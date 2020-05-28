Disney Plus New Releases: What’s Coming to Disney Plus in June 2020?

June is nearly upon us, and with so many concerts, festivals, fairs and events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic still sweeping the nation, you might be looking for something to keep you occupied this summer. If so, Disney Plus has you covered, although June is fairly low-key and quiet compared to previous months now that Star Wars: The Clone Wars has come to an end.
Among the host of new (and old) movies, shows and episodes releasing throughout the month of June includes Artemis Fowl, which lost its theatrical release due to the coronavirus epidemic. The movie, which is inspired by Eoin Colfer’s beloved children’s novels, will be available to stream on Friday, June 12. Meanwhile, Percy Jackson And The Olympians: The Lightning Thief, several Tarzan movies, an old 101 Dalmatians TV show and Avengers: Infinity War will also be available this month.
Following the incredible success Disney saw with Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the streaming service is also releasing a six-episode miniseries called Into The Unknown on June 26, which highlights the making of Frozen 2. Speaking of The Mandalorian, the behind-the-scenes look at the popular Star Wars series comes to an end on June 19, so get your fix while you can.
With hundreds of hours worth of content to explore this summer as the nation starts to slowly reopen, Disney’s June lineup doesn’t disappoint. Here’s what’s coming to Disney Plus in June 2020:
Released June 5
- Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (Season 1)
- America’s Greatest Animals
- Chasing the Equinox
- Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (Season 1-2)
- Secrets of Wild India (Season 1)
- The Greeks (Season 1)
- Weird But True! (Seasons 1-2)
- Wild Hawaii (Season 1)
- Women of Impact: Changing the World
- Be Our Chef: “The Spectacular”
- Disney Family Sundays: “101 Dalmatians: Onesie”
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, “Visualization”
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”
- One Day at Disney: “George Montano: Plasterer”
- Disney Insider: “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”
Released June 12
- Mighty Med (Seasons 1-2)
- The Liberty Story
- The Story of the Animated Drawing
- Walt & El Grupo
- Artemis Fowl
- Disney Family Sundays: “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, “Score”
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs”
- One Day at Disney: “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”
Released June 19
- 101 Dalmatians (1997) (Season 1)
- Big Sur: Wild California
- Muppet Babies Play Date (Season 1)
- Schoolhouse Rock (Season 1)
- Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy
- Disney Family Sundays: “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, “Connections” (Season Finale)
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”
- One Day at Disney: “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”
Released June 26
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Man in Space
- Mars and Beyond
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
- Raven’s Home (Season 3)
- Tarzan
- Tarzan II
- Disney Family Sundays: “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”
- Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 (Episodes 1-6)
- One Day at Disney: “Marc Smith: Story Artist”
READ NEXT: The Mandalorian & More: Star Wars Films & Shows in Production
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.