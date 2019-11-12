How to Watch Disney Plus on Xbox One

Subscribe to Disney Plus Here

It’s Disney Plus launch day in North America, and that means it’s time to plop your butt on the couch, turn on your TV, and start streaming all of the Disney movies you can handle. For many gamers out there, that means booting up the ole’ Xbox One. The good news? It’s super easy to watch Disney Plus on your Xbox One.

So, Will Disney Plus Be on Xbox One?

Yes, Disney has confirmed that Disney Plus is available on the Xbox One at launch, as well as your PS4, Roku Devices, PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Chromecast, and more.

But if you’re trying to figure out exactly how to stream Disney Plus on your Xbox One, here’s how to do it:

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Turn on Your Xbox One 3. Sign into your Xbox Live Profile 4. From your Xbox Home Screen, hit the Y Button to bring up Search 5. Type in ‘Disney Plus’ 6. Hit the A Button to go to Disney Plus on the Microsoft Store 7. A buzz video/trailer will start auto-playing. Ignore it and hit down on your left thumbstick 8. Select GET and push the A Button (Disney Plus will begin downloading) 9. When the download is done, you’ll get an Xbox notification at the bottom of your screen. When that happens, hold the middle Xbox button on your controller to open the app. 10. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 11. Browse to a show or movie, and hit the A Button to play.

If done correctly, congrats— you should be streaming Disney Plus on your Xbox One right now.

Watch Disney Plus in 4K on Xbox One

Of course, if you’re shelling out a few bucks for Disney Plus, you’re going to want to get the most out of it that you can. So, you should plan on utilizing 4K streaming, which is offered with Disney Plus.

However, there is a major caveat for Xbox One users: you’ll need an Xbox One X or Xbox One S to stream in 4K resolution. The launch Xbox One version will not play in 4K. Sorry.

You’ll also need to have an internet connection of at least 25 Mbps, so you might want to check your internet connection speed if you don’t currently know what your connection speed is to see if you’ll be able to stream Disney Plus in 4K on your Xbox One.

When Does Disney+ Launch on Xbox One?

Disney Plus launches on the Xbox One in North America on November 12, 2019. While we don’t have an exact launch time just yet, it looks like the service will be going live at 9:00AM EST.

As far as the rest of the world is concerned, Disney+ will launch in Europe on March 31, 2020.

How Much Will Disney Plus Cost ?

You’ll need to purchase a Disney Plus subscription for either $6.99/month or $69.99/year. There’s also a Disney Plus bundle available that adds Hulu and ESPN+ for a total of $12.99/month, as well as a 7-day free trial.

After you’ve subscribed to Disney Plus, you’ll then use your credentials to log into the Disney Plus app on your Xbox One, Xbox One S, or Xbox One X to start streaming.

What Will Be Available to Watch on Disney Plus at Launch?

There’s going to be over 900 shows and movies available to stream on Disney Plus with your Xbox One when it launches on November 12th.

Some highlights include all of the Star Wars films through The Force Awakens, great classic Disney movies like Moana, Coco, and Mulan, some awesome animated comic book series like X-Men and The Incredible Hulk series, and more.

For a full list, check out our Disney Plus hub.

