How to Watch UFC PPV on Roku

You can buy UFC 237 right here. A complete rundown on how to watch it on your Roku can be found below

UFC pay-per-views are now available for purchase exclusively through ESPN+. Because you can no longer order UFC PPV’s through your cable provider, you’ll need a connected-to-TV streaming device if you want to watch UFC 237 and any future PPV events on the big screen.

One of the more popular such devices is the Roku. There was some confusion during UFC 236 about how to order through ESPN+ and then watch on your TV, so here’s a complete rundown on how to watch UFC 237 on your Roku device:

How to Order UFC 237

The first step to watching UFC 237 on your Roku is to purchase the PPV. When doing so, you have two different options, which depend on whether or not you already have a subscription to ESPN+:

If you don’t have ESPN+: You can purchase a one-year subscription to ESPN+ and UFC 237 for a special bundle price of $79.99. That’s normally a $109.99 value

If you have ESPN+: You can purchase UFC 237 right here for $59.99.

How to Watch UFC 237 on Roku

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased the UFC 237 PPV, you can then watch the fights through the ESPN channel on your Roku device. Here’s how:

1) Head to the home screen on your Roku by pressing the “HOME” button on your Roku remote.

2) Scroll down and select “STREAMING CHANNELS” to access the Roku Channel Store. This is where you can then find the channels (the same as apps) that you want to download onto your device.

3) Next, you want to find the ESPN channel. You can do this by selecting one of the sub-categories–“MOST POPULAR”, “TOP FREE”, “SPORTS”, etc.–and then finding it within those lists, or you can simply select “SEARCH CHANNELS” and then type in “ESPN.”

4) Once you’ve found the ESPN channel, select “ADD CHANNEL” (At this point, if you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up you’re device, you’ll need to enter it). This will install the channel, which you can find on the home screen.

Note) You can also add the ESPN channel via the Roku website right here. You’ll need to sign into your Roku account, then add the ESPN channel and it should soon appear on your Roku device. If it doesn’t immediately show up on your device, go to your Roku and select Settings>System>System Update>Check Now.

5) On your Roku device, open the now-installed ESPN channel and then sign into the ESPN+ account you used to purchase the PPV. You can do that by selecting the settings icon (the little gear symbol) in the upper-right corner, then “ACCOUNT INFORMATION”, then “ESPN ACCOUNT”.

6) Go back to the “FEATURED” tab and select the UFC 237 main card to start watching the fights starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Where Else to Watch UFC 237

If you don’t want to watch on Roku, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the ESPN app. Things includes, but isn’t limited to: Fire TV, Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android phones, iPhones, tablets and select Samsung and Roku Smart TVs.

Additionally, you can watch right on your computer via ESPN.com right here.

