to-video sequel, “An Extremely Goofy Movie.” It did go on to earn nominations for Best Animated Feature, Best Production Design, Best Music, Best Storyboard, and Best Best Animation at the 23rd Annie Awards. The movie returned to the spotlight after being released on home video and became a cult classic.

In 2015, the D23 Expo hosted a 20th-anniversary reunion for “A Goofy Movie. Since the movie’s release, many of its songs have been used during “American Idol,” “DuckTales,” and Disneyland Paris’ “Disney FanDaze” event in 2018.

The animated feature is one of only seven movies made by Disney MoveTndes and was followed by “The Tigger Movie,” which released five years later.

‘A Goofy Movie’ Trailer

‘A Goofy Movie’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Even being a funloving, cute animated movie about a father and son bonding over their adventurous road trip, there is plenty about “A Goofy Range” that’s hidden behind-the-scenes. These five fast facts help bring those gems of information to light.

1.“A Goofy Movie” Fused a Prince and a King

Watching “A Goofy Movie” and swear you’ve seen the character of Powerline before? It’s probably because he’s based on Prince and Michael Jackson. Powerline was also supposed to be voiced by Bobby Brown.

2. A Road Trip to Save a Relationship Inspired “A Goofy Movie”

When Jeffrey Katzenberg, Chairman of the Walt Disney Studios, though he was drifting apart from his daughter, he took her on a road trip. It was a very similar scenario for Goofy and Max.

3. Release Problems Lends to a King’s Return

Originally slated for a 1994 holiday season release, “A Goofy Movie” suffered production problems in France and was pushed back to 1995. In its place, “The Lion King” returned to theaters.

4. Substance Abuse Altered the Cast

Powerline was inspired by two icons of pop, but he was to be voiced by R&B artist Bobby Brown. When it was discovered that Brown had a substance abuse problem, he was pulled from the movie. Brown had already provided songs, but they weren’t used by Disney. Instead, they were retooled and added to his “Forever” album.

5. Goofy and Max Were Geared Up for Different Destinations

Several early drafts of the script had Goofy and Max traveling to different parts of the world. One destination was the tropical paradise of Hawaii while the other was on a game show called “America’s Funniest Gladiators.”

