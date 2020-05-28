Disney Plus New Releases: What’s Coming to Disney Plus in June 2020?

Start Your Free Trial Here

June is nearly upon us, and with so many concerts, festivals, fairs and events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic still sweeping the nation, you might be looking for something to keep you occupied this summer. If so, Disney Plus has you covered, although June is fairly low-key and quiet compared to previous months now that Star Wars: The Clone Wars has come to an end.

Among the host of new (and old) movies, shows and episodes releasing throughout the month of June includes Artemis Fowl, which lost its theatrical release due to the coronavirus epidemic. The movie, which is inspired by Eoin Colfer’s beloved children’s novels, will be available to stream on Friday, June 12. Meanwhile, Percy Jackson And The Olympians: The Lightning Thief, several Tarzan movies, an old 101 Dalmatians TV show and Avengers: Infinity War will also be available this month.

Following the incredible success Disney saw with Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the streaming service is also releasing a six-episode miniseries called Into The Unknown on June 26, which highlights the making of Frozen 2. Speaking of The Mandalorian, the behind-the-scenes look at the popular Star Wars series comes to an end on June 19, so get your fix while you can.

With hundreds of hours worth of content to explore this summer as the nation starts to slowly reopen, Disney’s June lineup doesn’t disappoint. Here’s what’s coming to Disney Plus in June 2020:

Released June 5

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (Season 1)

America’s Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (Season 1-2)

Secrets of Wild India (Season 1)

The Greeks (Season 1)

Weird But True! (Seasons 1-2)

Wild Hawaii (Season 1)

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Be Our Chef: “The Spectacular”

Disney Family Sundays: “101 Dalmatians: Onesie”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, “Visualization”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”

One Day at Disney: “George Montano: Plasterer”

Disney Insider: “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”

Released June 12

Mighty Med (Seasons 1-2)

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

Walt & El Grupo

Artemis Fowl

Disney Family Sundays: “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, “Score”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs”

One Day at Disney: “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”

Released June 19

101 Dalmatians (1997) (Season 1)

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date (Season 1)

Schoolhouse Rock (Season 1)

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

Disney Family Sundays: “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, “Connections” (Season Finale)

(Season Finale) It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”

One Day at Disney: “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”

Released June 26

Avengers: Infinity War

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Raven’s Home (Season 3)

Tarzan

Tarzan II

Disney Family Sundays: “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 (Episodes 1-6)

(Episodes 1-6) One Day at Disney: “Marc Smith: Story Artist”

