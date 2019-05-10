How to Watch UFC PPV on PS4 or Xbox One

You can buy UFC 237 right here. A complete rundown on how to watch it on your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One can be found below

If you’re looking to watch UFC 237 and any future UFC PPV event on your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, we’ve got the complete rundown on how to do so right here.

How to Order UFC 237

The first step to watching UFC 237 on your PS4 or Xbox One is to purchase the PPV. When doing so, you have two different options, which depend on whether or not you already have a subscription to ESPN+:

If you don’t have ESPN+: You can purchase a one-year subscription to ESPN+ and UFC 237 for a special bundle price of $79.99. That’s normally a $109.99 value

If you have ESPN+: You can purchase UFC 237 right here for $59.99.

How to Watch UFC 237 on PS4

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased the UFC 237 PPV, you can then watch the fights through the ESPN app on your PS4. Here’s how:

First, find the ESPN app and download it. You can do this by searching for it on your actual PlayStation 4 console, or you can find the app on your computer via the PlayStation website right here. You’ll need to sign in to your Sony account, then add the ESPN app and it should soon appear on your PS4.

Then, back on your PS4, open the now-installed ESPN app and then sign into the ESPN+ account you used to purchase the PPV. You can do that by selecting the settings icon (the little gear symbol) in the upper-right corner, then “ACCOUNT INFORMATION”, then “ESPN ACCOUNT”.

Once signed in, go back to the “FEATURED” tab and select the UFC 237 main card to start watching the fights starting at 10 p.m. ET. If you aren’t signed in already, it should prompt you to sign in once you attempt to start the event.

How to Watch UFC 237 on Xbox One

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased the UFC 237 PPV, you can then watch the fights through the ESPN app on your Xbox One. Here’s how:

First, find the ESPN app on your Xbox One. On the dashboard, scroll to the right with the “RB” button and select “STORE.” Then, scroll down to find “SEARCH” and type in ESPN. Open the “ESPN Xbox” app and download it.

Additionally, you can find the Xbox app on your computer via the Microsoft website right here. You’ll need to sign in to your account, then add the ESPN app and it should soon appear on your Xbox One.

Then, back on your Xbox One, open the now-installed ESPN app and then sign into the ESPN+ account you used to purchase the PPV. You can do that by selecting the settings icon (the little gear symbol) in the upper-right corner, then “ACCOUNT INFORMATION”, then “ESPN ACCOUNT”.

Once signed in, go back to the “FEATURED” tab and select the UFC 237 main card to start watching the fights starting at 10 p.m. ET. If you aren’t signed in already, it should prompt you to sign in once you attempt to start the event.

Where Else to Watch UFC 237

If you don’t want to watch on a PS4 or Xbox One, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the ESPN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to: Firestick or Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android phones, iPhones, tablets and select Samsung and Roku Smart TVs.

Additionally, you can watch right on your computer via ESPN.com right here.

