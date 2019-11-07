AHS 1984: How Many Episodes Are Left in Season 9 After Tonight?

American Horror Story: 1984 is drawing to a close after tonight’s penultimate episode, and the finale for the campy slasher season is right around the corner. The final episode for season 9, titled “Final Girl,” airs next Wednesday, November 13 at 10/9c, which leaves us with only one episode left after tonight.

The synopsis for season 9 episode 8, titled “Rest in Pieces,” reads, “A deadly trio emerges, hell-bent on unleashing a new era at Camp Redwood. Our former counselors desperately try to keep history from repeating itself,” while the description for next week’s finale states, “Camp Redwood draws in a lost soul looking for closure.”

Season 9 will be the shortest American Horror Story season yet after it was cut back to just 9 episodes on October 17. 1984 was originally slated for 10 episodes, which would have made it equal in length to seasons 6 (Roanoke) and 8 (Apocalypse). The first five seasons of American Horror Story were either 12 or 13 episodes long, while season 7’s Cult was 11.

Here’s what you need to know about the finale:

Former AHS Star Finn Wittrock Might Make an Appearance

Former fan-favorite actor Finn Wittrock might make an appearance in the finale episode of the show. According to Digital Spy, the star is listed on IMDb for “Final Girl,” although there is no official title or character. His name pops up under the category “Stunts,” alongside a credited stunt actor named Mickey Cassidy. The site just states that Cassidy is his stunt double, so it’s unclear what role he will play at this time.

Although nothing has been confirmed or teased by the showrunners regarding Wittrock’s return, another former AHS star appeared during last week’s “The Lady in White” episode, despite not being outright named on IMDb. Special guest actress Lily Rabe, who appeared in several of the earlier seasons of the show, starred as Benjamin Richter’s mom during a flashback to his traumatic childhood, so fans might have a chance to see another AHS veteran return before the season wraps up.

Showrunner Ryan Murphy Said The Show Could Continue Indefinitely

While fans wait eagerly for the season 9 finale, creator Ryan Murphy has been contemplating how long American Horror Story should extend. “The 10th is the last season that’s ordered but John [Gray, supervising producer] and I said around season five, this is something that is so beloved that maybe it could keep on going.”

Murphy told Hollywood Life, “I think it can go for as long as I can live and breathe and continue to be interested in it, and as long as John [Landgraf] wants to keep making it,” he told Hollywood Life. “And I think he has a passion for it. It’s been the number one show on that network since 2011, the year premiered. It’s still kicking.”

“It’s more popular in its ninth season worldwide than it ever has been,” Murphy continued. “So I think it has a great life to it because it’s anthological and it has a shiny cast, and new people come and go. Some seasons you don’t like, but some seasons you love. SO there’s something for everybody, I think.”

Tune in next Wednesday, November 13, at 10/9c on FX to catch the finale episode of American Horror Story: 1984.

