How to Watch American Horror Story Season 9 Finale Online

The American Horror Story: 1984 season 9 finale airs tonight at 10/9c on FX. The synopsis for season 9 episode 9, titled “Final Girl,” reads, “Camp Redwood draws in a lost soul looking for closure.” If you are hoping to watch the newest episode but do not have a cable subscription or FX added on to your cable package, there are still plenty of ways to watch the show online. Read on for details.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of FX on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

FX is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes FX.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including FX.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

Tonight’s Finale Episode Will Feature Former, Fan-Favorite AHS Star Finn Wittrock

Tonight’s season 9 finale episode will see the return of a former, fan-favorite actor from the earlier seasons of AHS. Finn Wittrock, who played Freak Show’s twisted little spoiled psycho Dandy Mott, features heavily in the promo above, as Montana and Trevor terrorize Wittrock’s unsuspecting (and currently unknown/unnamed) character.

Montana can be seen handing Wittrock a gun and trying to convince him to shoot her in the face. He refuses to do so, so she pulls the trigger anyway. Trevor then runs up to Wittrock and says “dude, stab me, stab me,” before slitting his own throat, so Trevor apparently dies in this episode. As Wittrock runs from the room, they both reappear at the door, further terrorizing the poor man.

It looks like Brooke finally faces off with Margaret, while the Night Stalker and another former AHS actor (Dylan McDermott) wreak havoc on the concert musicians. Clips of all of the dead counselors slashing and killing more people also flash through the promo, so fans have plenty of blood, guts and slasher gore to look forward to during tonight’s season 9 finale.

The episode airs at 10/9c on FX. Tune in to catch the final episode of American Horror Story: 1984 and don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

