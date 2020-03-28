How to Watch ESPN+ on Computer

Get ESPN+

Whether you want to take a sports break during the workday or don’t have a TV to watch ESPN on, the ESPN+ on-demand and streaming service can be viewed directly on your PC. All of the great content available on ESPN+ is accessible on your personal computer, regardless of whether it’s a Windows or Mac OS.

An ESPN+ subscription puts the leading source of sports entertainment right into your hands. Stream thousands of hours of content covering memorable sporting events, exclusive broadcasts, original productions, and documentaries covering the history of the NHL, NBA, NFL, and so much more. There is no limit to the content you can enjoy as ESPN+ on your PC delivers a vast library of historic coverage and memorable events.

Never miss out on a UFC event again with unparalleled coverage of upcoming bouts. ESPN+ includes PPV events and follows UFC’s yearly schedule so you never fall behind. Missed a fight? It will be available to stream at your convenience.

ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

ESPN+ allows you to take a break from the mundane to browse a selection of premium articles. Keep up-to-date with the latest in sports news by reading editorials and news pieces from ESPN’s leading writers. You’ll be in-the-know while those without ESPN+ struggle to keep up with every second of news across all associations.

ESPN offers viewers the ability to stream live events from NHL, MLS, and NHL and provides exclusive access to tournaments and championships like PPV fights, Grand Slam tennis tournaments, and the most talked-about boxing matches. ESPN+ gives you the chance to keep up with local college teams across basketball, football, and so much more.

Pop onto your web browser and bring up ESPN+ for immediate access to hours upon hours of sports entertainment. Along with ESPN Originals and archived content, ESPN+ grants access to the 30 for 30 library, which looks back at the most notable and newsworthy events in sports history from 1979 to 2009.

How to Stream ESPN+ on PC

Subscribe to ESPN+

Accessing ESPN+ on your PC is as simple as logging onto a website. Whether you have a MAC or Windows OS, most web browsers support streaming ESPN+. The following is a break down of which browsers support the streaming and VOD service on PC:

Windows

Google Chrome (Windows 7 and later) Microsoft Edge (Windows 10 and later) Firefox (Windows 7 and later) Internet Explorer (Windows 8.1 and later)

Mac

Safari (macOS 10.12 and later) Google Chrome (macOS 10.10 and later) Firefox (macOS 10.9 and later)

To access ESPN+ on your browser, follow these simple steps:

1. Make sure you’ve signed up for ESPN+ 2. Open your compatible web browser 3. Type “espn.com” in the address bar 4. Click on your profile image in the top right 5. Select “Log In” 6. Type in your credentials 7. Highlight ESPN+ in the top menu 8. Click “Watch Now”

With ESPN+ running on your browser, you can listen to sports broadcasts while you work or take a break and kick back to watch your home team dominate their opposition in live events and archived games.

How Much Does ESPN+ Cost?

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for ESPN+. A general subscription, which gets you all the ESPN+ content, costs either $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year (which comes out to about 15 percent savings vs. the monthly subscription):

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings:

ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

If you plan on watching UFC PPV events, which can only be purchased by ESPN+ subscribers, you can get a special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and the upcoming PPV event ($64.99 value) for a discounted price of $84.98, which equals about 26 percent savings:

ESPN+ & UFC PPV Bundle

All subscriptions auto-renew after a month or a year (depending on what you have) but can be canceled at any time.

What Content is on ESPN+?

Live Sports

Name a sport, and it’s probably on ESPN+ at some point throughout the year:

UFC: Most “Fight Night” events are on ESPN+, while PPV events can be ordered through ESPN+ International Soccer: ESPN+ has exclusive rights to all Serie A, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Copa del Rey matches in the US. Also includes EFL, Coppa Italia, Copa America, A-League, Dutch Eredivisie, Indian Super League, W-League and more Boxing: Dozens of Top Rank fights, which includes Vasyl Lomachenko and Tyson Fury College Sports: Hundreds of football and men’s and women’s basketball games (including many Big 12 games), as well as lacrosse, hockey, wrestling, volleyball, softball, baseball, swimming, gymnastics and more Tennis: Grand Slam events, including exclusive coverage of every Wimbledon and US Open match not televised on the ESPN or ESPN2 International cricket: Matches featuring New Zealand, India and others International Rugby: Including Guinness PRO14 and Super Rugby matches MLB: One daily out-of-market game NHL: One daily out-of-market game MLS: All out-of-market matches

30-for-30 Documentaries

Every one of the 150-plus 30-for-30 films are available on ESPN+. Some of the most popular include Vick, OJ: Made in America, Chuck & Tito and I Hate Christian Laettner.

Other ESPN films that aren’t included in the actual 30-for-30 series are also available, including D. Wade: Life Unexpected, Venus vs, The ’99ers and others.

Original Series

The list of ESPN+ originals continues to grow. It includes Peyton’s Places, The Boardroom with Kevin Durant, NBA Rooks, Ariel & The Bad Guy, The Fantasy Show and Alex Morgan: The Equalizer.

UFC On-Demand Library

In addition to live UFC events, ESPN+ also features a vast library of past fights you can watch. This includes classics from Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping, Brock Lesnar, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz, Frank Mir and others. You can find a complete rundown of the ESPN+ UFC library here.

