How to Watch UFC PPV on Firestick

You can buy UFC 237 right here. A complete rundown on how to watch it on your Amazon Firestick or Fire TV can be found below

Just because you can no longer order UFC pay-per-views through your cable provider doesn’t mean you can’t watch UFC 237 and any future PPV’s on your TV. Once you order the PPV through ESPN+, you’ll be able to watch the fights on any connected-to-TV streaming device that supports the ESPN.

One such popular device is the Amazon Firestick or Amazon Fire TV. There was some confusion during UFC 236 about how to order through ESPN+ and then watch on your TV, so here’s a complete rundown on how to watch UFC 237 on your Firestick device:

How to Order UFC 237

The first step to watching UFC 237 on your Firestick is to purchase the PPV. When doing so, you have two different options, which depend on whether or not you already have a subscription to ESPN+:

If you don’t have ESPN+: You can purchase a one-year subscription to ESPN+ and UFC 237 for a special bundle price of $79.99. That’s normally a $109.99 value

If you have ESPN+: You can purchase UFC 237 right here for $59.99.

How to Watch UFC 237 on Roku

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased the UFC 237 PPV, you can then watch the fights through the ESPN app on your Roku device. Here’s how:

1) Head to the home screen on your Firestick by pressing the “HOME” button on your Fire remote.

2) Once the top “HOME” tab is highlighted (it should automatically be highlighted when you first get to this screen, but if not, you can scroll up to highlight it), scroll to the right and select the “APPS” tab to access the Amazon App Store. This is where you can then find the apps that you want to download onto your Firestick device.

3) Next, you want to find the ESPN channel. You can do this a couple of different ways:

3a) You can scroll down and find the ESPN app within one of the sub-categories. ESPN can found within either the “ENTERTAINMENT” or “SPORTS” category.

3b) You can also return back to the home screen (press the “HOME” button on your Fire remote) and find the little search icon in the upper-left corner. If you can click on that, you can then type in “ESPN” to find the app.

3c) Also, if your Firestick is compatible with voice search (most have it), you can hold down the microphone button on the top of your Fire remote and say “ESPN”. It should then pop up on your screen.

4) Once you’ve found the ESPN channel, select it and then press “GET.” This will install the app, and you can then find it under the “APPS” section or on the home screen under “YOUR APPS & CHANNELS.”

Note) You can also add the ESPN app via the Amazon website right here. You’ll need to sign into the Amazon account that is associated with your Firestick device, then add the ESPN app and it should soon appear on your Firestick.

5) On your Firestick device, open the now-installed ESPN app and then sign into the ESPN+ account you used to purchase the PPV. You can do that by selecting the settings icon (the little gear symbol) in the upper-right corner, then “ACCOUNT INFORMATION”, then “ESPN ACCOUNT”.

6) Go back to the “FEATURED” tab and select the UFC 237 main card to start watching the fights starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Where Else to Watch UFC 237

If you don’t want to watch on a Firestick or Fire TV, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the ESPN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to: Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android phones, iPhones, tablets and select Samsung and Roku Smart TVs.

Additionally, you can watch right on your computer via ESPN.com right here.

