How to Watch KUWTK Season 18 Episode 5 Online Free

Last week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode saw Kylie Jenner recovering from LASIK surgery and Khloe Kardashian trying to figure out how to co-parent True with Tristan Thompson back in Cleveland for the NBA season. This week, the focus shifts to a week of birthday celebrations for the family. Season 18, episode 5 airs Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Season 18 Episode 5 Preview

This week’s episode is titled “Surprise, Surprise” and the description teases, “During a whirlwind week of birthdays, Khloe and Kim plan an epic surprise to celebrate Corey; Khloe must choose between freezing her eggs and making embryos with her ex; Kim races against the clock to help an incarcerated man.”

The birthdays in question are Kim Kardashian’s on October 21, Caitlyn Jenner’s on October 28, Kendall Jenner’s on November 3, Kris Jenner’s on November 5, and Corey Gamble and Dream’s birthdays on November 10 (Dream is Rob Kardashian’s daughter). Gamble is Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend and for his birthday, Kris wants to take him to Palm Springs. However, Kim and Khloe have already planned a surprise trip to Napa. So they have to lie about why they can’t go to Palm Springs and hope that their mom isn’t too mad when she finally gets to the surprise part.

Meanwhile, the reference to the incarcerated man Kim Kardashian is helping is part of her on-going work with Cut50, an organization that aims to cut the amount of incarcerated people in the U.S. in half. Her work was recently featured in a documentary on Oxygen titled Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.

That documentary highlighted five people whose cases Kim has worked on while she studies law with a firm and prepares to pass the bar. Three of those five people have been released — Alice Johnson, Momolu Stewart, and David Sheppard. Two of the inmates, Alexis Martin and Dawn Wilson Jackson, are still waiting to see if Kim and her colleagues can help them.

That documentary highlighted five people whose cases Kim has worked on while she studies law with a firm and prepares to pass the bar. Three of those five people have been released — Alice Johnson, Momolu Stewart, and David Sheppard. Two of the inmates, Alexis Martin and Dawn Wilson Jackson, are still waiting to see if Kim and her colleagues can help them.

But the case that this episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is highlighting is that of Rodney Reed, who earned a stay of execution in November 2019.

Finally, Khloe is undergoing hormone treatments before a doctor harvests her eggs. She’s also talking about using Tristan as her sperm donor if she decides to have another baby.

The "KUWTK" star opens up to sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian about having baby No. 2 with her ex.

Fans can also look forward to the Kardashians starting to plan their holiday festivities. In next week’s episode, called “Family Matters,” Kim decides that she “no longer wants to host the annual Christmas Eve party,” which causes the family to feud over holiday plans. And Scott Disick “struggles to talk about his parents when reunited with a relative from his past,” plus Khloe “fills in as Kris’ assistant.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

