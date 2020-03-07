How to Watch UFC 248 on TV, Phone or Streaming Device

It’s a championship double-header at UFC 248, with a pair of belts on the line as Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya (18-0) and Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero (13-4) do battle for the middleweight title and Weili “Magnum” Zhang (20-1) and Joanna Jedrzejczyk scrap for the women’s strawweight supremacy.

After ordering the UFC 248 PPV through ESPN+, you can then watch the fights on your computer, phone, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or any other connected-to-TV streaming device via the ESPN app.

Here’s a more complete rundown of how to buy the UFC 248 PPV, and how to watch it on different devices:

If you don’t already have ESPN+, you can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 248 ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings:

If you already have ESPN+, you can purchase the UFC 248 PPV by itself for $64.99. Make sure you’re logged into your ESPN+ account, then select the “Only looking for UFC 248? Get it for $64.99 here” link:

Or, current ESPN+ subscribers can also still get the special bundle price. But instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 248 PPV for a total of $84.98.

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 248 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV). You can also watch the second set of prelims (ESPN) this way if you sign in with a cable provider.

UFC 248 Preview

Here’s a look of the fights on the main card for Saturday’s event in Las Vegas:

Middleweight

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Yoel Romero

Women’s Strawweight

Zhang Weili (c) vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Lightweight

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Welterweight

Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang

Welterweight

Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

Israel Adesanya is putting his undefeated 18-0 record on the line as he takes on Yoel Romero at UFC 248. Both fighters made weight at the 185-pound mark. It was a relief for Romero, who did not make weight in his two previous UFC title opportunities.

It’s not the biggest main event that the UFC will have this year, with Romero having lost his last two fights. But top contender Paulo Costa was injured and unable to face Adesanya, so Romero was happy to fill in with a belt on the line.

“Israel Adesanya wants to fight Yoel Romero, how does that make sense? It doesn’t make sense,” UFC president Dana White told reporters. “You know what makes sense? Israel is such a badass, he wants to fight the guy nobody wants to fight.”

Adesanya sparked the rivalry while promoting the fight in New Zealand last month.

“He’s a veteran, he’s an explosive guy, he likes to lull [his opponent] and then he explodes on them,” Adesanya said of Romero. “And when I say a veteran, he has certain moves that he likes to do; you’ve got stool-gate, grabbing the fence, things like that. Fact. Fact. Check the résumé.

“But for me, I just have to keep the same energy. Every fight I’ve had in the UFC was the biggest fight I’ve ever had, and this is no different; this is the biggest fight of my career thus far. I’m ready, two more weeks, I can see the finish line.”

Romero, 42, has a reputation of being one of the toughest fighters in the UFC and someone most people try to avoid. Adesanya doesn’t understand why, and wants to make the Cuban fighter known as “Soldier of God” cry.

“He’s the guy that no one wants to fight; he’s the oogey-boogey man. Everyone keeps saying, even Darren Till [has said], ‘I’ll fight everyone but Yoel.’ Why? I’ve seen him get rocked. I’ve seen him stopped. I’ve see him get bloodied. I’ve seen him cry. I’ll make him cry.

Adesanya is a -265 favorite for the fight, according to Bovada. In the other co-main event,

reigning champ Weili Zhang is a -210 favorite against former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

