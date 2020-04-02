RHONY Live Stream: How to Watch Season 12 Online

The Real Housewives of New York City is back for its 12th season. The reality TV series returns to Bravo on April 2, 2020, and airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of RHONY on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:
Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
Watch Bravo on Sling TV
Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Bravo. Not only is it the cheapest streaming service with Bravo, but as a special offer until April 5, you can get a 14-day free trial and don’t need a credit card (only an email address) to sign up:
Once signed up for Sling TV, you can stream RHONY live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.
Sling TV also comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.
Watch Bravo on FuboTV
Bravo is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can stream RHONY live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch new episodes up to three days after they air even if you didn’t record them.
Watch Bravo on Hulu With Live TV
Bravo is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can stream RHONY live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.
If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).
Watch Bravo on AT&T TV Now
AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Bravo. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:
Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial
Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can stream RHONY live on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.
If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.
‘RHONY’ Season 12 Preview
The Real Housewives of New York City is back for its 12th season and based on the preseason trailer, it promised to be just as crazy and entertaining as always. One major noticeable difference, however, is that one of the most popular women to ever grace the show, Bethenny Frankel, is no longer featured. Frankel announced she was quitting the series in August 2019, citing a desire to develop different TV projects and explore other facets of her career. In early 2020, Frankel added that she felt RHONY was no longer a platform for her to promote her business, and that leaving had been beneficial for her mental health.
The other housewives, though initially surprised by Frankel’s Instagram-announcement, were not torn up about it. Ramona Singer told Entertainment Tonight that the women could relax more without Frankel around because they didn’t have to worry about whether Frankel was in a good mood or not. “We couldn’t really be ourselves. She’s such a big personality, she kind of took over the room. No air left for us. And I think, this season, the fans will be surprised to see a different side of most of us.”
Luann de Lesseps echoed that sentiment in an interview with TooFab. “The women have more room to breathe. A lot of times it was all about Bethenny and now I feel like we’ll get to know more and get to know the new Housewife and I just feel like there was just more room for us to breathe and show our lives.”
The new cast member de Lesseps mentioned is business owner Leah McSweeney. She owns a clothing line called Married to the Mob and, like de Lesseps and Tinsley Mortimer, has a mugshot. In the preview, McSweeney and de Lesseps shared a laugh as she observed about the group, “I like crazy people… you guys are hot f*cking messes.”
The new season, as always, promises to include plenty of dramatic confrontations. Sonja Morgan was seen in the trailer arguing, “I was never a trophy wife!” Her devotion to the Morgan family following her divorce from John Adams Morgan has been a subject of contention in past seasons, especially with Dorinda Medley.
Medley appears to be picking up right where she left off in season 11. The other women, including de Lessep and Singer, feel that something has been bothering Medley and say they want to help her. Medley may have a breakthrough this season, though. Bravo previewed a scene in which Medley appears to be confiding in a therapist, saying “I pretended like everything was ok.”
Another person who may be accused of pretending everything is rosy is Tinsley Mortimer. After years of an off-and-on relationship, boyfriend Scott Kluth put a ring on it in November 2019. The couple’s destination wedding is currently postponed due to the coronavirus. Fans can expect to see how Mortimer went from dating another man during the summer of 2019 before accepting a marriage proposal from Kluth just a few months later.
READ NEXT: Click Here For More On the Real Housewives
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.