How to Stream Diary of a Wimpy Kid’: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Diary of a Wimpy Kid Now

Diary of a Wimpy Kid is the first in a series of four films based on a best-selling middle-grade novel series; it was released to theatres in 2010 and now you can watch Diary of a Wimpy Kid online. The books, written by Jeff Kinney, are a combination of cartoons and prose, and the film followed this production method as a combination of live-action and animation.

The film was directed by Thor Freudenthal and starred Zachary Gordon, Robert Capron, and Chloe Grace Moretz. Diary of a Wimpy Kid was nominated for 14 awards and won 5 including BMI’s Film Music Award, two Kid’s Choice Awards, and a Young Artist Award for Best Young Ensemble Cast, but was only met with lackluster reviews from critics, many of whom said the film lacked the charm of the books and that Greg, the main character, wasn’t a good protagonist.

Still, the film fared well at the box office, earning $22.1 million during the initial box office weekend. Watch Diary of a Wimpy Kid streaming today. The film has spawned three sequels and a TV series is in the works through the Disney + streaming service. Here’s how to stream Diary of a Wimpy Kid right now:

How to Stream ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Diary of a Wimpy Kid is a movie adaptation based on the book series of the same name, and it is streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream Diary of a Wimpy Kid and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” 5. Tap on Diary of a Wimpy Kid 6. Tap the PLAY button

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Start Your Free Trial

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Overview

Release Date: March 19, 2010

Creators: Jeff Kinney, Jackie Filgo, Jeff Filgo, Jeff Judah, Gabe Sachs

Director: Thor Freudenthal

Starring: Zachary Gordon, Steve Zahn, Chloe Grace Moretz, Robert Capron

Rating: PG

Synopsis: Determined to become popular in middle school, an unpopular tween enlists his friend’s help with a series of plots that backfire and teach him the greatest lesson of all.

How Long Is Diary of a Wimpy Kid?

Diary of a Wimpy Kid has a running time of 92 minutes.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Plot

Greg Heffley is nervous about starting middle school and quickly realizes sixth grade is filled with social pitfalls. There are no stall doors in the bathroom, it is impossible to find a seat in the cafeteria for lunch, and Greg is determined to become popular. At PE, Greg and his best friend, Rowley, learn about a moldy piece of cheese on the gym floor which, if touched, will turn a person into a social outcast. The two also meet Angie, who isolates herself from the rest of the school so that she can survive middle school. Greg signs up for wrestling but is quickly defeated twice. When Greg and Rowley go trick-or-treating, they’re confronted by a gang of high schoolers, sprayed with fire extinguishers, and accidentally damage the teens’ truck before getting away. Their next attempt at popularity comes when they join Safety Patrol, and then try out to become the new cartoonist for the school paper.

When Greg accidentally breaks Rowley’s arm during a game, the school turns on Greg and makes Rowley popular. Rowley becomes the cartoonist and Greg gets jealous. He fills in for Rowley on Safety Patrol with a group of kindergartners but a truck similar to the one that hounded them on Halloween shows up and freaks him out. He abandons the little kids, but a neighbor sees this and mistakes Greg for Rowley, who takes the blame for the incident. When Greg doesn’t immediately confess, Rowley ends their friendship. Still intent on becoming popular, Greg tries out for the school production of The Wizard of Oz but is beaten out by Patty, who threatens the teacher into picking her for the play instead of Greg.

Greg is cast as a tree and during the play throws apples at Patty, sending the whole play into chaos. At the mother-son dance, Greg’s mom tells him to try to make up with Rowley but Rowley refuses and becomes even more popular after he and his mom perform a cool dance together. Greg and Rowley finally confront one another after school and Patty instigates a fight between them.

The high schoolers from Halloween happen by and force Rowley to eat the gym floor cheese, which would send him to social purgatory, for Greg takes the blame for the cheese. This cements his friendship with Rowley and the two make up. At the end of the year, Greg and Rowley make it into the school yearbook as ‘Cutest Friends’.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Cast

Several well-known actors got their start because of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film, including Chloe Grace Moretz, Devon Bostick and Zachary Gordon. Here are the key cast members of Diary of a Wimpy Kid:

Zachary Gordon as Greg Heffley

Greg is constantly fighting with his brothers and determined to become popular in middle school, but instead of making him popular most of his antics only make him more of an outcast.

Zachary Gordon played Greg in the first two Wimpy Kid films, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days. In addition, he stars in the TV series Good Trouble, Dead of Summer, and Star Wars Rebels.

Robert Capron as Rowley Jefferson

Rowley is Greg’s best friend but turns his back on Greg when he is betrayed. Along with Zachary Gordon, Robert Capron starred in the first two Wimpy Kid films. Since, he has appeared in the TV series Elementary and films including Tarzan, The Way Way Back, and Frankenweenie.

Chloe Grace Moretz as Angie Steadman

Angie Steadman writes for the school paper but tries to avoid all the drama of high school. Chloe Grace Moretz won a Young Artist Award for the role of Angie, and has since gone on to star in films such as Kick Ass, Carrie, and If I Stay. She has been nominated for more than 50 awards during her career and has won 28 including two Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Film Awards, two MTV Movie Awards, and two Young Artist Awards.

Laine MacNeil as Patty Farrell

Patty is Greg’s arch-enemy from elementary school and still seems intent on seeing him fail. Laine MacNeil is best known for playing Patty in the Wimpy Kid franchise. In addition, she has starred in films such as Horns and TV series including You Me Her and the rebooted X Files series.

Devon Bostick as Rodrick

Rodrick, Greg’s older brother, seems to have it all: popularity and he gets away with things that Greg doesn’t. Devon Bostick has appeared in more than 70 films thus far including three Wimpy Kid films: Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules. In addition to the franchise, he starred in the TV series The 100, Aim High, and films including Okja, Being Charlie, and Tuscaloosa.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Songs and Soundtrack

Diary of a Wimpy Kid features several classic hits including Rick James’ Superfreak and Salt’n’Pepa’s Whatta Man. Noted composer Theodore Michael Shapiro worked on the soundtrack. In addition to the Wimpy Kid film, Shapiro is noted for his contributions to the soundtracks for 13 Going On 30, Marley & Me, and Dinner for Schmucks. Diary of a Wimpy Kid won the BMI’s Film & TV award for Film Music.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid at the Box Office

Diary of a Wimpy Kid was the second-highest grossing film, behind the live-action Alice in Wonderland, during its opening weekend. The film brought in $22.1 million that weekend, and would pull in $75.7 million worldwide during the initial box office release.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Reviews – What the Critics Said

While critical reviewers didn’t hate the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film, they also didn’t love it. The film has a 55% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with many saying that the film’s message missed the mark because the screenplay didn’t make Greg, the main character, likeable enough.

Where Diary of a Wimpy Kid Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Diary of a Wimpy Kid is noted as having the best start for a non-animated, non-fantasy book adaptation. It is based on the best-selling series of books by Jeff Kinney, and the film inspired another book, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Movie Diary. The book has been updated to also include details about the filming of the three Wimpy Kid sequels. The film earned five awards, including BMI’s Film Music award in 2010 and best Young Ensemble Cast from the Young Artist Awards, and was nominated for a total of 14 awards. Despite critical reviewers’ luke-warm response to the film, families and kids turned out to make the film a success. To date, Disney has created three sequels to the film, and has an animated series in the works.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Trailer

Diary of A Wimpy Kid | Official Trailer | Fox Family EntertainmentHapless preteen Greg Heffley (Zachary Gordon) endures bullies, swirlies, morons, and wedgies while navigating the treacherous world of middle school and recording his traumas in his personal journal in this family-oriented comedy inspired by author Jeff Kinney's best-selling series of illustrated novels. Try as he might, Greg just can't understand who thought it was a good idea to place kids who haven't even hit their first growth spurt in the same school as kids who get a five-o’clock shadow by lunch time. Realizing that he'll have to get creative if he hopes to survive until high school, Greg concocts a series of get-cool-quick schemes that all go hopelessly awry. Despite the fact that he's viewed as a dork by his peers, Greg never loses hope that someday, when all is said and done, he'll be able to look back on his middle school experiences and laugh. Steve Zahn and Rachael Harris co-star in this comedy from Hotel for Dogs director Thor Freudenthal. Featuring: Rachael Harris, Robert Capron, Steve Zahn, Zachary Gordon Subscribe To Fox Family: https://fox.co/SubscribeFoxFamily Connect with Diary of a Wimpy Kid Online: Visit Diary of a Wimpy Kid on our WEBSITE: https://www.foxmovies.com/movies/diary-of-a-wimpy-kid Like Diary of a Wimpy Kid on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/wimpykidmovie/ Follow Diary of a Wimpy Kid on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/wimpykidmovie Follow Diary of a Wimpy Kid on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/wimpykidmovie/ #DiaryofaWimpyKid #GregHeffley #FoxFamily Diary of A Wimpy Kid | Official Trailer | Fox Family Entertainment https://www.youtube.com/c/FoxFamilyEnt 2010-01-21T21:08:51.000Z

Stream Diary of a Wimpy Kid Now

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

From a character that didn’t appear in the books to how the film became a family affair for one character (and his mom) here are five fast facts about the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film:

1. 200 million Wimpy Kid Books in Print

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series, upon which the films are based, has sold more than 200 million copies, and is the 12th best ranked series of books according to sales. The Harry Potter franchise by J.K. Rowling tops the list, along with R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps series.

2. Angie Stars in Wimpy Movie not Book

The character of Angie, played by Chloe Grace Moretz, didn’t appear in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid book. Instead, her character was created for the film, as an older student with whom the boys would interact. Angie is a bit of a recluse, although she does work on the school paper, and says she is just trying to survive middle school.

3. Wimpy Kid’s American Town Found in Canada

When production for the film began, the producers began looking for what they called a classic American town. They found that town, but it wasn’t in the United States; instead, they found the perfect town in Canada. The film was shot primarily in Vancouver.

4. Wimpy Kid a Family Affair for Caprone’s

When Robert Capron was cast as Greg’s best friend, Rowley, in the film it became a family affair. That is because Robert’s real-life mom, Kaye, was cast as his on-screen mom, Mrs. Jefferson for the film.

5. Wimpy Kid Gets TV Series

Along with three other family favorites, Diary of a Wimpy Kid has the green light from Disney to begin production on animated TV series. The series will air on Disney’s streaming service. Disney reports animated series are also in the works for their family favorites Home Alone, Cheaper by the Dozen, and Night at the Museum.

Stream Diary of a Wimpy Kid Now