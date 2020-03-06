‘The Clone Wars’ Stream: How to Watch Season 7 Episode 3 Online

Stream The Clone Wars Now

The third episode of Season 7 of The Clone Wars is dropping soon. The Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 3 will be available on Disney Plus on March 6, 2020, starting around 3 a.m. Eastern.

You can watch all of the new Clone Wars episodes right on Disney Plus with any internet browser on your computer, smartphone, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming devices via the app.

And best of all, you can stream The Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 3 free with a 7-day Disney Plus free trial.

The Clone Wars is the long-awaited return of The Clone Wars series, premiering on exclusive to Disney+. Disney writes about the series: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of The Mandalorian, the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”

Here’s what you need to know about streaming The Clone Wars:

‘The Clone Wars’ Season 7 Episode 3 Preview

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | "On the Wings of Keeradaks" Clip | Disney+Jedi Anakin Skywalker and the clones escape Wat Tambor’s trap and return to a local village to help defend the native people against a droid attack launched by Separatist Admiral Trench in “On the Wings of Keeradaks,” an all-new episode of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" on Friday, March 6th on Disney+. 2020-03-03T17:00:02.000Z

Season 7 of The Clone Wars will have a total of 12 episodes and each episode will be released weekly.

The first four episodes are part of the “Bad Batch” arc on the series. The storylines were planned years ago and are finally coming to TV. Interestingly, David Filoni released a story reel for Episode 2, A Distant Echo, back in 2015 when he thought that hope for the series’ continuing was gone.

Episode 3 is titled “On Wings of Keeradaks.” The description for the new episode reads: “Jedi Anakin Skywalker and the clones escape Wat Tambor’s trap and help defend a local village against an attack ordered by Separatist Admiral Trench.”

A representative of Disney+ confirmed with Heavy that each new episode will drop at 12 a.m. Pacific/3 a.m. Eastern, the same time that The Mandalorian episodes premiered. This means that Episode 3 should be available at 12 a.m. Pacific on Friday, March 6. (Note: Heavy followed The Mandalorian episode drops closely, and sometimes episodes might take a while to appear on your device. But you should be able to see the new episodes no later than 3:30 a.m. Eastern on each premiere day.)

Disney describes the final season this way: “Now it is the end of the historic Clone Wars, as the forces of darkness have amassed great power in their bid to transform the Republic into the Galactic Empire. In the conflict’s final days, clone troopers specialize for the dangerous missions ahead, Ahsoka Tano confronts life outside of the Jedi Order, and a familiar menace returns to wreak havoc. The explosive final chapters of the Clone Wars chronicle the end of a major era in Star Wars history.”

Some spoilers for The Clone Wars Season 7 Episodes 1 and 2 are below.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the season.

Episode 3: “On Wings of Keeradaks” – March 6

Episode 4: “Unfinished Business” – March 13

Episode 5: “Gone with a Trace” – March 20

Episode 6: “Deal No Deal” – March 27

Episode 7 – April 3

Episode 8 – April 10

Episode 9 – April 17

Episode 10 – April 24

Episode 11 – May 1

Episode 12 (finale) – May 8

The first four episodes are part of a “Bad Batch” series on the show. Interestingly, executive producer Dave Filoni released the original story reel for some of these episodes a couple of years ago when he thought the show wasn’t going to be returning. He wanted to give fans an idea of where the rest of the series was going. Now these unfinished episodes have been turned into real episodes for the series.

Here’s the unfinished episode version of Episode 1 of Season 7.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars S07 E01 Unfinished Episode 1Star Wars: The Clone Wars Unfinished Season 7 Episode 1 #CLONEWARSSAVED Unfinished episode of clone wars. Thanks for watching! 2018-07-21T20:50:30.000Z

And here’s the Unfinished Episode for Season 7 Episode 2, A Distant Echo.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars S07 Episode 2 – A Distant Echo (Unfinished Version)Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 2 !UNFINISHED VERSION – SPOILER ALERT! #CLONEWARSSAVED Star Wars: The Clone Wars s07 e02 A Distant Echo Thanks for watching! 2020-02-24T14:45:00.000Z

The Clone Wars takes place between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

READ NEXT: The Mandalorian Episode 8 Review: The Finale Was Perfection